What is the share price of Neogem India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Neogem India is ₹3.91 as on .

What kind of stock is Neogem India? The Neogem India is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Neogem India? The market cap of Neogem India is ₹3.20 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Neogem India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Neogem India are ₹3.91 and ₹3.85.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Neogem India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Neogem India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Neogem India is ₹4.00 and 52-week low of Neogem India is ₹3.11 as on .

How has the Neogem India performed historically in terms of returns? The Neogem India has shown returns of 4.83% over the past day, 9.83% for the past month, -2.01% over 3 months, 14.66% over 1 year, 7.24% across 3 years, and 4.48% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Neogem India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Neogem India are -15.33 and 0.62 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global