What is the share price of NDA Securities? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NDA Securities is ₹28.50 as on .

What kind of stock is NDA Securities? The NDA Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of NDA Securities? The market cap of NDA Securities is ₹16.95 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of NDA Securities? Today’s highest and lowest price of NDA Securities are ₹29.40 and ₹28.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of NDA Securities? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which NDA Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of NDA Securities is ₹54.75 and 52-week low of NDA Securities is ₹24.30 as on .

How has the NDA Securities performed historically in terms of returns? The NDA Securities has shown returns of 0.07% over the past day, -10.66% for the past month, -19.74% over 3 months, -28.8% over 1 year, 26.29% across 3 years, and 30.78% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of NDA Securities? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of NDA Securities are -60.90 and 1.40 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global