Here's the live share price of Neil Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Neil Industries
|-2.06
|12.97
|14.06
|6.57
|-32.77
|-9.14
|5.75
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Neil Industries has declined 32.77% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Neil Industries has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|6.74
|7.08
|10
|6.47
|6.83
|20
|6.35
|6.61
|50
|6.41
|6.5
|100
|6.45
|6.58
|200
|6.9
|7.08
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Neil Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 98.13% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 11:28 PM IST IST
|Neil Industries - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
|Jul 31, 2026, 11:25 PM IST IST
|Neil Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
|Jul 31, 2026, 11:23 PM IST IST
|Neil Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Change In Key Managerial Personnel
|Jul 15, 2026, 09:55 PM IST IST
|Neil Industries - Approval Of The Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Jul 15, 2026, 09:49 PM IST IST
|Neil Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On July 15, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Neil Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/03/1983 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51109WB1983PLC036091 and registration number is 036091. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Neil Industries is ₹7.14 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Neil Industries is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Neil Industries is ₹13.96 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Neil Industries are ₹7.23 and ₹6.63.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Neil Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Neil Industries is ₹12.76 and 52-week low of Neil Industries is ₹5.02 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Neil Industries has shown returns of 3.03% over the past day, 12.97% for the past month, 14.06% over 3 months, -32.77% over 1 year, -9.14% across 3 years, and 5.75% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Neil Industries are 8.90 and 0.23 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global