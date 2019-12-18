Nearly 41% of equity Mutual Funds gave negative returns in last 2 years

In the last two years, the worst performance of the schemes came from infrastructure sector, public sector undertaking (PSU) funds along with mid- and small-cap funds.

Returns of equity schemes of mutual funds have been dismal for the last two years. Of 371 equity schemes, nearly 41% have given negative returns in the last two years. Of the 152 schemes which have lost money for investors, 20 have given negative returns of 10% or more.

HSBC Infrastructure Fund was the worst-performing fund and has lost 24.05% in the last two years, showed data from Value Research.

In the last two years, the worst performance of the schemes came from infrastructure sector, public sector undertaking (PSU) funds along with mid- and small-cap funds.

In terms of sectoral returns, infrastructure sector saw its category average at -7.74%, with all the 23 schemes giving negative returns in the category. Out of 36 mid-cap and small cap equity schemes, only two schemes from Axis MF have managed to give positive returns. The returns are as on December 10,2019.

Average returns of midcap funds is -3.69% and small cap schemes is -9.60% in the last two year, shows the data from Value Research. While S&P BSE small cap TRI (Total Return Index) is down by 14.23% in the last two years and S&P BSE mid cap TRI has given returns of -6.76% in the last two years. Sundaram Small Cap Fund, HSBC Small Cap Fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund, Kotak PSU Bank ETF are among the worst performing equity schemes over the past two years having lost anywhere between 16% and 20%.

In the mid-cap segment, schemes such as Aditya Birla Sun Life Mid Cap Fund, SBI magnum Mid Cap Fund have given negative returns of 9.34% and 8.46% respectively in the last two years.

Jimmy Patel, MD and CEO at Quantum Asset Management Company (AMC) says, “In the last two years only top few stocks have continued to do well and funds that did not have those names have suffered. This polarisation has led to several funds giving negative returns in the last two years.”

In the last two years, BSE sensex TRI has given returns of 11.28%, but it was driven by handful of stocks. HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank and HDFC have contributed most in the indices. Since September 20, the Nifty has gained 1460.20 points but the rally has been driven by a handful of stocks such as Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, HDFC, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank which have gained 964 points together.