Neelam Linens And Garments (India) Share Price

NSE
BSE

NEELAM LINENS AND GARMENTS (INDIA)

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Neelam Linens And Garments (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹11.60 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:54 PM IST
Neelam Linens And Garments (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹11.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10.95₹37.20
₹11.60
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹11.60

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Neelam Linens And Garments (India) has declined 21.15% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -68.82%.

Neelam Linens And Garments (India)’s current P/E of 7.36x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Neelam Linens And Garments (India) Peer Comparision

Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Neelam Linens And Garments (India)		-4.92-8.30-15.33-43.96-68.82-32.70-21.15
Page Industries		-5.99-7.60-16.29-31.22-23.15-5.801.50
Pearl Global Industries		-3.33-15.64-9.8220.5614.8792.3178.14
Arvind Fashions		-1.00-11.23-9.37-17.0316.7217.6121.77
Gokaldas Exports		-8.81-6.74-24.67-12.08-14.7717.2951.02
Kitex Garments		-10.56-13.55-16.03-10.1410.4751.1936.57
Lux Industries		-3.39-8.44-24.15-32.25-30.76-12.45-12.75
S P Apparels		-0.36-6.87-10.20-3.585.6128.1831.82
SBC Exports		-1.129.7519.2058.41150.6365.3275.71
Monte Carlo Fashions		-4.02-6.74-25.43-9.071.42-2.2518.28
Swaraj Suiting		-1.9612.1520.4380.5482.66139.7862.70
Karnika Industries		-17.930.68-10.38-41.721.9792.7548.25
IRIS Clothings		-2.93-8.72-0.51-2.1446.311.6521.91
Thomas Scott (India)		-5.56-10.72-14.50-9.21-17.1391.51110.04
Gretex Industries		7.1431.0741.3625.0025.96116.1195.52
Bella Casa Fashion & Retail		0.41-11.86-29.50-32.17-33.61-12.76-7.86
Encompass Design India		1.9123.3936.7136.7136.7110.986.45
CPS Shapers		-11.07-0.1816.1156.25159.7033.5318.95
Zodiac Clothing Company		-3.37-7.07-11.82-24.09-12.88-4.99-5.84
VIP Clothing		-7.81-20.17-38.71-43.61-38.79-22.327.08

Over the last one year, Neelam Linens And Garments (India) has declined 68.82% compared to peers like Page Industries (-23.15%), Pearl Global Industries (14.87%), Arvind Fashions (16.72%). From a 5 year perspective, Neelam Linens And Garments (India) has underperformed peers relative to Page Industries (1.50%) and Pearl Global Industries (78.14%).

Neelam Linens And Garments (India) Financials

Neelam Linens And Garments (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
512.0512.03
1013.3712.59
2013.5113.1
5013.6514.35
10017.1917.53
20022.9925.09

Neelam Linens And Garments (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Neelam Linens And Garments (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.18%, FII holding fell to 1.45%, and public shareholding moved up to 44.08% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Neelam Linens And Garments (India) Corporate Actions

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Neelam Linens And Garments (India) fact sheet for more information

About Neelam Linens And Garments (India)

Neelam Linens And Garments (India) Ltd. is a Private Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/09/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U17299MH2010PLC208010 and registration number is 208010. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Textile, leather and other apparel products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 110.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Bhavin Kantilal Jethwa
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Janki Bhavin Jethwa
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Dinkal Manish Doshi
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Falguni R Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nivesh Ramashankar Pathak
    Independent Director

FAQs on Neelam Linens And Garments (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Neelam Linens And Garments (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Neelam Linens And Garments (India) is ₹11.60 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Neelam Linens And Garments (India)?

The Neelam Linens And Garments (India) is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Neelam Linens And Garments (India)?

The market cap of Neelam Linens And Garments (India) is ₹23.45 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Neelam Linens And Garments (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Neelam Linens And Garments (India) are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Neelam Linens And Garments (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Neelam Linens And Garments (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Neelam Linens And Garments (India) is ₹37.20 and 52-week low of Neelam Linens And Garments (India) is ₹10.95 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Neelam Linens And Garments (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Neelam Linens And Garments (India) has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -8.3% for the past month, -15.33% over 3 months, -68.82% over 1 year, -32.7% across 3 years, and -21.15% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Neelam Linens And Garments (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Neelam Linens And Garments (India) are 7.36 and 0.58 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Neelam Linens And Garments (India) News

