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Neelkanth Rock-Minerals Share Price

NSE
BSE

NEELKANTH ROCK-MINERALS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Mining

Here's the live share price of Neelkanth Rock-Minerals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹57.19 Closed
4.99₹ 2.72
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Neelkanth Rock-Minerals Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹51.75₹57.19
₹57.19
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹13.00₹60.19
₹57.19
Open Price
₹51.75
Prev. Close
₹54.47
Volume
13,727

Source: Dion Global

Neelkanth Rock-Minerals Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Neelkanth Rock-Minerals		14.9136.56180.34262.65251.9471.6944.49
Midwest		-0.15-7.71-13.88-23.324.721.550.93
Midwest Energy		-17.86-23.85-20.18-40.8497357.49178.05
Pokarna		3.94-1.929.77-12.828.3934.6718.32
Marble City India		0.33-8.4720.370.08-35.6988.5689.5
Nidhi Granites		-1.53-20.03-9.79-12.3322.37102.5141.78
Glittek Granites		8.1948.6948.7570.27511.33182.0190.97
Global Surfaces		-0.57-29.69-52.58-70.6-76.52-47.46-30.47
Pacific Industries		0.114.02-5.56-11.49-33.84-1.5-9.99
Ravileela Granites		5.1128.1366.6732.2990.3128.5241.32
Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries		-0.17-4.31-20.56-13.69-20.673.657.17
Divyashakti		01.94-5.32-5.54-21.56-10.21-10.35
Aro Granite Industries		2.20.04-9.24-14.51-33.15-20.55-19.45
Oriental Trimex		2.77-7.96-26.24-30.2-49.273.59-7.68
Madhav Marbles & Granites		-4.2-10.44-11.85-8.06-22.43-10.1-11.33
Inani Marbles & Industries		0-16.8-21.26-48.82-49.11-24.6-18.08
Shiva Granito Export		0010.620.73-23.0817.7833.94
Solid Stone Company		-3.265.36-13.94-7.11-24.39-1.87-1.86
Dhyaani Tradeventures		5.6618.9212-26.49-43.02-37.12-20.5
Mayur Floorings		7.061.2514.959.672.1416.6827.63

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Neelkanth Rock-Minerals has gained 251.94% compared to peers like Midwest (4.72%), Midwest Energy (97.00%), Pokarna (8.39%). From a 5 year perspective, Neelkanth Rock-Minerals has outperformed peers relative to Midwest (0.93%) and Midwest Energy (178.05%).

Neelkanth Rock-Minerals Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Neelkanth Rock-Minerals Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
549.0753.15
1046.750.25
2044.2446.91
5037.0639.79
10027.8832.62
20022.2926.14

Source: Dion Global

Neelkanth Rock-Minerals Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Neelkanth Rock-Minerals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 37.94% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Neelkanth Rock-Minerals Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 16, 2026, 12:09 AM IST ISTNeelkanth Rock-Miner - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 19, 2026, 08:49 PM IST ISTNeelkanth Rock-Miner - Draft Letter of Offer
Jun 12, 2026, 09:19 PM IST ISTNeelkanth Rock-Miner - Detailed Public Statement ("DPS")
Jun 06, 2026, 09:43 PM IST ISTNeelkanth Rock-Miner - Public Announcement - Open Offer
May 30, 2026, 11:16 PM IST ISTNeelkanth Rock-Miner - Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On May 30, 2026.

Source: Dion Global

About Neelkanth Rock-Minerals

Neelkanth Rock-Minerals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/05/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L14219RJ1988PLC062162 and registration number is 179734. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Quarrying of stone, sand and clay. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Noratmal Kawar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Anil Sayarchand Kawar
    Director
  • Mrs. Shweta Vikash Kawar
    Director
  • Mr. Naresh Kumar Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajendra Kumar Abani
    Independent Director

FAQs on Neelkanth Rock-Minerals Share Price

What is the share price of Neelkanth Rock-Minerals?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Neelkanth Rock-Minerals is ₹57.19 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Neelkanth Rock-Minerals?

The Neelkanth Rock-Minerals is operating in the Mining Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Neelkanth Rock-Minerals?

The market cap of Neelkanth Rock-Minerals is ₹28.84 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Neelkanth Rock-Minerals?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Neelkanth Rock-Minerals are ₹57.19 and ₹51.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Neelkanth Rock-Minerals?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Neelkanth Rock-Minerals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Neelkanth Rock-Minerals is ₹60.19 and 52-week low of Neelkanth Rock-Minerals is ₹13.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Neelkanth Rock-Minerals performed historically in terms of returns?

The Neelkanth Rock-Minerals has shown returns of 4.99% over the past day, 39.28% for the past month, 193.28% over 3 months, 234.44% over 1 year, 71.69% across 3 years, and 44.49% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Neelkanth Rock-Minerals?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Neelkanth Rock-Minerals are 127.09 and 3.49 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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