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NEO Infracon Share Price

NSE
BSE

NEO INFRACON

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of NEO Infracon along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹41.90 Closed
2.22₹ 0.91
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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NEO Infracon Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹41.00₹42.49
₹41.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹28.02₹54.99
₹41.90
Open Price
₹42.49
Prev. Close
₹40.99
Volume
306

Source: Dion Global

NEO Infracon Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
NEO Infracon		4.702.82-6.451.5826.2459.1214.17
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, NEO Infracon has gained 26.24% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, NEO Infracon has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

NEO Infracon Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

NEO Infracon Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
541.1140.27
1041.6140.67
2040.7440.91
5041.541.41
10042.5441.32
2004039.39

Source: Dion Global

NEO Infracon Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, NEO Infracon saw a rise in promoter holding to 61.26%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 38.75% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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NEO Infracon Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 04:32 PM IST ISTNEO Infracon - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Statutory Auditors
Aug 04, 2026, 10:59 PM IST ISTNEO Infracon - Board Meeting Outcome for Outrcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 04Th August 2026 For Approving The Unaudited F
Jul 27, 2026, 08:41 PM IST ISTNEO Infracon - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of The Board Meeting To Be Held On 4Th August 2026 At 4 Pm At Register
Jul 03, 2026, 11:32 PM IST ISTNEO Infracon - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 13, 2026, 07:14 PM IST ISTNEO Infracon - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report

Source: Dion Global

About NEO Infracon

NEO Infracon Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/06/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910MH1981PLC248089 and registration number is 248089. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ankush Mehta
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Bhavik Mehta
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Varisha Kanungo
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajen Mehta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Nitesh Milapchand Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rahul Kanungo
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on NEO Infracon Share Price

What is the share price of NEO Infracon?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NEO Infracon is ₹41.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is NEO Infracon?

The NEO Infracon is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of NEO Infracon?

The market cap of NEO Infracon is ₹22.24 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of NEO Infracon?

Today’s highest and lowest price of NEO Infracon are ₹42.49 and ₹41.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of NEO Infracon?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which NEO Infracon stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of NEO Infracon is ₹54.99 and 52-week low of NEO Infracon is ₹28.02 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the NEO Infracon performed historically in terms of returns?

The NEO Infracon has shown returns of 2.22% over the past day, 2.82% for the past month, -6.45% over 3 months, 26.24% over 1 year, 59.12% across 3 years, and 14.17% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of NEO Infracon?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of NEO Infracon are 45.25 and 2.91 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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