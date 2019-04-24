Neogen Chemicals IPO sees strong demand from retail investors; issue subscribed 28% on day 1

By: |
Updated: April 24, 2019 5:17:31 PM

The initial public offering of chemical manufacturer Neogen Chemicals saw strong demand on day 1, as the issue was subscribed 27%.

IPO, IRCTC, IRFC, आईपीओ, Rail Companies, Government, Stock Market, IRCTC IPO, IRFC IPOThe retail investor portion was subscribed 50% while the NIIs bid for a total of 10% of the portion reserved for them.

The initial public offering of chemical manufacturer Neogen Chemicals saw strong demand on day 1, as the issue was subscribed 28%. The issue received bids for 11.67 lakh shares as against the firm’s total issue size of 43.29 lakh shares. The retail investor portion was subscribed 50% while the NIIs bid for a total of 10% of the portion reserved for them.

Neogen Chemical public offer will remain open till 26th April. Neogen Chemicals in the leading manufacturer of bromine specialty chemicals in India, and began operations in about 18 years ago at Mahape, Navi Mumbai.  Over the last many years, the firm has broadened the number of its products to 198, which includes 181 organic and 17 inorganic chemicals.

Also read: RBI is the first central bank in Asia-Pacific to start interest rate easing cycle

Neogen Chemicals public offer consists of a fresh issue totalling up to Rs 70 crore by the company and an offer for sale of up to 16,99,600 equity shares by promoters. The company looks to raise up to Rs 132.35 crore at the upper end of the price band. The firm has set a price band of Rs 212-215 for its initial public offering. The minimum bid lot has been kept at 65 shares and in multiples of 65 shares thereafter. The issue will remain open till the 26th of April 2019.

Neogen Chemicals is commenced operations in 1991 with a few bromine-based compounds and lithium salts, and has since grown by leaps and bounds to one of India’s leading manufacturers of bromine and lithium-based derivatives. Neogen Chemicals has installed capacity for 130,400 litres of organic chemicals and 1,200 tons of inorganic chemicals, with utilisation at respectively 64 per cent and 94 percent.

Brokerage firm Anand Rathi has a subscribe rating on the stock. At the higher end of the issue price of Rs 215 a share, the stock is valued at  approximately 20.1x FY18EV/EBITDA and ~47.8x P/E. “Arti Industries and Atul Industries trade at FY18 P/E multiples of 38-42, while Vinati Organics and Navin quote at respectively 21x and 63x. On the annualised 9MFY19 EPS of  around 7, the stock priced at 28.5xPE and 17.4x EV/EBITDA,” Anand Rathi said in a report.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Neogen Chemicals IPO sees strong demand from retail investors; issue subscribed 28% on day 1
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition