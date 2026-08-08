Here's the live share price of Neelkanth Rock-Minerals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Neelkanth Rock-Minerals
|14.91
|36.56
|180.34
|262.65
|251.94
|71.69
|44.49
|Midwest
|-0.15
|-7.71
|-13.88
|-23.32
|4.72
|1.55
|0.93
|Midwest Energy
|-17.86
|-23.85
|-20.18
|-40.84
|97
|357.49
|178.05
|Pokarna
|3.94
|-1.92
|9.77
|-12.82
|8.39
|34.67
|18.32
|Marble City India
|0.33
|-8.47
|20.37
|0.08
|-35.69
|88.56
|89.5
|Nidhi Granites
|-1.53
|-20.03
|-9.79
|-12.33
|22.37
|102.51
|41.78
|Glittek Granites
|8.19
|48.69
|48.75
|70.27
|511.33
|182.01
|90.97
|Global Surfaces
|-0.57
|-29.69
|-52.58
|-70.6
|-76.52
|-47.46
|-30.47
|Pacific Industries
|0.11
|4.02
|-5.56
|-11.49
|-33.84
|-1.5
|-9.99
|Ravileela Granites
|5.11
|28.13
|66.67
|32.29
|90.31
|28.52
|41.32
|Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries
|-0.17
|-4.31
|-20.56
|-13.69
|-20.67
|3.65
|7.17
|Divyashakti
|0
|1.94
|-5.32
|-5.54
|-21.56
|-10.21
|-10.35
|Aro Granite Industries
|2.2
|0.04
|-9.24
|-14.51
|-33.15
|-20.55
|-19.45
|Oriental Trimex
|2.77
|-7.96
|-26.24
|-30.2
|-49.27
|3.59
|-7.68
|Madhav Marbles & Granites
|-4.2
|-10.44
|-11.85
|-8.06
|-22.43
|-10.1
|-11.33
|Inani Marbles & Industries
|0
|-16.8
|-21.26
|-48.82
|-49.11
|-24.6
|-18.08
|Shiva Granito Export
|0
|0
|10.62
|0.73
|-23.08
|17.78
|33.94
|Solid Stone Company
|-3.26
|5.36
|-13.94
|-7.11
|-24.39
|-1.87
|-1.86
|Dhyaani Tradeventures
|5.66
|18.92
|12
|-26.49
|-43.02
|-37.12
|-20.5
|Mayur Floorings
|7.06
|1.25
|14.95
|9.67
|2.14
|16.68
|27.63
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Neelkanth Rock-Minerals has gained 251.94% compared to peers like Midwest (4.72%), Midwest Energy (97.00%), Pokarna (8.39%). From a 5 year perspective, Neelkanth Rock-Minerals has outperformed peers relative to Midwest (0.93%) and Midwest Energy (178.05%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|49.07
|53.15
|10
|46.7
|50.25
|20
|44.24
|46.91
|50
|37.06
|39.79
|100
|27.88
|32.62
|200
|22.29
|26.14
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Neelkanth Rock-Minerals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 37.94% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 16, 2026, 12:09 AM IST IST
|Neelkanth Rock-Miner - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 19, 2026, 08:49 PM IST IST
|Neelkanth Rock-Miner - Draft Letter of Offer
|Jun 12, 2026, 09:19 PM IST IST
|Neelkanth Rock-Miner - Detailed Public Statement ("DPS")
|Jun 06, 2026, 09:43 PM IST IST
|Neelkanth Rock-Miner - Public Announcement - Open Offer
|May 30, 2026, 11:16 PM IST IST
|Neelkanth Rock-Miner - Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On May 30, 2026.
Source: Dion Global
Neelkanth Rock-Minerals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/05/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L14219RJ1988PLC062162 and registration number is 179734. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Quarrying of stone, sand and clay. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Neelkanth Rock-Minerals is ₹57.19 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Neelkanth Rock-Minerals is operating in the Mining Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Neelkanth Rock-Minerals is ₹28.84 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Neelkanth Rock-Minerals are ₹57.19 and ₹51.75.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Neelkanth Rock-Minerals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Neelkanth Rock-Minerals is ₹60.19 and 52-week low of Neelkanth Rock-Minerals is ₹13.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Neelkanth Rock-Minerals has shown returns of 4.99% over the past day, 39.28% for the past month, 193.28% over 3 months, 234.44% over 1 year, 71.69% across 3 years, and 44.49% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Neelkanth Rock-Minerals are 127.09 and 3.49 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global