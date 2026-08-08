Here's the live share price of Neogem India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Neogem India
|0
|9.83
|-2.01
|17.42
|14.66
|7.24
|4.48
|Titan Company
|1.39
|7.39
|14.73
|16.11
|44.75
|19.39
|22.39
|Kalyan Jewellers India
|-0.45
|71.88
|48.36
|39.35
|3.26
|51.83
|55.59
|Thangamayil Jewellery
|0.81
|-17.25
|28.36
|42.24
|168.95
|67.22
|64.69
|Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle
|0.79
|41.61
|63.33
|83.20
|50.37
|14.56
|8.50
|Sky Gold and Diamonds
|11.40
|24.87
|44.50
|105.44
|152.46
|201.07
|137.65
|PC Jeweller
|5.62
|3.82
|3.16
|-6.59
|-29.99
|52.70
|32.89
|P N Gadgil Jewellers
|-4.11
|13.15
|-9.90
|8.84
|16.54
|-6.77
|-4.12
|Senco Gold
|-3.71
|18.72
|13.07
|9.13
|13.58
|25.40
|13.92
|Goldiam International
|-0.91
|10.11
|18.82
|21.95
|37.47
|55.98
|28.85
|D P Abhushan
|9.26
|51.44
|33.28
|11.27
|-12.70
|9.74
|5.74
|Rajesh Exports
|-0.95
|-13.88
|-31.71
|-53.63
|-53.31
|-45.33
|-32.74
|Shringar House of Mangalsutra
|4.27
|1.95
|7.45
|-0.51
|26.05
|8.02
|4.74
|Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri
|-1.39
|37.49
|84.35
|62.57
|39.74
|43.59
|27.70
|Khazanchi Jewellers
|2.07
|19.21
|10.04
|-4.79
|23.35
|70.15
|37.56
|Shanti Gold International
|3.47
|3.13
|-2.06
|1.66
|-0.83
|-0.66
|-0.40
|PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery
|18.26
|21.53
|9.51
|21.27
|21.27
|6.64
|3.93
|Motisons Jewellers
|-1.97
|-6.50
|5.44
|-10.46
|-26.66
|11.30
|6.63
|Renaissance Global
|3.01
|0.75
|8.54
|-3.54
|7.20
|6.90
|-2.62
|Asian Star Company
|-4.93
|-7.79
|-19.22
|-1.16
|-20.54
|-6.74
|-8.07
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Neogem India has gained 14.66% compared to peers like Titan Company (44.75%), Kalyan Jewellers India (3.26%), Thangamayil Jewellery (168.95%). From a 5 year perspective, Neogem India has underperformed peers relative to Titan Company (22.39%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (55.59%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|3.67
|3.69
|10
|3.48
|3.61
|20
|3.61
|3.58
|50
|3.56
|3.5
|100
|3.42
|3.42
|200
|3.31
|3.5
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Neogem India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 58.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:58 PM IST IST
|Neogem India - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On August 12, 2026
|Jul 15, 2026, 10:12 PM IST IST
|Neogem India - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 20, 2026, 09:45 PM IST IST
|Neogem India - Submission Of Revised Form B Alongwith The Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31,
|May 19, 2026, 01:10 AM IST IST
|Neogem India - Appointment Of Secretarial Auditor For The Financial Year 2026-27
|May 19, 2026, 01:05 AM IST IST
|Neogem India - Financial Results For The Fourth Quarter And Financial Year Ended March 31, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Neogem India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/09/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36911MH1991PLC063357 and registration number is 063357. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Gems, Jewellery & Precious Metals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.17 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Neogem India is ₹3.91 as on Dec 08, 2025.
The Neogem India is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Neogem India is ₹3.20 Cr as on Dec 08, 2025.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Neogem India are ₹3.91 and ₹3.85.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Neogem India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Neogem India is ₹4.00 and 52-week low of Neogem India is ₹3.11 as on Dec 08, 2025.
The Neogem India has shown returns of 4.83% over the past day, 9.83% for the past month, -2.01% over 3 months, 14.66% over 1 year, 7.24% across 3 years, and 4.48% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Neogem India are -15.33 and 0.62 on Dec 08, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global