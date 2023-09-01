Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|-3.33
|-12.12
|-32.56
|-36.26
|-87.36
|-93.17
|-1.79
|-1.25
|-1.69
|56.60
|-24.21
|768.98
|1,065.33
|5.22
|14.09
|45.67
|37.56
|4.37
|135.74
|35.81
|4.78
|-3.75
|270.22
|318.28
|595.59
|1,911.46
|1,861.49
|-3.08
|-4.52
|2.22
|26.60
|52.51
|52.51
|52.51
|4.95
|-11.48
|30.08
|45.80
|48.12
|188.70
|250.26
|4.51
|21.47
|17.61
|28.38
|18.23
|152.22
|-42.78
|3.33
|-11.02
|-2.26
|36.67
|57.64
|281.46
|128.15
|-2.54
|-5.84
|-0.75
|78.33
|123.76
|6,270.37
|10,017.65
|-11.08
|9.00
|52.75
|76.75
|176.08
|565.80
|196.39
|7.21
|-1.08
|10.99
|6.51
|25.29
|162.25
|96.65
|-0.24
|-0.70
|6.72
|12.70
|4.97
|42.73
|27.78
|0.66
|-0.61
|20.64
|47.36
|635.96
|1,651.15
|1,703.80
|-48.39
|-52.08
|13.30
|708.02
|1,552.39
|5,239.55
|12,412.21
|0.07
|-0.65
|-0.54
|-3.37
|-12.36
|415.34
|294.33
|9.06
|24.63
|55.17
|61.49
|24.46
|94.75
|-15.81
|-1.71
|24.45
|45.21
|41.00
|31.25
|90.58
|74.46
|0.55
|8.50
|14.75
|36.14
|44.74
|288.14
|1,122.22
|4.03
|15.15
|-2.12
|4.52
|-17.73
|284.25
|208.83
|25.24
|53.50
|52.62
|44.83
|-25.04
|426.33
|493.45
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|A.G.M.
|12 Feb, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Negotium International Trade Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/10/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999DL1994PLC062446 and registration number is 062446. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of cereals & pulses. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Negotium International Trade Ltd. is ₹2.27 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.
P/E ratio of Negotium International Trade Ltd. is -46.77 and PB ratio of Negotium International Trade Ltd. is 0.7 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Negotium International Trade Ltd. is ₹.58 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Negotium International Trade Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Negotium International Trade Ltd. is ₹1.08 and 52-week low of Negotium International Trade Ltd. is ₹.58 as on Aug 28, 2023.