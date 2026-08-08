What is the share price of Neil Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Neil Industries is ₹7.14 as on .

What kind of stock is Neil Industries? The Neil Industries is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Neil Industries? The market cap of Neil Industries is ₹13.96 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Neil Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Neil Industries are ₹7.23 and ₹6.63.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Neil Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Neil Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Neil Industries is ₹12.76 and 52-week low of Neil Industries is ₹5.02 as on .

How has the Neil Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Neil Industries has shown returns of 3.03% over the past day, 12.97% for the past month, 14.06% over 3 months, -32.77% over 1 year, -9.14% across 3 years, and 5.75% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Neil Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Neil Industries are 8.90 and 0.23 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global