What is the share price of Nectar Lifesciences? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nectar Lifesciences is ₹10.60 as on .

What kind of stock is Nectar Lifesciences? The Nectar Lifesciences is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Nectar Lifesciences? The market cap of Nectar Lifesciences is ₹237.72 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Nectar Lifesciences? Today’s highest and lowest price of Nectar Lifesciences are ₹10.69 and ₹10.51.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nectar Lifesciences? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nectar Lifesciences stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nectar Lifesciences is ₹22.49 and 52-week low of Nectar Lifesciences is ₹9.20 as on .

How has the Nectar Lifesciences performed historically in terms of returns? The Nectar Lifesciences has shown returns of 2.02% over the past day, -5.44% for the past month, -22.0% over 3 months, -20.66% over 1 year, -25.9% across 3 years, and -20.0% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Nectar Lifesciences? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nectar Lifesciences are -0.81 and 0.41 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global