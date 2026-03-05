Here's the live share price of Neopolitan Pizza and Foods along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Neopolitan Pizza and Foods has declined 14.94% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -40.20%.
Neopolitan Pizza and Foods’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Neopolitan Pizza and Foods
|-2.91
|-13.46
|-18.18
|-35.02
|-40.20
|-23.64
|-14.94
|Indian Hotels Company
|-7.53
|-8.60
|-13.81
|-18.64
|-16.84
|25.33
|37.54
|ITC Hotels
|-6.65
|-9.10
|-19.27
|-31.80
|-4.15
|-2.35
|-1.42
|Jubilant Foodworks
|-0.63
|-5.97
|-13.55
|-21.87
|-17.38
|4.68
|-3.56
|EIH
|2.03
|-4.16
|-12.48
|-20.33
|-3.97
|26.65
|24.56
|Chalet Hotels
|-7.41
|-10.35
|-14.88
|-25.06
|-0.91
|28.00
|34.14
|Ventive Hospitality
|-0.68
|-10.37
|-4.31
|-3.68
|12.66
|-0.29
|-0.17
|Travel Food Services
|-4.53
|6.27
|-9.51
|-9.52
|9.95
|3.21
|1.92
|Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts
|-1.28
|-0.09
|9.72
|5.79
|-0.13
|-0.04
|-0.03
|Devyani International
|-8.84
|-10.95
|-14.08
|-34.60
|-31.29
|-8.25
|-0.97
|Lemon Tree Hotels
|-3.73
|-12.97
|-31.67
|-35.84
|-12.53
|11.64
|21.16
|Westlife Foodworld
|-5.55
|-11.23
|-15.42
|-35.74
|-32.84
|-10.90
|-1.11
|Sapphire Foods India
|-10.73
|-14.94
|-24.52
|-41.95
|-40.11
|-9.44
|-5.23
|Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India
|0.16
|-3.93
|-9.96
|-21.30
|-6.62
|0.97
|12.85
|Valor Estate
|-7.33
|-13.98
|-13.87
|-40.06
|-17.44
|12.71
|31.08
|Juniper Hotels
|-4.43
|-15.91
|-12.37
|-29.71
|-24.34
|-19.92
|-12.48
|India Tourism Development Corporation
|-6.72
|-7.48
|-11.16
|-9.83
|-14.17
|15.30
|7.93
|Restaurant Brands Asia
|-0.63
|-1.76
|0.67
|-20.48
|-3.38
|-12.90
|-15.15
|Samhi Hotels
|-8.15
|-9.93
|-16.41
|-30.18
|0.63
|1.81
|1.08
|Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels
|-3.26
|-4.54
|-11.08
|-22.88
|-22.78
|-16.42
|-10.20
Over the last one year, Neopolitan Pizza and Foods has declined 40.20% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-16.84%), ITC Hotels (-4.15%), Jubilant Foodworks (-17.38%). From a 5 year perspective, Neopolitan Pizza and Foods has underperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (37.54%) and ITC Hotels (-1.42%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|10.17
|9.44
|10
|10.37
|9.77
|20
|9.91
|9.96
|50
|10.4
|10.42
|100
|11.45
|11.33
|200
|12.9
|13.53
In the latest quarter, Neopolitan Pizza and Foods remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 52.97% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 02, 2026, 6:46 PM IST
|Neopolitan Pizza and - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jan 29, 2026, 7:31 PM IST
|Neopolitan Pizza and - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jan 08, 2026, 6:11 AM IST
|Neopolitan Pizza and - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Nov 28, 2025, 12:26 AM IST
|Neopolitan Pizza and - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Nov 16, 2025, 12:38 AM IST
|Neopolitan Pizza and - Unaudited Financial Results For The Half Year Ended 30Th September, 2025
Neopolitan Pizza and Foods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/02/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24123GJ2011PLC063940 and registration number is 063940. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 51.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Neopolitan Pizza and Foods is ₹9.00 as on Mar 05, 2026.
The Neopolitan Pizza and Foods is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Neopolitan Pizza and Foods is ₹15.30 Cr as on Mar 05, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Neopolitan Pizza and Foods are ₹9.30 and ₹9.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Neopolitan Pizza and Foods stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Neopolitan Pizza and Foods is ₹17.36 and 52-week low of Neopolitan Pizza and Foods is ₹8.00 as on Mar 05, 2026.
The Neopolitan Pizza and Foods has shown returns of 1.12% over the past day, -13.46% for the past month, -18.18% over 3 months, -40.2% over 1 year, -23.64% across 3 years, and -14.94% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Neopolitan Pizza and Foods are 0.00 and 0.70 on Mar 05, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.