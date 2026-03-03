Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Neochem Bio Solutions Share Price

NSE
BSE

NEOCHEM BIO SOLUTIONS

Smallcap | NSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Chemicals

Here's the live share price of Neochem Bio Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹77.50 Closed
-2.27₹ -1.80
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:42 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Neochem Bio Solutions Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹77.50₹77.90
₹77.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹71.00₹113.40
₹77.50
Open Price
₹77.90
Prev. Close
₹79.30
Volume
2,400

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Neochem Bio Solutions has declined 7.07% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -30.68%.

Neochem Bio Solutions’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Neochem Bio Solutions Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Neochem Bio Solutions		-7.07-4.32-30.68-30.68-30.68-11.50-7.07
Pidilite Industries		-1.012.64-0.89-5.829.318.1210.68
Apar Industries		-1.219.5822.6536.0184.0866.8587.68
Gujarat Fluorochemicals		-6.271.67-1.40-2.04-3.671.5139.85
Aarti Industries		-3.750.7617.0012.3213.49-7.39-7.82
Anupam Rasayan India		-4.03-3.03-2.8910.1271.6818.2718.24
Aether Industries		-3.40-7.406.5323.294.041.663.78
Privi Speciality Chemicals		-0.445.53-8.5931.10109.3747.9635.95
Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India		10.670.85-4.88-13.57-4.91-3.35-2.03
Clean Science & Technology		2.28-9.71-17.11-36.78-35.14-19.08-14.08
Galaxy Surfactants		-0.274.74-4.59-16.06-9.11-6.41-3.64
Neogen Chemicals		2.593.5326.54-6.63-16.392.299.18
Camlin Fine Sciences		2.67-14.63-8.80-32.8200.910.54
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem		-4.74-6.41-18.309.2460.86-14.66-12.73
Rossari Biotech		-2.87-9.73-19.94-23.63-18.92-7.45-14.03
Fineotex Chemical		-5.48-2.84-5.83-4.550.96-0.7427.61
Thirumalai Chemicals		-2.75-4.08-18.76-38.58-13.15-0.2713.11
Paushak		-9.68-10.29-24.04-25.98-25.98-9.54-5.84
Chemcon Speciality Chemicals		-2.69-12.65-24.25-25.67-13.33-16.00-18.29
DMCC Speciality Chemicals		2.371.04-18.91-31.32-23.24-4.02-6.28

Over the last one year, Neochem Bio Solutions has declined 30.68% compared to peers like Pidilite Industries (9.31%), Apar Industries (84.08%), Gujarat Fluorochemicals (-3.67%). From a 5 year perspective, Neochem Bio Solutions has underperformed peers relative to Pidilite Industries (10.68%) and Apar Industries (87.68%).

Neochem Bio Solutions Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Neochem Bio Solutions Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
582.5480.97
1081.5381.11
2079.7781.13
5084.3185.29
10045.470
20022.730

Neochem Bio Solutions Share Holding Pattern

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

About Neochem Bio Solutions

Neochem Bio Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/07/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24304GJ2017PLC097754 and registration number is 097754. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Speciality. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 61.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2024.

Management

  • Mr. Dinesh Chopra
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Swapnil Rameshbhai Makati
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Hemangini Swapnil Dathia
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rajasekaran Guha
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Falgunbhai Prajapati
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Shail Jayesh Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Neochem Bio Solutions Share Price

What is the share price of Neochem Bio Solutions?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Neochem Bio Solutions is ₹77.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Neochem Bio Solutions?

The Neochem Bio Solutions is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Neochem Bio Solutions?

The market cap of Neochem Bio Solutions is ₹132.69 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Neochem Bio Solutions?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Neochem Bio Solutions are ₹77.90 and ₹77.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Neochem Bio Solutions?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Neochem Bio Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Neochem Bio Solutions is ₹113.40 and 52-week low of Neochem Bio Solutions is ₹71.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Neochem Bio Solutions performed historically in terms of returns?

The Neochem Bio Solutions has shown returns of -2.27% over the past day, -10.97% for the past month, -30.68% over 3 months, -30.68% over 1 year, -11.5% across 3 years, and -7.07% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Neochem Bio Solutions?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Neochem Bio Solutions are 0.00 and 3.60 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Neochem Bio Solutions News

More Neochem Bio Solutions News
icon
Market Pulse