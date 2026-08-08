Here's the live share price of Nectar Lifesciences along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Nectar Lifesciences
|-0.19
|-5.44
|-22.00
|-22.12
|-20.66
|-25.90
|-20.00
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Nectar Lifesciences has declined 20.66% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Nectar Lifesciences has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|10.39
|10.52
|10
|10.44
|10.54
|20
|10.75
|10.71
|50
|11.4
|11.2
|100
|11.55
|11.93
|200
|13.68
|13.85
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Nectar Lifesciences remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 3.74%, FII holding fell to 0.50%, and public shareholding moved up to 43.90% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:49 PM IST IST
|Nectar Lifesciences - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
|Aug 05, 2026, 05:11 AM IST IST
|Nectar Lifesciences - Sale And Surrender Of Leasehold Rights In Land Situated In Jammu
|Jul 23, 2026, 10:40 PM IST IST
|Nectar Lifesciences - Update On Slump Sale
|Jul 12, 2026, 02:08 AM IST IST
|Nectar Lifesciences - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Registered Office Address
|Jul 04, 2026, 06:10 AM IST IST
|Nectar Lifesciences - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Nectar Lifesciences Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/06/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24232PB1995PLC016664 and registration number is 016664. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nectar Lifesciences is ₹10.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Nectar Lifesciences is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Nectar Lifesciences is ₹237.72 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Nectar Lifesciences are ₹10.69 and ₹10.51.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nectar Lifesciences stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nectar Lifesciences is ₹22.49 and 52-week low of Nectar Lifesciences is ₹9.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Nectar Lifesciences has shown returns of 2.02% over the past day, -5.44% for the past month, -22.0% over 3 months, -20.66% over 1 year, -25.9% across 3 years, and -20.0% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nectar Lifesciences are -0.81 and 0.41 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global