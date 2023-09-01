What is the Market Cap of NDA Securities Ltd.? The market cap of NDA Securities Ltd. is ₹10.89 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of NDA Securities Ltd.? P/E ratio of NDA Securities Ltd. is 14.57 and PB ratio of NDA Securities Ltd. is 1.21 as on .

What is the share price of NDA Securities Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NDA Securities Ltd. is ₹21.39 as on .