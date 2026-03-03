Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Nephro Care India Share Price

NSE
BSE

NEPHRO CARE INDIA

Smallcap | NSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Nephro Care India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹73.05 Closed
-4.94₹ -3.80
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:59 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Nephro Care India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹72.10₹75.00
₹73.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹65.50₹183.00
₹73.05
Open Price
₹73.40
Prev. Close
₹76.85
Volume
47,200

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Nephro Care India has declined 16.46% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -43.96%.

Nephro Care India’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Nephro Care India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Nephro Care India		5.95-25.95-43.20-56.78-46.62-25.90-16.46
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise		0.929.928.460.7226.2720.9120.58
Max Healthcare Institute		-0.267.98-0.22-6.7511.2836.5741.69
Fortis Healthcare		1.418.043.81-2.5248.2349.9539.92
Narayana Hrudayalaya		-1.871.86-8.60-1.2310.6131.9933.17
Aster DM Healthcare		1.0317.91-1.663.9463.6041.4034.92
Global Health		-1.731.51-6.80-20.82-6.8730.8122.16
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences		-2.4116.401.60-2.6438.4838.8029.21
Dr. Lal Pathlabs		-0.230.01-6.12-15.7519.6712.813.87
Dr. Agarwals Health Care		-1.610.56-11.826.2814.403.722.22
Rainbow Childrens Medicare		0.127.72-10.95-20.49-3.6017.1721.67
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre		-0.701.00-2.27-8.084.9834.519.57
Metropolis Healthcare		-1.89-2.39-4.47-15.8418.5512.31-1.19
Healthcare Global Enterprises		-3.64-5.96-21.60-18.8515.0126.8827.21
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals		-0.871.26-12.75-11.47-11.725.783.43
Park Medi World		-1.2621.2728.7828.7828.788.805.19
Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services		-3.2511.60-1.00-9.1389.2226.8415.33
Thyrocare Technologies		-3.88-1.41-11.30-11.3973.9336.704.74
Nephrocare Health Services		2.7113.4723.6823.6823.687.344.34
Artemis Medicare Services		-0.705.82-15.202.453.7752.1157.89

Over the last one year, Nephro Care India has declined 46.62% compared to peers like Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (26.27%), Max Healthcare Institute (11.28%), Fortis Healthcare (48.23%). From a 5 year perspective, Nephro Care India has underperformed peers relative to Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (20.58%) and Max Healthcare Institute (41.69%).

Nephro Care India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Nephro Care India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
571.1374.08
1079.3378.28
2090.585.95
50102.4799.74
100119.14112.93
200129.61132.06

Nephro Care India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Nephro Care India saw a rise in promoter holding to 61.47%, while DII stake decreased to 1.04%, FII holding fell to 3.47%, and public shareholding moved up to 34.02% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Nephro Care India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Nephro Care India fact sheet for more information

About Nephro Care India

Nephro Care India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/07/2014 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U85100WB2014PLC202429 and registration number is 202429. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hospitals & Medical Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 46.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Dr. Pratim Sengupta
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Dr. Sutapa Sen
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr. Pritam Sengupta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sudip Barman
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Saikat Biswas
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Debashish Ghoshal
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Alo Sengupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Shridhar Ghate
    Independent Director

FAQs on Nephro Care India Share Price

What is the share price of Nephro Care India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nephro Care India is ₹73.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Nephro Care India?

The Nephro Care India is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Nephro Care India?

The market cap of Nephro Care India is ₹120.43 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Nephro Care India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Nephro Care India are ₹75.00 and ₹72.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nephro Care India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nephro Care India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nephro Care India is ₹183.00 and 52-week low of Nephro Care India is ₹65.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Nephro Care India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Nephro Care India has shown returns of -4.94% over the past day, -27.99% for the past month, -46.5% over 3 months, -43.96% over 1 year, -25.9% across 3 years, and -16.46% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Nephro Care India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nephro Care India are 0.00 and 2.16 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Nephro Care India News

More Nephro Care India News
icon
Market Pulse