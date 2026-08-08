What is the share price of NEO Infracon? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NEO Infracon is ₹41.90 as on .

What kind of stock is NEO Infracon? The NEO Infracon is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of NEO Infracon? The market cap of NEO Infracon is ₹22.24 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of NEO Infracon? Today’s highest and lowest price of NEO Infracon are ₹42.49 and ₹41.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of NEO Infracon? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which NEO Infracon stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of NEO Infracon is ₹54.99 and 52-week low of NEO Infracon is ₹28.02 as on .

How has the NEO Infracon performed historically in terms of returns? The NEO Infracon has shown returns of 2.22% over the past day, 2.82% for the past month, -6.45% over 3 months, 26.24% over 1 year, 59.12% across 3 years, and 14.17% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of NEO Infracon? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of NEO Infracon are 45.25 and 2.91 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global