What is the share price of Neelkanth Rock-Minerals? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Neelkanth Rock-Minerals is ₹57.19 as on .

What kind of stock is Neelkanth Rock-Minerals? The Neelkanth Rock-Minerals is operating in the Mining Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Neelkanth Rock-Minerals? The market cap of Neelkanth Rock-Minerals is ₹28.84 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Neelkanth Rock-Minerals? Today’s highest and lowest price of Neelkanth Rock-Minerals are ₹57.19 and ₹51.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Neelkanth Rock-Minerals? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Neelkanth Rock-Minerals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Neelkanth Rock-Minerals is ₹60.19 and 52-week low of Neelkanth Rock-Minerals is ₹13.00 as on .

How has the Neelkanth Rock-Minerals performed historically in terms of returns? The Neelkanth Rock-Minerals has shown returns of 4.99% over the past day, 39.28% for the past month, 193.28% over 3 months, 234.44% over 1 year, 71.69% across 3 years, and 44.49% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Neelkanth Rock-Minerals? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Neelkanth Rock-Minerals are 127.09 and 3.49 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global