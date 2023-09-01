What is the Market Cap of Neil Industries Ltd.? The market cap of Neil Industries Ltd. is ₹24.58 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Neil Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of Neil Industries Ltd. is 13.09 and PB ratio of Neil Industries Ltd. is 0.45 as on .

What is the share price of Neil Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Neil Industries Ltd. is ₹12.57 as on .