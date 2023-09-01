Follow Us

Nectar Lifesciences Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

NECTAR LIFESCIENCES LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | NSE
₹26.45 Closed
0.190.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Nectar Lifesciences Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹25.80₹26.95
₹26.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹14.50₹30.90
₹26.45
Open Price
₹26.35
Prev. Close
₹26.40
Volume
7,64,244

Nectar Lifesciences Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R126.97
  • R227.53
  • R328.12
  • Pivot
    26.38
  • S125.82
  • S225.23
  • S324.67

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 521.5226.53
  • 1021.4926.17
  • 2021.4525.51
  • 5022.6723.55
  • 10023.321.83
  • 20026.1421.34

Nectar Lifesciences Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.327.7255.8851.8616.2324.12-11.22
0.33-2.9312.3815.7127.32112.8769.16
2.945.6629.0538.3921.7069.0391.80
-1.31-1.391.8026.14-0.2811.08178.84
-3.45-1.5422.5828.4532.7928.22115.16
-3.94-3.1822.9020.5820.5820.5820.58
-2.51-3.2219.5029.5564.7062.2651.31
-7.88-10.010.5820.9916.2631.7595.63
1.5010.6834.6765.3765.5415.1416.84
-2.24-5.195.0810.9523.0538.40170.64
-0.720.4924.8777.4052.580.6817.52
-1.69-9.306.9615.9222.1628.8664.41
1.921.766.1114.59-13.69-35.78-15.33
13.9735.2289.0436.35-29.53-3.12-3.12
1.182.298.287.53-0.57-8.44-17.18
-2.12-4.1222.647.13-3.82-14.11125.25
-1.518.6832.2340.5255.07267.27719.86
1.191.7430.5345.4524.5976.81105.91
2.3510.7016.4926.26-30.9176.62353.57
2.34-3.9924.1476.36104.2856.5814.14

Nectar Lifesciences Ltd. Share Holdings

Nectar Lifesciences Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Motilal Oswal S&P BSE Healthcare ETF6420.020

Nectar Lifesciences Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & A.G.M.
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Nectar Lifesciences Ltd.

Nectar Lifesciences Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/06/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24232PB1995PLC016664 and registration number is 016664. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1668.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sanjiv Goyal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Dr. Indu Pal Kaur
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ajay Swaroop
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Rupinder Tewari
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Kuldip Kumar Bhasin
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Puneet Sud
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Meena Verma
    Nominee Director

FAQs on Nectar Lifesciences Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Nectar Lifesciences Ltd.?

The market cap of Nectar Lifesciences Ltd. is ₹593.17 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Nectar Lifesciences Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Nectar Lifesciences Ltd. is -24.14 and PB ratio of Nectar Lifesciences Ltd. is 0.56 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Nectar Lifesciences Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nectar Lifesciences Ltd. is ₹26.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nectar Lifesciences Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nectar Lifesciences Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nectar Lifesciences Ltd. is ₹30.90 and 52-week low of Nectar Lifesciences Ltd. is ₹14.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

