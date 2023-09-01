Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Neil Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

NEIL INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹12.57 Closed
-4.99-0.66
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Neil Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹12.57₹12.57
₹12.57
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.65₹14.81
₹12.57
Open Price
₹12.57
Prev. Close
₹13.23
Volume
860

Neil Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R112.57
  • R212.57
  • R312.57
  • Pivot
    12.57
  • S112.57
  • S212.57
  • S312.57

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 57.3813.2
  • 107.912.32
  • 208.4311.17
  • 508.129.75
  • 1007.248.96
  • 2006.868.51

Neil Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.1840.9262.1956.7357.32-36.03-36.99
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.41-4.66-7.7211.77-9.504.2922.99
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.701.081.6517.1244.54122.8111.61
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Neil Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Neil Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
27 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Neil Industries Ltd.

Neil Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/03/1983 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51109WB1983PLC036091 and registration number is 036091. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.96 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Arvind Kumar Mittal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Anil Sharma
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Vivek Awasthi
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mrs. Archana Singh
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Chandra Kant Dwivedi
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Pankaj Kumar Mittal
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Neil Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Neil Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Neil Industries Ltd. is ₹24.58 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Neil Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Neil Industries Ltd. is 13.09 and PB ratio of Neil Industries Ltd. is 0.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Neil Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Neil Industries Ltd. is ₹12.57 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Neil Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Neil Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Neil Industries Ltd. is ₹14.81 and 52-week low of Neil Industries Ltd. is ₹6.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data