Here's the live share price of Neochem Bio Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Neochem Bio Solutions has declined 7.07% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -30.68%.
Neochem Bio Solutions’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Neochem Bio Solutions
|-7.07
|-4.32
|-30.68
|-30.68
|-30.68
|-11.50
|-7.07
|Pidilite Industries
|-1.01
|2.64
|-0.89
|-5.82
|9.31
|8.12
|10.68
|Apar Industries
|-1.21
|9.58
|22.65
|36.01
|84.08
|66.85
|87.68
|Gujarat Fluorochemicals
|-6.27
|1.67
|-1.40
|-2.04
|-3.67
|1.51
|39.85
|Aarti Industries
|-3.75
|0.76
|17.00
|12.32
|13.49
|-7.39
|-7.82
|Anupam Rasayan India
|-4.03
|-3.03
|-2.89
|10.12
|71.68
|18.27
|18.24
|Aether Industries
|-3.40
|-7.40
|6.53
|23.29
|4.04
|1.66
|3.78
|Privi Speciality Chemicals
|-0.44
|5.53
|-8.59
|31.10
|109.37
|47.96
|35.95
|Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India
|10.67
|0.85
|-4.88
|-13.57
|-4.91
|-3.35
|-2.03
|Clean Science & Technology
|2.28
|-9.71
|-17.11
|-36.78
|-35.14
|-19.08
|-14.08
|Galaxy Surfactants
|-0.27
|4.74
|-4.59
|-16.06
|-9.11
|-6.41
|-3.64
|Neogen Chemicals
|2.59
|3.53
|26.54
|-6.63
|-16.39
|2.29
|9.18
|Camlin Fine Sciences
|2.67
|-14.63
|-8.80
|-32.82
|0
|0.91
|0.54
|Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem
|-4.74
|-6.41
|-18.30
|9.24
|60.86
|-14.66
|-12.73
|Rossari Biotech
|-2.87
|-9.73
|-19.94
|-23.63
|-18.92
|-7.45
|-14.03
|Fineotex Chemical
|-5.48
|-2.84
|-5.83
|-4.55
|0.96
|-0.74
|27.61
|Thirumalai Chemicals
|-2.75
|-4.08
|-18.76
|-38.58
|-13.15
|-0.27
|13.11
|Paushak
|-9.68
|-10.29
|-24.04
|-25.98
|-25.98
|-9.54
|-5.84
|Chemcon Speciality Chemicals
|-2.69
|-12.65
|-24.25
|-25.67
|-13.33
|-16.00
|-18.29
|DMCC Speciality Chemicals
|2.37
|1.04
|-18.91
|-31.32
|-23.24
|-4.02
|-6.28
Over the last one year, Neochem Bio Solutions has declined 30.68% compared to peers like Pidilite Industries (9.31%), Apar Industries (84.08%), Gujarat Fluorochemicals (-3.67%). From a 5 year perspective, Neochem Bio Solutions has underperformed peers relative to Pidilite Industries (10.68%) and Apar Industries (87.68%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|82.54
|80.97
|10
|81.53
|81.11
|20
|79.77
|81.13
|50
|84.31
|85.29
|100
|45.47
|0
|200
|22.73
|0
Neochem Bio Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/07/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24304GJ2017PLC097754 and registration number is 097754. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Speciality. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 61.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2024.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Neochem Bio Solutions is ₹77.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Neochem Bio Solutions is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Neochem Bio Solutions is ₹132.69 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Neochem Bio Solutions are ₹77.90 and ₹77.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Neochem Bio Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Neochem Bio Solutions is ₹113.40 and 52-week low of Neochem Bio Solutions is ₹71.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Neochem Bio Solutions has shown returns of -2.27% over the past day, -10.97% for the past month, -30.68% over 3 months, -30.68% over 1 year, -11.5% across 3 years, and -7.07% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Neochem Bio Solutions are 0.00 and 3.60 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.