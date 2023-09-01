What is the Market Cap of NEO Infracon Ltd.? The market cap of NEO Infracon Ltd. is ₹6.74 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of NEO Infracon Ltd.? P/E ratio of NEO Infracon Ltd. is 28.93 and PB ratio of NEO Infracon Ltd. is 1.06 as on .

What is the share price of NEO Infracon Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NEO Infracon Ltd. is ₹12.70 as on .