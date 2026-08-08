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Neeraj Paper Marketing Share Price

NSE
BSE

NEERAJ PAPER MARKETING

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Neeraj Paper Marketing along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹20.91 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 05, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Neeraj Paper Marketing Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹20.91₹20.91
₹20.91
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹15.00₹22.49
₹20.91
Open Price
₹20.91
Prev. Close
₹20.91
Volume
100

Source: Dion Global

Neeraj Paper Marketing Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Neeraj Paper Marketing		00.05-0.4326.12-2.2913.138.82
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Neeraj Paper Marketing has declined 2.29% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Neeraj Paper Marketing has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

Neeraj Paper Marketing Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Neeraj Paper Marketing Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
520.9120.91
1021.0820.94
2021.0420.73
5018.8719.76
10018.5819.3
20019.0119.74

Source: Dion Global

Neeraj Paper Marketing Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Neeraj Paper Marketing remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 72.17% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Neeraj Paper Marketing Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 05:47 AM IST ISTNeeraj Paper Mkt. - Board Meeting Intimation for Advance Intimation Regarding The Board Meeting
Jul 11, 2026, 09:53 PM IST ISTNeeraj Paper Mkt. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 09:56 PM IST ISTNeeraj Paper Mkt. - Re-Appointment Of Internal Auditor Of The Company
May 30, 2026, 09:49 PM IST ISTNeeraj Paper Mkt. - Integrated Financials For The Quarter And Year Ended 31/03/2026
May 30, 2026, 09:44 PM IST ISTNeeraj Paper Mkt. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About Neeraj Paper Marketing

Neeraj Paper Marketing Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/03/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1995PLC066194 and registration number is 066194. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of paper in bulk. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 196.87 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Deepak Goel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Praveen Kumar Goel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Amit Agarwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Neha Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Pooja Bhardwaj
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gagan Aggarwal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Neeraj Paper Marketing Share Price

What is the share price of Neeraj Paper Marketing?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Neeraj Paper Marketing is ₹20.91 as on Aug 05, 2026.

What kind of stock is Neeraj Paper Marketing?

The Neeraj Paper Marketing is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Neeraj Paper Marketing?

The market cap of Neeraj Paper Marketing is ₹23.00 Cr as on Aug 05, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Neeraj Paper Marketing?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Neeraj Paper Marketing are ₹20.91 and ₹20.91.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Neeraj Paper Marketing?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Neeraj Paper Marketing stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Neeraj Paper Marketing is ₹22.49 and 52-week low of Neeraj Paper Marketing is ₹15.00 as on Aug 05, 2026.

How has the Neeraj Paper Marketing performed historically in terms of returns?

The Neeraj Paper Marketing has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.05% for the past month, -0.43% over 3 months, -2.29% over 1 year, 13.13% across 3 years, and 8.82% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Neeraj Paper Marketing?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Neeraj Paper Marketing are 0.00 and 0.95 on Aug 05, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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