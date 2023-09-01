What is the Market Cap of Neogem India Ltd.? The market cap of Neogem India Ltd. is ₹1.79 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Neogem India Ltd.? P/E ratio of Neogem India Ltd. is -3.3 and PB ratio of Neogem India Ltd. is 0.28 as on .

What is the share price of Neogem India Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Neogem India Ltd. is ₹2.19 as on .