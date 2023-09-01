Follow Us

NEO Infracon Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

NEO INFRACON LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | BSE
₹12.70 Closed
4.960.6
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

NEO Infracon Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹12.19₹12.70
₹12.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.17₹20.94
₹12.70
Open Price
₹12.70
Prev. Close
₹12.10
Volume
22,655

NEO Infracon Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R112.87
  • R213.04
  • R313.38
  • Pivot
    12.53
  • S112.36
  • S212.02
  • S311.85

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 514.4511.38
  • 1014.3810.93
  • 2014.3110.56
  • 5014.2810.33
  • 10013.7610.55
  • 20017.1411.53

NEO Infracon Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
15.3527.1314.4111.40-11.99-4.15-74.19
5.960.705.4541.5526.26212.84136.86
5.866.7323.1732.0032.87183.30199.68
11.5810.5616.62136.24319.58553.66625.72
16.9414.4836.3863.4941.33160.88181.71
12.7520.294.326.0329.65153.5260.90
0.911.124.1324.5515.05248.68308.10
12.119.9438.4686.69136.20405.3464.38
7.5016.1322.1955.9154.2797.60-27.53
6.6313.2329.0553.689.66583.83278.47
4.31-5.796.8622.1617.3392.63105.26
3.2311.869.986.366.69118.86132.04
4.028.0245.54104.53155.94635.44342.44
4.010.7219.7234.709.189.189.18
-5.7474.3082.74137.70114.182,040.29424.69
1.04-1.23-0.9026.3354.42357.63282.21
3.370.748.978.92-12.74136.6434.76
10.2815.6465.8092.6056.58797.94387.26
-1.37-0.5721.8951.2962.64174.55125.87
13.3618.3720.8835.29-8.1331.37-45.65

NEO Infracon Ltd. Share Holdings

NEO Infracon Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
15 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
31 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About NEO Infracon Ltd.

NEO Infracon Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/06/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910MH1981PLC248089 and registration number is 248089. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ankush Mehta
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Bhavik Mehta
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Varisha Kanungo
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajen Mehta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rahul Kanungo
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Nitesh Milapchand Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on NEO Infracon Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of NEO Infracon Ltd.?

The market cap of NEO Infracon Ltd. is ₹6.74 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of NEO Infracon Ltd.?

P/E ratio of NEO Infracon Ltd. is 28.93 and PB ratio of NEO Infracon Ltd. is 1.06 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of NEO Infracon Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NEO Infracon Ltd. is ₹12.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of NEO Infracon Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which NEO Infracon Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of NEO Infracon Ltd. is ₹20.94 and 52-week low of NEO Infracon Ltd. is ₹8.17 as on Sep 01, 2023.

