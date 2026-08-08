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Neogem India Share Price

NSE
BSE

NEOGEM INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Gems and Jewellery

Here's the live share price of Neogem India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹3.91 Closed
4.83₹ 0.18
As on Dec 08, 2025, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Neogem India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.85₹3.91
₹3.91
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.11₹4.00
₹3.91
Open Price
₹3.91
Prev. Close
₹3.73
Volume
900

Source: Dion Global

Neogem India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Neogem India		09.83-2.0117.4214.667.244.48
Titan Company		1.397.3914.7316.1144.7519.3922.39
Kalyan Jewellers India		-0.4571.8848.3639.353.2651.8355.59
Thangamayil Jewellery		0.81-17.2528.3642.24168.9567.2264.69
Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle		0.7941.6163.3383.2050.3714.568.50
Sky Gold and Diamonds		11.4024.8744.50105.44152.46201.07137.65
PC Jeweller		5.623.823.16-6.59-29.9952.7032.89
P N Gadgil Jewellers		-4.1113.15-9.908.8416.54-6.77-4.12
Senco Gold		-3.7118.7213.079.1313.5825.4013.92
Goldiam International		-0.9110.1118.8221.9537.4755.9828.85
D P Abhushan		9.2651.4433.2811.27-12.709.745.74
Rajesh Exports		-0.95-13.88-31.71-53.63-53.31-45.33-32.74
Shringar House of Mangalsutra		4.271.957.45-0.5126.058.024.74
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri		-1.3937.4984.3562.5739.7443.5927.70
Khazanchi Jewellers		2.0719.2110.04-4.7923.3570.1537.56
Shanti Gold International		3.473.13-2.061.66-0.83-0.66-0.40
PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery		18.2621.539.5121.2721.276.643.93
Motisons Jewellers		-1.97-6.505.44-10.46-26.6611.306.63
Renaissance Global		3.010.758.54-3.547.206.90-2.62
Asian Star Company		-4.93-7.79-19.22-1.16-20.54-6.74-8.07

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Neogem India has gained 14.66% compared to peers like Titan Company (44.75%), Kalyan Jewellers India (3.26%), Thangamayil Jewellery (168.95%). From a 5 year perspective, Neogem India has underperformed peers relative to Titan Company (22.39%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (55.59%).

Neogem India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Neogem India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
53.673.69
103.483.61
203.613.58
503.563.5
1003.423.42
2003.313.5

Source: Dion Global

Neogem India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Neogem India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 58.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Neogem India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:58 PM IST ISTNeogem India - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On August 12, 2026
Jul 15, 2026, 10:12 PM IST ISTNeogem India - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 20, 2026, 09:45 PM IST ISTNeogem India - Submission Of Revised Form B Alongwith The Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31,
May 19, 2026, 01:10 AM IST ISTNeogem India - Appointment Of Secretarial Auditor For The Financial Year 2026-27
May 19, 2026, 01:05 AM IST ISTNeogem India - Financial Results For The Fourth Quarter And Financial Year Ended March 31, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Neogem India

Neogem India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/09/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36911MH1991PLC063357 and registration number is 063357. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Gems, Jewellery & Precious Metals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.17 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Gaurav Doshi
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Ronak Doshi
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Renu Kathuria
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director

FAQs on Neogem India Share Price

What is the share price of Neogem India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Neogem India is ₹3.91 as on Dec 08, 2025.

What kind of stock is Neogem India?

The Neogem India is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Neogem India?

The market cap of Neogem India is ₹3.20 Cr as on Dec 08, 2025.

What are today's High and Low prices of Neogem India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Neogem India are ₹3.91 and ₹3.85.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Neogem India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Neogem India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Neogem India is ₹4.00 and 52-week low of Neogem India is ₹3.11 as on Dec 08, 2025.

How has the Neogem India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Neogem India has shown returns of 4.83% over the past day, 9.83% for the past month, -2.01% over 3 months, 14.66% over 1 year, 7.24% across 3 years, and 4.48% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Neogem India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Neogem India are -15.33 and 0.62 on Dec 08, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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