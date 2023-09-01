Follow Us

NEOGEM INDIA LTD.

Sector : Diamond Cutting/Precious Metals/Jewellery | Smallcap | BSE
₹2.19 Closed
00
As on Aug 28, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Neogem India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.99₹2.19
₹2.19
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.99₹3.35
₹2.19
Open Price
₹2.09
Prev. Close
₹2.19
Volume
0

Neogem India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12.26
  • R22.32
  • R32.46
  • Pivot
    2.12
  • S12.06
  • S21.92
  • S31.86

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52.882.22
  • 102.932.29
  • 203.352.4
  • 504.032.77
  • 1004.613.3
  • 2004.463.73

Neogem India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0-5.19-8.75-22.61-24.74-33.64-49.42
1.623.8310.2330.8018.79177.94242.22
16.5242.34126.29112.95193.61226.36226.36
-2.70-3.25-9.69-24.27-13.8711.62-24.62
-1.388.0274.90144.68117.60592.38518.57
-2.18-0.260.330.330.330.330.33
0.72-3.26-5.57-9.95-12.84449.13714.31
4.598.1114.7412.804.9318.02-3.50
-1.56-6.688.81-7.00-63.2665.48-70.78
7.284.1119.4820.47-14.97108.8662.45
3.3025.5559.4772.4853.45217.1256.22
21.1941.2341.2341.2341.2341.2341.23
-2.14-2.32-2.41-11.7010.27260.31820.09
-2.99-6.97-3.348.37-3.85898.26720.00
-0.637.52-29.41-13.1974.33213.41216.10
-0.1517.8215.9325.0624.4627.8260.41
-0.280.1033.8722.21100.76200.29106.08
7.05-1.2893.02105.98274.10274.10274.10
1.1812.42-6.90-7.033.37447.031,040.43
1.703.24-4.3511.442.99244.69111.30

Neogem India Ltd. Share Holdings

Neogem India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Neogem India Ltd.

Neogem India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/09/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36911MH1991PLC063357 and registration number is 063357. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Diamond Cutting/Precious Metals/Jewellery. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.17 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Gaurav Doshi
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Ronak Doshi
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Renu Kathuria
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director

FAQs on Neogem India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Neogem India Ltd.?

The market cap of Neogem India Ltd. is ₹1.79 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Neogem India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Neogem India Ltd. is -3.3 and PB ratio of Neogem India Ltd. is 0.28 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the share price of Neogem India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Neogem India Ltd. is ₹2.19 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Neogem India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Neogem India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Neogem India Ltd. is ₹3.35 and 52-week low of Neogem India Ltd. is ₹1.99 as on Aug 28, 2023.

