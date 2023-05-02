Nestle India, Bajaj Auto, Dr Reddy’s among 67 NSE stocks to hit 52-week highs; 12 touch 52-week lows

Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty traded higher on Tuesday, extending their gains from Friday’s session. Nifty 50 was higher by 0.5%, reclaiming the 18,100 mark while Sensex gained 320 points at 61,439. The broader markets followed suit as Nifty Midcap 100 soared 0.82% and Nifty Smallcap 100 added 0.68%. There were no indices in the red across sectors as well, as Nifty IT, Nifty Metal and Nifty Oil & Gas outperformed, rising up to 1.33%. HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Reliance Industries, Infosys and HDFC are the most active Nifty 50 stocks intraday.

Nifty 50 Gainers and Losers

On the NSE Nifty index, the top winners are TechM, ONGC, UPL, Hindalco and JSW Steel, with TechM up by 3.79%. The biggest laggards are Hero MotoCorp, Kotak Mahindra Bank, UltraTech Cement, Tata Motors, Adani Ports, with Hero MotoCorp down 2.31%.

Price band hitters

On the NSE Nifty, 73 stocks hit their upper price band. Rail Vikas Nigam, Adani Green Energy, Adani Power, Brightcom Group, Satin Creditcare Network, Global Education, Apollo Microsystems were among the scrips. 57 stocks hit their lower price band including Focus Lighting and Fixtures, Axita Cotton, Mirza International, Jet Airways (India). 13 scrips hit both bands.

Stocks at 52 week highs and lows

On the NSE Nifty, 67 stocks hit their 52 week highs including Nestle India, Wendt, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Navin Fluorine International, Bajaj Auto, Alkem Laboratories, Siemens, Polycab India, Hindustan Aeronautics, Safari Industries, Akzo Nobel India, Larsen & Toubro, KEI Industries, Themis Medicare, Varun Beverages, Revathi Equipment, Ethos, Carborundum Universal, KPIT Technologies, H.G. Infra Engineering, Finolex Cables, Anand Rathi Wealth, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, Cigniti Technologies, Zydus Lifesciences, Aarti Pharmalabs, Datamatics Global Services, Hardwyn India, The Indian Hotels Company, Choice International, Ramkrishna Forgings, Indian Bank, Minda Corporation, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services are among others.

Alternatively, 12 stocks including Atul, Rushil Decor (RE), Jet Airways (India), Gallantt Ispat, and Lagnam Spintex are at 52 week lows.

Volume Gainers

Aspinwall and Company, Gallantt Ispat, TCNS Clothing Co, Seamec, Tips Films, W S Industries (I), Lagnam Spintex, Alkyl Amines Chemicals, SVP Global Textiles, and Satin Creditcare Network are among the volume gainers on the NSE index.