NDA SECURITIES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹21.39 Closed
4.961.01
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:38 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

NDA Securities Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹21.39₹21.39
₹21.39
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10.00₹20.38
₹21.39
Open Price
₹21.39
Prev. Close
₹20.38
Volume
2,645

NDA Securities Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R121.39
  • R221.39
  • R321.39
  • Pivot
    21.39
  • S121.39
  • S221.39
  • S321.39

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 513.818.69
  • 1014.3817.34
  • 2014.4716.06
  • 5013.5914.65
  • 10012.2913.77
  • 20013.3113.36

NDA Securities Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
26.7950.1151.59113.6964.67102.56101.79
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

NDA Securities Ltd. Share Holdings

NDA Securities Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
24 Aug, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Jul, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About NDA Securities Ltd.

NDA Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/09/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1992PLC050366 and registration number is 050366. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Security and commodity contracts brokerage. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay Agarwal
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Deepti Agarwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ram Kishan Sanghi
    Director
  • Mr. Uma Shanker Gupta
    Director

FAQs on NDA Securities Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of NDA Securities Ltd.?

The market cap of NDA Securities Ltd. is ₹10.89 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of NDA Securities Ltd.?

P/E ratio of NDA Securities Ltd. is 14.57 and PB ratio of NDA Securities Ltd. is 1.21 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of NDA Securities Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NDA Securities Ltd. is ₹21.39 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of NDA Securities Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which NDA Securities Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of NDA Securities Ltd. is ₹20.38 and 52-week low of NDA Securities Ltd. is ₹10.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

