NEELKANTH ROCK-MINERALS LTD.

Sector : Granites/Marbles | Smallcap | BSE
₹11.22 Closed
4.860.52
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Neelkanth Rock-Minerals Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹11.15₹11.22
₹11.22
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.61₹15.93
₹11.22
Open Price
₹11.15
Prev. Close
₹10.70
Volume
214

Neelkanth Rock-Minerals Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R111.24
  • R211.27
  • R311.31
  • Pivot
    11.2
  • S111.17
  • S211.13
  • S311.1

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 511.6410.27
  • 1011.6410.17
  • 2012.0110.22
  • 5013.3210.12
  • 10012.6210.17
  • 20013.5110.6

Neelkanth Rock-Minerals Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
21.562.0033.2534.69-27.3875.3150.40
26.7741.2763.7690.144.09343.88284.14
-0.25-2.89-9.335.245.245.245.24
3.426.4813.2829.74-43.568.929.27
-0.99-4.7460.5876.1352.03642.12665.55
5.9119.2227.7519.14-0.6889.78-17.19
4.307.0812.393.59-7.4968.19-8.12
-1.178.0217.0641.0732.30148.20-12.67
12.06-8.9981.2961.0369.73823.53403.21
-0.4013.4817.8232.04-8.8097.79-5.65
17.268.5311.250.90-6.13325.53109.91
1.01-5.21000.7665.2948.15
5.00-22.73-12.26-3.099.96191.17113.59
-3.8221.838.624.43-55.70-26.53-47.86
10.11102.647.9022.67153.21151.82151.82
-10.62-15.838.6020.818.99601.391.00
1.742.61-2.90-22.79-37.43-15.48-68.77
5.003.093.094.534.20272.66153.69
00-9.98-22.67132.00250.00-10.77
0.5913.336.2515.80-15.4281.8233.33

Neelkanth Rock-Minerals Ltd. Share Holdings

Neelkanth Rock-Minerals Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Neelkanth Rock-Minerals Ltd.

Neelkanth Rock-Minerals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/05/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L14219RJ1988PLC062162 and registration number is 179734. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Granites/Marbles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Noratmal Kawar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Anil Sayarchand Kawar
    Director
  • Mrs. Shweta Vikash Kawar
    Director
  • Mr. Naresh Kumar Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajendra Kumar Abani
    Independent Director

FAQs on Neelkanth Rock-Minerals Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Neelkanth Rock-Minerals Ltd.?

The market cap of Neelkanth Rock-Minerals Ltd. is ₹5.66 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Neelkanth Rock-Minerals Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Neelkanth Rock-Minerals Ltd. is 26.15 and PB ratio of Neelkanth Rock-Minerals Ltd. is 0.74 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Neelkanth Rock-Minerals Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Neelkanth Rock-Minerals Ltd. is ₹11.22 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Neelkanth Rock-Minerals Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Neelkanth Rock-Minerals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Neelkanth Rock-Minerals Ltd. is ₹15.93 and 52-week low of Neelkanth Rock-Minerals Ltd. is ₹7.61 as on Sep 01, 2023.

