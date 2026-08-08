Here's the live share price of Neeraj Paper Marketing along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Neeraj Paper Marketing
|0
|0.05
|-0.43
|26.12
|-2.29
|13.13
|8.82
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Neeraj Paper Marketing has declined 2.29% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Neeraj Paper Marketing has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|20.91
|20.91
|10
|21.08
|20.94
|20
|21.04
|20.73
|50
|18.87
|19.76
|100
|18.58
|19.3
|200
|19.01
|19.74
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Neeraj Paper Marketing remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 72.17% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 05:47 AM IST IST
|Neeraj Paper Mkt. - Board Meeting Intimation for Advance Intimation Regarding The Board Meeting
|Jul 11, 2026, 09:53 PM IST IST
|Neeraj Paper Mkt. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 09:56 PM IST IST
|Neeraj Paper Mkt. - Re-Appointment Of Internal Auditor Of The Company
|May 30, 2026, 09:49 PM IST IST
|Neeraj Paper Mkt. - Integrated Financials For The Quarter And Year Ended 31/03/2026
|May 30, 2026, 09:44 PM IST IST
|Neeraj Paper Mkt. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Source: Dion Global
Neeraj Paper Marketing Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/03/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1995PLC066194 and registration number is 066194. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of paper in bulk. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 196.87 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Neeraj Paper Marketing is ₹20.91 as on Aug 05, 2026.
The Neeraj Paper Marketing is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Neeraj Paper Marketing is ₹23.00 Cr as on Aug 05, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Neeraj Paper Marketing are ₹20.91 and ₹20.91.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Neeraj Paper Marketing stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Neeraj Paper Marketing is ₹22.49 and 52-week low of Neeraj Paper Marketing is ₹15.00 as on Aug 05, 2026.
The Neeraj Paper Marketing has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.05% for the past month, -0.43% over 3 months, -2.29% over 1 year, 13.13% across 3 years, and 8.82% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Neeraj Paper Marketing are 0.00 and 0.95 on Aug 05, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global