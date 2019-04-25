Nestle India gets shareholders’ nod for royalty payment to parent firm

By: |
New Delhi | Published: April 25, 2019 11:55:05 PM

Nestle India, had earlier proposed the payment of general licence fees (royalty) of 4.5 per cent of the net sales to its licensor "during any financial year".

Nestle India, Nestle India shareholders, FMCG, Societe des Produits Nestle SA, royalty payment, market newsIn a separate filing, Nestle India said its board in a meeting held Thursday declared an interim dividend of Rs 23 per equity share for the year 2019. (Reuters)

FMCG major Nestle India said Thursday its shareholders have cleared a proposal for the continuation of royalty payments to its Swiss parent firm Societe des Produits Nestle SA. Shareholders also approved the proposal to seek their mandatory approval every five years for the fixation of royalty payment.

All resolutions, including the “one for continuity of royalty payments” were approved with an overwhelming majority at the 60th Annual General Meeting (AGM) in New Delhi, a company statement said. Commenting on the outcome of the AGM, Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director, Nestle India said: “I am humbled by the strong show of support from the shareholders. They have appreciated the Company’s performance and shown faith in management’s ability to deliver long term shareholder value.

“The shareholders also appreciated the efforts towards societal initiatives, be it in the area of rural development, nutrition, water or steps taken towards managing plastic waste.” The company had proposed for the continuation of payment of royalty to Societe des Produits Nestle S.A and also the approval of members every 5(five) years for that.

Earlier, Nestle India had to amend the resolution in its notice dated March 12, 2019, to its shareholders, following suggestions from the group of its shareholders. Nestle India had then said that it would seek approval from its shareholders every five years over the royalty payment.

“Respecting the feedback received and the commitment of the company to high standards of corporate governance including shareholder rights, approval of members shall be sought every 5 (five) years in compliance with the applicable laws and regulations,” Nestle India informed the bourses in an addendum notice this week.

Nestle India, had earlier proposed the payment of general licence fees (royalty) of 4.5 per cent of the net sales to its licensor “during any financial year”. According to a media report, it was opposed by several minority shareholders and proxy advisory firms, contending that the move was against good corporate governance norms.

In a separate filing, Nestle India said its board in a meeting held Thursday declared an interim dividend of Rs 23 per equity share for the year 2019. It has also approved re-appointment of Shobinder Duggal as Whole-time Director, designated as Executive Director – Finance & Control and CFO with effect from May 10, 2019, till December 31, 2019.

Nestle India, which follows January-December fiscal year, had reported a revenue of Rs 11,292.27 crore in 2018. The company which primarily operates in the food and beverage space, has some powerful brands like Maggi, Nescafe, KitKat etc.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Nestle India gets shareholders’ nod for royalty payment to parent firm
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition