Here's the live share price of NDA Securities along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|NDA Securities
|-4.94
|-8.27
|-19.74
|-0.52
|-32
|26.29
|30.78
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|7.56
|15.68
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-2.31
|-4.85
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|7.52
|14.17
|17.46
|52.64
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-8.57
|-4.75
|-8.35
|-11.3
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-4.39
|-1.44
|8.91
|-3.84
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-3.92
|-11.68
|-14.49
|-3.29
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|6.76
|4.58
|2.59
|11.7
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.5
|3.95
|-4.04
|4.95
|-0.03
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|0.92
|15.17
|40.03
|61.02
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-1.98
|-8.62
|-5
|-11.66
|20.33
|19.9
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-11.58
|0.23
|17.95
|20.57
|47.18
|26.1
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-11.7
|-10.4
|7.63
|14.42
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|4.51
|-6.18
|6.5
|4.72
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|10.33
|2.17
|-6.03
|-12.82
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|7.35
|7.37
|-1.23
|-5.73
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|15.38
|19.17
|30.4
|27.59
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|5.83
|-8.93
|-31.59
|-35.15
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|2.48
|-11.67
|-1.72
|-17.2
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.7
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, NDA Securities has declined 32.00% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (52.64%). From a 5 year perspective, NDA Securities has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|29.99
|29.97
|10
|30.33
|30.28
|20
|31.51
|30.76
|50
|31.63
|31.78
|100
|34.36
|33.07
|200
|34.27
|34.92
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, NDA Securities remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 41.18% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 07:39 AM IST IST
|NDA Securities - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:58 PM IST IST
|NDA Securities - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
|Jul 24, 2026, 09:00 PM IST IST
|NDA Securities - Regulation 47 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Newspaper Public
|Jul 22, 2026, 11:23 PM IST IST
|NDA Securities - Board Meeting Outcome for 3Rd Board Meeting Of The NDA Securities Limited For The FY 2025-26
|Jul 20, 2026, 07:09 PM IST IST
|NDA Securities - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
NDA Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/09/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1992PLC050366 and registration number is 050366. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Security and commodity contracts brokerage. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NDA Securities is ₹28.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The NDA Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of NDA Securities is ₹16.95 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of NDA Securities are ₹29.40 and ₹28.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which NDA Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of NDA Securities is ₹54.75 and 52-week low of NDA Securities is ₹24.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The NDA Securities has shown returns of 0.07% over the past day, -10.66% for the past month, -19.74% over 3 months, -28.8% over 1 year, 26.29% across 3 years, and 30.78% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of NDA Securities are -60.90 and 1.40 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global