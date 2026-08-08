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Neil Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

NEIL INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Neil Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹7.14 Closed
3.03₹ 0.21
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Neil Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6.63₹7.23
₹7.14
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.02₹12.76
₹7.14
Open Price
₹6.93
Prev. Close
₹6.93
Volume
5,317

Source: Dion Global

Neil Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Neil Industries		-2.0612.9714.066.57-32.77-9.145.75
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Neil Industries has declined 32.77% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Neil Industries has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Neil Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Neil Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
56.747.08
106.476.83
206.356.61
506.416.5
1006.456.58
2006.97.08

Source: Dion Global

Neil Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Neil Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 98.13% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Neil Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 11:28 PM IST ISTNeil Industries - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Jul 31, 2026, 11:25 PM IST ISTNeil Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
Jul 31, 2026, 11:23 PM IST ISTNeil Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Change In Key Managerial Personnel
Jul 15, 2026, 09:55 PM IST ISTNeil Industries - Approval Of The Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Jul 15, 2026, 09:49 PM IST ISTNeil Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On July 15, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Neil Industries

Neil Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/03/1983 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51109WB1983PLC036091 and registration number is 036091. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Arvind Kumar Mittal
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Kritika Sharma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Archana Singh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Anil Sharma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Pankaj Kumar Mittal
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Chandra Kant Dwivedi
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Neil Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Neil Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Neil Industries is ₹7.14 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Neil Industries?

The Neil Industries is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Neil Industries?

The market cap of Neil Industries is ₹13.96 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Neil Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Neil Industries are ₹7.23 and ₹6.63.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Neil Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Neil Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Neil Industries is ₹12.76 and 52-week low of Neil Industries is ₹5.02 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Neil Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Neil Industries has shown returns of 3.03% over the past day, 12.97% for the past month, 14.06% over 3 months, -32.77% over 1 year, -9.14% across 3 years, and 5.75% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Neil Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Neil Industries are 8.90 and 0.23 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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