NCLT admits SBI insolvency plea against Videocon Telecommunications

Share of SBI and its erstwhile subsidiaries in the consortium of 18 lenders is around Rs 800 cr.

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Friday admitted State Bank of India’s insolvency petition against Videocon Telecommunications, just two days after its parent Videocon Industries was admitted for bankruptcy proceedings under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), 2016, by the same tribunal.

Videocon Telecommunications owes more than Rs 2,500 crore to a consortium of 18 banks led by SBI, bankers said. SBI’s share (including its erstwhile subsidiaries) in the consortium is around Rs 800 crore. The company had defaulted in payment of Rs 234 crore to SBI. The lenders have also provided bank guarantees of more than Rs 600 crore to the company, but there has been no default on these as yet.

Videocon Industries has made investments of around Rs 7, 500 crore in Videocon Telecommunications, data from the parent company’s 2016-17 annual report showed. Videocon Telecommunications had incurred a net loss before extraordinary items of Rs 1, 334.46 crore during the fiscal, while the accumulated loss was Rs 6, 294.1 crore as on March 31, 2017, data from the annual report showed.

The trouble for Videocon Telecommunications started in 2012 when the Supreme Court quashed all the unified access services (UAS) licences granted on or after January 10, 2008, and the subsequent allocation of spectrum to these licences, which also included the licences and spectrum allotted to Videocon Telecommunications.

The company was granted licences for providing UAS in 21 circles and was allotted spectrum in 20 circles. Owing to the cancellation of licences and closure of its operations in several circles, the company faced huge losses and severe liquidity crunch and was not in position to repay the debt on time.

Subsequently, Videocon Telecommunications participated in the auction conducted by the department of telecommunications in 2013, and was awarded UAS licences and spectrum in six circles — Bihar, Gujarat, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh (East) and Uttar Pradesh (West). In 2016, it sold its spectrum allotted in the six circles to Bharti Airtel for Rs 4,653 crore.

In March 2018, Care Ratings qualified its ‘D’ rating on the company’s bank facilities with the ‘issuer not co-operating’ tag. As per Care’s rating definition, instruments with ‘D’ ratings are either in default or are expected to be in default soon.

On Wednesday, the NCLT admitted SBI’s insolvency petition against Videocon Industries. Videocon Industries was one of the 28 companies on the Reserve Bank of India’s second list of corporate defaulters. The consolidated debt of the company stood at Rs 44,827 crore as on March 31, 2017, data from Capitaline showed.

While the company had been trying to pare debt by selling assets, no significant progress has been made on this front. The lead bank SBI has proposed Anuj Jain from KPMG as the interim resolution professional (IRP) for Videocon Telecommunications. He has also been appointed as the IRP for Videocon Industries.