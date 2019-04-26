Neogen Chemicals IPO sees stellar demand; issue subscribed 9 times so far

The initial public offering of speciality chemicals maker Neogen Chemicals is turning out to be a blockbuster issue, as the offering is subscribed about 9 times so far. Neogen Chemicals IPO saw bids for a total of 3.52 crore shares as against the issue size of about 43.29 lakh shares. The retail investor portion was subscribed more than 10 times the portion reserved. NII's bid for a total of 8.80 times their reserved portion. The qualified institutional buyers bid for 5.84 times their reserved portion. The ongoing IPO consists of a fresh issue aggregating up to Rs 70 crore by the company and an offer for sale of up to 16,99,600 equity shares by promoters Haridas Thakarshi Kanani and up to 12,00,400 shares by Beena Haridas Kanani. At the upper end of the price band, the Neogen Chemicals looks to raise up to Rs 132.35 crore at the upper end of the price band. The firm has set a price band of Rs 212-215 for the public offering. The minimum bid for the public offering has been kept at 65 shares and in multiples of 65 shares thereafter. The issue will remain open till the 26th of April 2019. Also read:\u00a0Paytm offer: Grab vouchers up to Rs 50 lakh \u2014 check details Neogen Chemicals has grown to become a leading manufacturer of bromine specialty chemicals in India. The firm commenced operations in 1991, at Mahape, Navi Mumbai, with a few bromine-based compounds and lithium salts, and has grown to one of India\u2019s leading manufacturers of bromine and lithium-based derivatives. Neogen Chemicals has installed capacity for 1,30,400 litres of organic chemicals and 1,200 tons of inorganic chemicals, with utilisation at respectively 64% and 94%. The firm has plans to double capacity to about 256,000 litres and 2,400 tons of organic and inorganic chemicals to cater to mounting demand, in the years going forward. Brokerage firm Choice Broking has said that the public offering is fully priced. According to the firm, based on FY19E and FY20E EPS, the stock is valued at P\/E multiples of 32.2 times and 26 times, respectively, which is at a premium to the peer average. \u201cHowever, considering its historical growth profile and proposed expansion activities, we feel the issue is fully priced. Thus, we assign an \u2018avoid\u2019 rating for the issue,\u201d Choice Broking said in its report.