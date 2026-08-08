Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Nectar Lifesciences Share Price

NSE
BSE

NECTAR LIFESCIENCES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care
Index
BSE Healthcare

Here's the live share price of Nectar Lifesciences along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹10.60 Closed
2.02₹ 0.21
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Nectar Lifesciences Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹10.51₹10.69
₹10.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹9.20₹22.49
₹10.60
Open Price
₹10.69
Prev. Close
₹10.39
Volume
1,565

Source: Dion Global

Nectar Lifesciences Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Nectar Lifesciences		-0.19-5.44-22.00-22.12-20.66-25.90-20.00
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Nectar Lifesciences has declined 20.66% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Nectar Lifesciences has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Nectar Lifesciences Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Nectar Lifesciences Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
510.3910.52
1010.4410.54
2010.7510.71
5011.411.2
10011.5511.93
20013.6813.85

Source: Dion Global

Nectar Lifesciences Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Nectar Lifesciences remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 3.74%, FII holding fell to 0.50%, and public shareholding moved up to 43.90% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Nectar Lifesciences Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 11:49 PM IST ISTNectar Lifesciences - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
Aug 05, 2026, 05:11 AM IST ISTNectar Lifesciences - Sale And Surrender Of Leasehold Rights In Land Situated In Jammu
Jul 23, 2026, 10:40 PM IST ISTNectar Lifesciences - Update On Slump Sale
Jul 12, 2026, 02:08 AM IST ISTNectar Lifesciences - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Registered Office Address
Jul 04, 2026, 06:10 AM IST ISTNectar Lifesciences - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Nectar Lifesciences

Nectar Lifesciences Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/06/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24232PB1995PLC016664 and registration number is 016664. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sanjiv Goyal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Dr. Surulichamy Senethilkumar
    Director - R & D
  • Dr. Indu Pal Kaur
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Meena Verma
    Nominee Director
  • Dr. Rupinder Tewari
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Kuldip Kumar Bhasin
    Independent Director

FAQs on Nectar Lifesciences Share Price

What is the share price of Nectar Lifesciences?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nectar Lifesciences is ₹10.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Nectar Lifesciences?

The Nectar Lifesciences is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Nectar Lifesciences?

The market cap of Nectar Lifesciences is ₹237.72 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Nectar Lifesciences?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Nectar Lifesciences are ₹10.69 and ₹10.51.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nectar Lifesciences?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nectar Lifesciences stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nectar Lifesciences is ₹22.49 and 52-week low of Nectar Lifesciences is ₹9.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Nectar Lifesciences performed historically in terms of returns?

The Nectar Lifesciences has shown returns of 2.02% over the past day, -5.44% for the past month, -22.0% over 3 months, -20.66% over 1 year, -25.9% across 3 years, and -20.0% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Nectar Lifesciences?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nectar Lifesciences are -0.81 and 0.41 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Nectar Lifesciences News

More Nectar Lifesciences News
Market Pulse