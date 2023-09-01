What is the Market Cap of Neeraj Paper Marketing Ltd.? The market cap of Neeraj Paper Marketing Ltd. is ₹16.83 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Neeraj Paper Marketing Ltd.? P/E ratio of Neeraj Paper Marketing Ltd. is 36.87 and PB ratio of Neeraj Paper Marketing Ltd. is 0.62 as on .

What is the share price of Neeraj Paper Marketing Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Neeraj Paper Marketing Ltd. is ₹15.30 as on .