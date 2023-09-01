Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|21.56
|2.00
|33.25
|34.69
|-27.38
|75.31
|50.40
|26.77
|41.27
|63.76
|90.14
|4.09
|343.88
|284.14
|-0.25
|-2.89
|-9.33
|5.24
|5.24
|5.24
|5.24
|3.42
|6.48
|13.28
|29.74
|-43.56
|8.92
|9.27
|-0.99
|-4.74
|60.58
|76.13
|52.03
|642.12
|665.55
|5.91
|19.22
|27.75
|19.14
|-0.68
|89.78
|-17.19
|4.30
|7.08
|12.39
|3.59
|-7.49
|68.19
|-8.12
|-1.17
|8.02
|17.06
|41.07
|32.30
|148.20
|-12.67
|12.06
|-8.99
|81.29
|61.03
|69.73
|823.53
|403.21
|-0.40
|13.48
|17.82
|32.04
|-8.80
|97.79
|-5.65
|17.26
|8.53
|11.25
|0.90
|-6.13
|325.53
|109.91
|1.01
|-5.21
|0
|0
|0.76
|65.29
|48.15
|5.00
|-22.73
|-12.26
|-3.09
|9.96
|191.17
|113.59
|-3.82
|21.83
|8.62
|4.43
|-55.70
|-26.53
|-47.86
|10.11
|102.64
|7.90
|22.67
|153.21
|151.82
|151.82
|-10.62
|-15.83
|8.60
|20.81
|8.99
|601.39
|1.00
|1.74
|2.61
|-2.90
|-22.79
|-37.43
|-15.48
|-68.77
|5.00
|3.09
|3.09
|4.53
|4.20
|272.66
|153.69
|0
|0
|-9.98
|-22.67
|132.00
|250.00
|-10.77
|0.59
|13.33
|6.25
|15.80
|-15.42
|81.82
|33.33
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Neelkanth Rock-Minerals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/05/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L14219RJ1988PLC062162 and registration number is 179734. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Granites/Marbles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Neelkanth Rock-Minerals Ltd. is ₹5.66 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Neelkanth Rock-Minerals Ltd. is 26.15 and PB ratio of Neelkanth Rock-Minerals Ltd. is 0.74 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Neelkanth Rock-Minerals Ltd. is ₹11.22 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Neelkanth Rock-Minerals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Neelkanth Rock-Minerals Ltd. is ₹15.93 and 52-week low of Neelkanth Rock-Minerals Ltd. is ₹7.61 as on Sep 01, 2023.