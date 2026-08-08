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NDA Securities Share Price

NSE
BSE

NDA SECURITIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of NDA Securities along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹28.50 Closed
0.07₹ 0.02
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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NDA Securities Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹28.00₹29.40
₹28.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹24.30₹54.75
₹28.50
Open Price
₹28.00
Prev. Close
₹28.48
Volume
1,650

Source: Dion Global

NDA Securities Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
NDA Securities		-4.94-8.27-19.74-0.52-3226.2930.78
Tata Capital		1.977.5615.686.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-2.31-4.851.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.477.5214.1717.4652.6430.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-8.57-4.75-8.35-11.3-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-4.39-1.448.91-3.8459.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-3.92-11.68-14.49-3.2924.067.06
360 One Wam		2.696.764.582.5911.732.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.53.95-4.044.95-0.0339.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.280.9215.1740.0361.0286.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-1.98-8.62-5-11.6620.3319.9
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-11.580.2317.9520.5747.1826.1
Angel One		-1.98-11.7-10.47.6314.4224.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.484.51-6.186.54.7218.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.1410.332.17-6.03-12.8234.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.147.357.37-1.23-5.7334.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2415.3819.1730.427.5942.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.525.83-8.93-31.59-35.1537.3118.87
JM Financial		4.992.48-11.67-1.72-17.219.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.7149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, NDA Securities has declined 32.00% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (52.64%). From a 5 year perspective, NDA Securities has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

NDA Securities Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

NDA Securities Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
529.9929.97
1030.3330.28
2031.5130.76
5031.6331.78
10034.3633.07
20034.2734.92

Source: Dion Global

NDA Securities Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, NDA Securities remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 41.18% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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NDA Securities Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 07:39 AM IST ISTNDA Securities - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 05, 2026, 11:58 PM IST ISTNDA Securities - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
Jul 24, 2026, 09:00 PM IST ISTNDA Securities - Regulation 47 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Newspaper Public
Jul 22, 2026, 11:23 PM IST ISTNDA Securities - Board Meeting Outcome for 3Rd Board Meeting Of The NDA Securities Limited For The FY 2025-26
Jul 20, 2026, 07:09 PM IST ISTNDA Securities - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About NDA Securities

NDA Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/09/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1992PLC050366 and registration number is 050366. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Security and commodity contracts brokerage. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ram Gopal Jindal
    Chairperson & Director
  • Mr. Gaurav Jindal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Arvind Sharma
    Director
  • Mr. Akshay Saxena
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Naina Singh
    Independent Director

FAQs on NDA Securities Share Price

What is the share price of NDA Securities?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NDA Securities is ₹28.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is NDA Securities?

The NDA Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of NDA Securities?

The market cap of NDA Securities is ₹16.95 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of NDA Securities?

Today’s highest and lowest price of NDA Securities are ₹29.40 and ₹28.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of NDA Securities?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which NDA Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of NDA Securities is ₹54.75 and 52-week low of NDA Securities is ₹24.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the NDA Securities performed historically in terms of returns?

The NDA Securities has shown returns of 0.07% over the past day, -10.66% for the past month, -19.74% over 3 months, -28.8% over 1 year, 26.29% across 3 years, and 30.78% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of NDA Securities?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of NDA Securities are -60.90 and 1.40 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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