Neeraj Paper Marketing Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

NEERAJ PAPER MARKETING LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | BSE
₹15.30 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Neeraj Paper Marketing Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹15.30₹16.06
₹15.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹13.03₹19.45
₹15.30
Open Price
₹16.06
Prev. Close
₹15.30
Volume
542

Neeraj Paper Marketing Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R115.81
  • R216.31
  • R316.57
  • Pivot
    15.55
  • S115.05
  • S214.79
  • S314.29

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 517.0415.34
  • 1016.9915.21
  • 2016.814.99
  • 5017.4814.88
  • 10018.3815.16
  • 20019.9815.76

Neeraj Paper Marketing Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.2910.073.385.88-18.4027.71-2.86
-1.79-1.25-1.6956.60-24.21768.981,065.33
5.2214.0945.6737.564.37135.7435.81
4.78-3.75270.22318.28595.591,911.461,861.49
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.33-11.02-2.2636.6757.64281.46128.15
-2.54-5.84-0.7578.33123.766,270.3710,017.65
-11.089.0052.7576.75176.08565.80196.39
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-48.39-52.0813.30708.021,552.395,239.5512,412.21
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.2453.5052.6244.83-25.04426.33493.45

Neeraj Paper Marketing Ltd. Share Holdings

Neeraj Paper Marketing Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Neeraj Paper Marketing Ltd.

Neeraj Paper Marketing Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/03/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1995PLC066194 and registration number is 066194. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of paper in bulk. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 135.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Deepak Goel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Praveen Kumar Goel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Amit Agarwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Neha Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Pooja Bhardwaj
    Independent Director

FAQs on Neeraj Paper Marketing Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Neeraj Paper Marketing Ltd.?

The market cap of Neeraj Paper Marketing Ltd. is ₹16.83 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Neeraj Paper Marketing Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Neeraj Paper Marketing Ltd. is 36.87 and PB ratio of Neeraj Paper Marketing Ltd. is 0.62 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Neeraj Paper Marketing Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Neeraj Paper Marketing Ltd. is ₹15.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Neeraj Paper Marketing Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Neeraj Paper Marketing Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Neeraj Paper Marketing Ltd. is ₹19.45 and 52-week low of Neeraj Paper Marketing Ltd. is ₹13.03 as on Sep 01, 2023.

