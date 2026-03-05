Facebook Pixel Code
Neopolitan Pizza and Foods Share Price

NSE
BSE

NEOPOLITAN PIZZA AND FOODS

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Hospitality
Theme
Restaurant

Here's the live share price of Neopolitan Pizza and Foods along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹9.00 Closed
1.12₹ 0.10
As on Mar 5, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Neopolitan Pizza and Foods Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹9.00₹9.30
₹9.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.00₹17.36
₹9.00
Open Price
₹9.30
Prev. Close
₹8.90
Volume
12,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Neopolitan Pizza and Foods has declined 14.94% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -40.20%.

Neopolitan Pizza and Foods’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Neopolitan Pizza and Foods Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Neopolitan Pizza and Foods		-2.91-13.46-18.18-35.02-40.20-23.64-14.94
Indian Hotels Company		-7.53-8.60-13.81-18.64-16.8425.3337.54
ITC Hotels		-6.65-9.10-19.27-31.80-4.15-2.35-1.42
Jubilant Foodworks		-0.63-5.97-13.55-21.87-17.384.68-3.56
EIH		2.03-4.16-12.48-20.33-3.9726.6524.56
Chalet Hotels		-7.41-10.35-14.88-25.06-0.9128.0034.14
Ventive Hospitality		-0.68-10.37-4.31-3.6812.66-0.29-0.17
Travel Food Services		-4.536.27-9.51-9.529.953.211.92
Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts		-1.28-0.099.725.79-0.13-0.04-0.03
Devyani International		-8.84-10.95-14.08-34.60-31.29-8.25-0.97
Lemon Tree Hotels		-3.73-12.97-31.67-35.84-12.5311.6421.16
Westlife Foodworld		-5.55-11.23-15.42-35.74-32.84-10.90-1.11
Sapphire Foods India		-10.73-14.94-24.52-41.95-40.11-9.44-5.23
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India		0.16-3.93-9.96-21.30-6.620.9712.85
Valor Estate		-7.33-13.98-13.87-40.06-17.4412.7131.08
Juniper Hotels		-4.43-15.91-12.37-29.71-24.34-19.92-12.48
India Tourism Development Corporation		-6.72-7.48-11.16-9.83-14.1715.307.93
Restaurant Brands Asia		-0.63-1.760.67-20.48-3.38-12.90-15.15
Samhi Hotels		-8.15-9.93-16.41-30.180.631.811.08
Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels		-3.26-4.54-11.08-22.88-22.78-16.42-10.20

Over the last one year, Neopolitan Pizza and Foods has declined 40.20% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-16.84%), ITC Hotels (-4.15%), Jubilant Foodworks (-17.38%). From a 5 year perspective, Neopolitan Pizza and Foods has underperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (37.54%) and ITC Hotels (-1.42%).

Neopolitan Pizza and Foods Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Neopolitan Pizza and Foods Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
510.179.44
1010.379.77
209.919.96
5010.410.42
10011.4511.33
20012.913.53

Neopolitan Pizza and Foods Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Neopolitan Pizza and Foods remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 52.97% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Neopolitan Pizza and Foods Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 02, 2026, 6:46 PM ISTNeopolitan Pizza and - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jan 29, 2026, 7:31 PM ISTNeopolitan Pizza and - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jan 08, 2026, 6:11 AM ISTNeopolitan Pizza and - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Nov 28, 2025, 12:26 AM ISTNeopolitan Pizza and - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Nov 16, 2025, 12:38 AM ISTNeopolitan Pizza and - Unaudited Financial Results For The Half Year Ended 30Th September, 2025

About Neopolitan Pizza and Foods

Neopolitan Pizza and Foods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/02/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24123GJ2011PLC063940 and registration number is 063940. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 51.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mrs. Arti Mukund Purohit
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashvin Chandel
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Alok Kumar Sinha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nishit Dushyant Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashok Kumar N Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Devesh Pathak
    Independent Director

FAQs on Neopolitan Pizza and Foods Share Price

What is the share price of Neopolitan Pizza and Foods?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Neopolitan Pizza and Foods is ₹9.00 as on Mar 05, 2026.

What kind of stock is Neopolitan Pizza and Foods?

The Neopolitan Pizza and Foods is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Neopolitan Pizza and Foods?

The market cap of Neopolitan Pizza and Foods is ₹15.30 Cr as on Mar 05, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Neopolitan Pizza and Foods?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Neopolitan Pizza and Foods are ₹9.30 and ₹9.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Neopolitan Pizza and Foods?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Neopolitan Pizza and Foods stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Neopolitan Pizza and Foods is ₹17.36 and 52-week low of Neopolitan Pizza and Foods is ₹8.00 as on Mar 05, 2026.

How has the Neopolitan Pizza and Foods performed historically in terms of returns?

The Neopolitan Pizza and Foods has shown returns of 1.12% over the past day, -13.46% for the past month, -18.18% over 3 months, -40.2% over 1 year, -23.64% across 3 years, and -14.94% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Neopolitan Pizza and Foods?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Neopolitan Pizza and Foods are 0.00 and 0.70 on Mar 05, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

