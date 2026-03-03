Here's the live share price of Nephro Care India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Nephro Care India has declined 16.46% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -43.96%.
Nephro Care India’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Nephro Care India
|5.95
|-25.95
|-43.20
|-56.78
|-46.62
|-25.90
|-16.46
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|0.92
|9.92
|8.46
|0.72
|26.27
|20.91
|20.58
|Max Healthcare Institute
|-0.26
|7.98
|-0.22
|-6.75
|11.28
|36.57
|41.69
|Fortis Healthcare
|1.41
|8.04
|3.81
|-2.52
|48.23
|49.95
|39.92
|Narayana Hrudayalaya
|-1.87
|1.86
|-8.60
|-1.23
|10.61
|31.99
|33.17
|Aster DM Healthcare
|1.03
|17.91
|-1.66
|3.94
|63.60
|41.40
|34.92
|Global Health
|-1.73
|1.51
|-6.80
|-20.82
|-6.87
|30.81
|22.16
|Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences
|-2.41
|16.40
|1.60
|-2.64
|38.48
|38.80
|29.21
|Dr. Lal Pathlabs
|-0.23
|0.01
|-6.12
|-15.75
|19.67
|12.81
|3.87
|Dr. Agarwals Health Care
|-1.61
|0.56
|-11.82
|6.28
|14.40
|3.72
|2.22
|Rainbow Childrens Medicare
|0.12
|7.72
|-10.95
|-20.49
|-3.60
|17.17
|21.67
|Vijaya Diagnostic Centre
|-0.70
|1.00
|-2.27
|-8.08
|4.98
|34.51
|9.57
|Metropolis Healthcare
|-1.89
|-2.39
|-4.47
|-15.84
|18.55
|12.31
|-1.19
|Healthcare Global Enterprises
|-3.64
|-5.96
|-21.60
|-18.85
|15.01
|26.88
|27.21
|Jupiter Life Line Hospitals
|-0.87
|1.26
|-12.75
|-11.47
|-11.72
|5.78
|3.43
|Park Medi World
|-1.26
|21.27
|28.78
|28.78
|28.78
|8.80
|5.19
|Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services
|-3.25
|11.60
|-1.00
|-9.13
|89.22
|26.84
|15.33
|Thyrocare Technologies
|-3.88
|-1.41
|-11.30
|-11.39
|73.93
|36.70
|4.74
|Nephrocare Health Services
|2.71
|13.47
|23.68
|23.68
|23.68
|7.34
|4.34
|Artemis Medicare Services
|-0.70
|5.82
|-15.20
|2.45
|3.77
|52.11
|57.89
Over the last one year, Nephro Care India has declined 46.62% compared to peers like Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (26.27%), Max Healthcare Institute (11.28%), Fortis Healthcare (48.23%). From a 5 year perspective, Nephro Care India has underperformed peers relative to Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (20.58%) and Max Healthcare Institute (41.69%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|71.13
|74.08
|10
|79.33
|78.28
|20
|90.5
|85.95
|50
|102.47
|99.74
|100
|119.14
|112.93
|200
|129.61
|132.06
In the latest quarter, Nephro Care India saw a rise in promoter holding to 61.47%, while DII stake decreased to 1.04%, FII holding fell to 3.47%, and public shareholding moved up to 34.02% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Nephro Care India fact sheet for more information
Nephro Care India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/07/2014 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U85100WB2014PLC202429 and registration number is 202429. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hospitals & Medical Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 46.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nephro Care India is ₹73.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Nephro Care India is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Nephro Care India is ₹120.43 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Nephro Care India are ₹75.00 and ₹72.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nephro Care India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nephro Care India is ₹183.00 and 52-week low of Nephro Care India is ₹65.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Nephro Care India has shown returns of -4.94% over the past day, -27.99% for the past month, -46.5% over 3 months, -43.96% over 1 year, -25.9% across 3 years, and -16.46% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nephro Care India are 0.00 and 2.16 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.