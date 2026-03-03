Facebook Pixel Code
NDR InvIT Trust Share Price

NSE
BSE

NDR INVIT TRUST

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of NDR InvIT Trust along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹130.00 Closed
0.78₹ 1.00
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:40 PM IST
NDR InvIT Trust Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹130.00₹130.00
₹130.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹106.50₹130.00
₹130.00
Open Price
₹130.00
Prev. Close
₹129.00
Volume
25,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of NDR InvIT Trust has gained 4.56% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 22.07%.

NDR InvIT Trust’s current P/E of 44.07x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

NDR InvIT Trust Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
NDR InvIT Trust		0.783.848.7916.0722.077.724.56
National Highways Infra Trust		-0.330.992.179.3216.3510.638.61
Cube Highways Trust		-0.7101.786.0616.6711.876.96
IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust		1.160.83-0.800.7118.838.725.78
Interise Trust		000-2.75-2.75-1.551.68
PowerGrid Infrastructure Investment Trust		1.96-1.07-2.920.5114.94-8.53-2.35
IRB InvIT Fund		-0.28-0.980.38-2.6713.66-4.052.20
Indus Infra Trust		2.163.916.6413.3713.747.134.22
Vertis Infrastructure Trust		-2.73-0.93-1.833.883.881.280.76
Shrem InvIT		0.05-1.83-2.79-6.46-13.03-4.55-0.17
Sustainable Energy Infra Trust		05.0413.6415.7415.745.323.16
Nxt-Infra Trust		0000-9.05-0.51-0.31
Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust		0.420.853.04-0.4112.794.993.29
TVS Infrastructure Trust		0.442.225.0211.1110.583.412.03
Anantam Highways Trust		-0.34-0.14-1.38-2.62-2.62-0.88-0.53
Capital Infra Trust		-1.58-5.72-8.33-10.63-34.07-11.06-6.79

Over the last one year, NDR InvIT Trust has gained 22.07% compared to peers like National Highways Infra Trust (16.35%), Cube Highways Trust (16.67%), IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust (18.83%). From a 5 year perspective, NDR InvIT Trust has outperformed peers relative to National Highways Infra Trust (8.61%) and Cube Highways Trust (6.96%).

NDR InvIT Trust Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

NDR InvIT Trust Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5125.16126.21
10125.55125.62
20124.95124.77
50122.05120.8
100108.780
20054.390

NDR InvIT Trust Share Holding Pattern

NDR InvIT Trust Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the NDR InvIT Trust fact sheet for more information

FAQs on NDR InvIT Trust Share Price

What is the share price of NDR InvIT Trust?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NDR InvIT Trust is ₹130.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is NDR InvIT Trust?

The NDR InvIT Trust is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of NDR InvIT Trust?

The market cap of NDR InvIT Trust is ₹4,963.52 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of NDR InvIT Trust?

Today’s highest and lowest price of NDR InvIT Trust are ₹130.00 and ₹130.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of NDR InvIT Trust?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which NDR InvIT Trust stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of NDR InvIT Trust is ₹130.00 and 52-week low of NDR InvIT Trust is ₹106.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the NDR InvIT Trust performed historically in terms of returns?

The NDR InvIT Trust has shown returns of 0.78% over the past day, 0.78% for the past month, 8.79% over 3 months, 22.07% over 1 year, 7.72% across 3 years, and 4.56% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of NDR InvIT Trust?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of NDR InvIT Trust are 44.07 and 1.29 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

NDR InvIT Trust News

