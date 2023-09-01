Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Negotium International Trade Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

NEGOTIUM INTERNATIONAL TRADE LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | BSE
₹0.58 Closed
00
As on Aug 28, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Negotium International Trade Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.58₹0.60
₹0.58
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.58₹1.08
₹0.58
Open Price
₹0.60
Prev. Close
₹0.58
Volume
0

Negotium International Trade Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R10.59
  • R20.61
  • R30.61
  • Pivot
    0.59
  • S10.57
  • S20.57
  • S30.55

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 50.910.61
  • 100.920.64
  • 200.960.7
  • 501.30.91
  • 1002.721.84
  • 2005.195.8

Negotium International Trade Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0-3.33-12.12-32.56-36.26-87.36-93.17
-1.79-1.25-1.6956.60-24.21768.981,065.33
5.2214.0945.6737.564.37135.7435.81
4.78-3.75270.22318.28595.591,911.461,861.49
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.33-11.02-2.2636.6757.64281.46128.15
-2.54-5.84-0.7578.33123.766,270.3710,017.65
-11.089.0052.7576.75176.08565.80196.39
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-48.39-52.0813.30708.021,552.395,239.5512,412.21
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.2453.5052.6244.83-25.04426.33493.45

Negotium International Trade Ltd. Share Holdings

Negotium International Trade Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2022Board MeetingA.G.M.
12 Feb, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Negotium International Trade Ltd.

Negotium International Trade Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/10/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999DL1994PLC062446 and registration number is 062446. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of cereals & pulses. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Amar Sharma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Chandan Mandal
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Raju Yadav
    Whole Time Director

FAQs on Negotium International Trade Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Negotium International Trade Ltd.?

The market cap of Negotium International Trade Ltd. is ₹2.27 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Negotium International Trade Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Negotium International Trade Ltd. is -46.77 and PB ratio of Negotium International Trade Ltd. is 0.7 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the share price of Negotium International Trade Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Negotium International Trade Ltd. is ₹.58 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Negotium International Trade Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Negotium International Trade Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Negotium International Trade Ltd. is ₹1.08 and 52-week low of Negotium International Trade Ltd. is ₹.58 as on Aug 28, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data