Here's the live share price of Neelam Linens And Garments (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Neelam Linens And Garments (India) has declined 21.15% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -68.82%.

Neelam Linens And Garments (India)’s current P/E of 7.36x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.