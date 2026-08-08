Here's the live share price of NEO Infracon along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|NEO Infracon
|4.70
|2.82
|-6.45
|1.58
|26.24
|59.12
|14.17
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, NEO Infracon has gained 26.24% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, NEO Infracon has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|41.11
|40.27
|10
|41.61
|40.67
|20
|40.74
|40.91
|50
|41.5
|41.41
|100
|42.54
|41.32
|200
|40
|39.39
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, NEO Infracon saw a rise in promoter holding to 61.26%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 38.75% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 04:32 PM IST IST
|NEO Infracon - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Statutory Auditors
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:59 PM IST IST
|NEO Infracon - Board Meeting Outcome for Outrcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 04Th August 2026 For Approving The Unaudited F
|Jul 27, 2026, 08:41 PM IST IST
|NEO Infracon - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of The Board Meeting To Be Held On 4Th August 2026 At 4 Pm At Register
|Jul 03, 2026, 11:32 PM IST IST
|NEO Infracon - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 13, 2026, 07:14 PM IST IST
|NEO Infracon - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Source: Dion Global
NEO Infracon Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/06/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910MH1981PLC248089 and registration number is 248089. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NEO Infracon is ₹41.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The NEO Infracon is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of NEO Infracon is ₹22.24 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of NEO Infracon are ₹42.49 and ₹41.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which NEO Infracon stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of NEO Infracon is ₹54.99 and 52-week low of NEO Infracon is ₹28.02 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The NEO Infracon has shown returns of 2.22% over the past day, 2.82% for the past month, -6.45% over 3 months, 26.24% over 1 year, 59.12% across 3 years, and 14.17% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of NEO Infracon are 45.25 and 2.91 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global