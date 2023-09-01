Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

NCL Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

NCL INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Cement | Smallcap | NSE
₹238.15 Closed
0.421
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

NCL Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹235.05₹243.70
₹238.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹157.00₹240.00
₹238.15
Open Price
₹237.15
Prev. Close
₹237.15
Volume
3,92,687

NCL Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1242.88
  • R2247.62
  • R3251.53
  • Pivot
    238.97
  • S1234.23
  • S2230.32
  • S3225.58

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5177.64234
  • 10179.62230.2
  • 20179.99222.54
  • 50182.27210.56
  • 100176.44201.1
  • 200182.57192.9

NCL Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.8723.3925.4139.8828.80129.5447.37
2.44-0.175.4213.6624.66111.3189.05
1.210.17-4.07-8.3111.8417.9626.75
-0.10-5.941.1422.785.94103.8380.90
5.976.88-0.5213.2138.71180.3487.90
2.460.0111.6913.64-12.4450.2120.98
5.132.504.0117.8224.07122.88314.82
3.990.66-2.1221.7316.9926.5330.82
2.41-4.540.57-2.14-5.97-35.22-35.22
3.06-5.972.0436.5119.9691.9853.73
13.0319.1023.5734.6414.22129.60110.76
1.297.26-0.40-6.6638.64154.59102.30
-0.315.036.4022.873.45152.5117.14
2.4412.2720.5846.4472.2186.3253.98
4.45-3.387.99-1.23-16.5248.64-15.70
3.504.3713.5012.112.022.7315.58
9.3638.2446.2876.3464.17203.9870.81
3.6212.6314.0812.6815.82149.5057.78
3.3825.8844.2940.5934.6113.1313.13
1.23-1.0713.6119.040.7494.7018.13

NCL Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

NCL Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About NCL Industries Ltd.

NCL Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/09/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L33130TG1979PLC002521 and registration number is 002521. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of portland cement, aluminous cement, slag cement and similar hydraulic cement. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1633.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 45.23 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Kamlesh Gandhi
    Chairman
  • Mr. K Ravi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. K Gautam
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. N G V S G Prasad
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Roopa Bhupatiraju
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Pooja Kalidindi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. P N Raju
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashven Datla
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr. R Kalidas
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. P Sudha Reddy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. V V Goradia
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. V S Raju
    Independent Director

FAQs on NCL Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of NCL Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of NCL Industries Ltd. is ₹1,77.22 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of NCL Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of NCL Industries Ltd. is 16.67 and PB ratio of NCL Industries Ltd. is 1.39 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of NCL Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NCL Industries Ltd. is ₹238.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of NCL Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which NCL Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of NCL Industries Ltd. is ₹240.00 and 52-week low of NCL Industries Ltd. is ₹157.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data