Here's the live share price of NDR InvIT Trust along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of NDR InvIT Trust has gained 4.56% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 22.07%.
NDR InvIT Trust’s current P/E of 44.07x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|NDR InvIT Trust
|0.78
|3.84
|8.79
|16.07
|22.07
|7.72
|4.56
|National Highways Infra Trust
|-0.33
|0.99
|2.17
|9.32
|16.35
|10.63
|8.61
|Cube Highways Trust
|-0.71
|0
|1.78
|6.06
|16.67
|11.87
|6.96
|IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust
|1.16
|0.83
|-0.80
|0.71
|18.83
|8.72
|5.78
|Interise Trust
|0
|0
|0
|-2.75
|-2.75
|-1.55
|1.68
|PowerGrid Infrastructure Investment Trust
|1.96
|-1.07
|-2.92
|0.51
|14.94
|-8.53
|-2.35
|IRB InvIT Fund
|-0.28
|-0.98
|0.38
|-2.67
|13.66
|-4.05
|2.20
|Indus Infra Trust
|2.16
|3.91
|6.64
|13.37
|13.74
|7.13
|4.22
|Vertis Infrastructure Trust
|-2.73
|-0.93
|-1.83
|3.88
|3.88
|1.28
|0.76
|Shrem InvIT
|0.05
|-1.83
|-2.79
|-6.46
|-13.03
|-4.55
|-0.17
|Sustainable Energy Infra Trust
|0
|5.04
|13.64
|15.74
|15.74
|5.32
|3.16
|Nxt-Infra Trust
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-9.05
|-0.51
|-0.31
|Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust
|0.42
|0.85
|3.04
|-0.41
|12.79
|4.99
|3.29
|TVS Infrastructure Trust
|0.44
|2.22
|5.02
|11.11
|10.58
|3.41
|2.03
|Anantam Highways Trust
|-0.34
|-0.14
|-1.38
|-2.62
|-2.62
|-0.88
|-0.53
|Capital Infra Trust
|-1.58
|-5.72
|-8.33
|-10.63
|-34.07
|-11.06
|-6.79
Over the last one year, NDR InvIT Trust has gained 22.07% compared to peers like National Highways Infra Trust (16.35%), Cube Highways Trust (16.67%), IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust (18.83%). From a 5 year perspective, NDR InvIT Trust has outperformed peers relative to National Highways Infra Trust (8.61%) and Cube Highways Trust (6.96%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|125.16
|126.21
|10
|125.55
|125.62
|20
|124.95
|124.77
|50
|122.05
|120.8
|100
|108.78
|0
|200
|54.39
|0
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the NDR InvIT Trust fact sheet for more information
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NDR InvIT Trust is ₹130.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The NDR InvIT Trust is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of NDR InvIT Trust is ₹4,963.52 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of NDR InvIT Trust are ₹130.00 and ₹130.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which NDR InvIT Trust stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of NDR InvIT Trust is ₹130.00 and 52-week low of NDR InvIT Trust is ₹106.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The NDR InvIT Trust has shown returns of 0.78% over the past day, 0.78% for the past month, 8.79% over 3 months, 22.07% over 1 year, 7.72% across 3 years, and 4.56% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of NDR InvIT Trust are 44.07 and 1.29 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.