What is the share price of Neeraj Paper Marketing? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Neeraj Paper Marketing is ₹20.91 as on .

What kind of stock is Neeraj Paper Marketing? The Neeraj Paper Marketing is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Neeraj Paper Marketing? The market cap of Neeraj Paper Marketing is ₹23.00 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Neeraj Paper Marketing? Today’s highest and lowest price of Neeraj Paper Marketing are ₹20.91 and ₹20.91.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Neeraj Paper Marketing? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Neeraj Paper Marketing stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Neeraj Paper Marketing is ₹22.49 and 52-week low of Neeraj Paper Marketing is ₹15.00 as on .

How has the Neeraj Paper Marketing performed historically in terms of returns? The Neeraj Paper Marketing has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.05% for the past month, -0.43% over 3 months, -2.29% over 1 year, 13.13% across 3 years, and 8.82% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Neeraj Paper Marketing? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Neeraj Paper Marketing are 0.00 and 0.95 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global