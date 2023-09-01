Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|-5.19
|-8.75
|-22.61
|-24.74
|-33.64
|-49.42
|1.62
|3.83
|10.23
|30.80
|18.79
|177.94
|242.22
|16.52
|42.34
|126.29
|112.95
|193.61
|226.36
|226.36
|-2.70
|-3.25
|-9.69
|-24.27
|-13.87
|11.62
|-24.62
|-1.38
|8.02
|74.90
|144.68
|117.60
|592.38
|518.57
|-2.18
|-0.26
|0.33
|0.33
|0.33
|0.33
|0.33
|0.72
|-3.26
|-5.57
|-9.95
|-12.84
|449.13
|714.31
|4.59
|8.11
|14.74
|12.80
|4.93
|18.02
|-3.50
|-1.56
|-6.68
|8.81
|-7.00
|-63.26
|65.48
|-70.78
|7.28
|4.11
|19.48
|20.47
|-14.97
|108.86
|62.45
|3.30
|25.55
|59.47
|72.48
|53.45
|217.12
|56.22
|21.19
|41.23
|41.23
|41.23
|41.23
|41.23
|41.23
|-2.14
|-2.32
|-2.41
|-11.70
|10.27
|260.31
|820.09
|-2.99
|-6.97
|-3.34
|8.37
|-3.85
|898.26
|720.00
|-0.63
|7.52
|-29.41
|-13.19
|74.33
|213.41
|216.10
|-0.15
|17.82
|15.93
|25.06
|24.46
|27.82
|60.41
|-0.28
|0.10
|33.87
|22.21
|100.76
|200.29
|106.08
|7.05
|-1.28
|93.02
|105.98
|274.10
|274.10
|274.10
|1.18
|12.42
|-6.90
|-7.03
|3.37
|447.03
|1,040.43
|1.70
|3.24
|-4.35
|11.44
|2.99
|244.69
|111.30
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Neogem India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/09/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36911MH1991PLC063357 and registration number is 063357. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Diamond Cutting/Precious Metals/Jewellery. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.17 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Neogem India Ltd. is ₹1.79 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.
P/E ratio of Neogem India Ltd. is -3.3 and PB ratio of Neogem India Ltd. is 0.28 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Neogem India Ltd. is ₹2.19 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Neogem India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Neogem India Ltd. is ₹3.35 and 52-week low of Neogem India Ltd. is ₹1.99 as on Aug 28, 2023.