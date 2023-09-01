Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.87
|23.39
|25.41
|39.88
|28.80
|129.54
|47.37
|2.44
|-0.17
|5.42
|13.66
|24.66
|111.31
|89.05
|1.21
|0.17
|-4.07
|-8.31
|11.84
|17.96
|26.75
|-0.10
|-5.94
|1.14
|22.78
|5.94
|103.83
|80.90
|5.97
|6.88
|-0.52
|13.21
|38.71
|180.34
|87.90
|2.46
|0.01
|11.69
|13.64
|-12.44
|50.21
|20.98
|5.13
|2.50
|4.01
|17.82
|24.07
|122.88
|314.82
|3.99
|0.66
|-2.12
|21.73
|16.99
|26.53
|30.82
|2.41
|-4.54
|0.57
|-2.14
|-5.97
|-35.22
|-35.22
|3.06
|-5.97
|2.04
|36.51
|19.96
|91.98
|53.73
|13.03
|19.10
|23.57
|34.64
|14.22
|129.60
|110.76
|1.29
|7.26
|-0.40
|-6.66
|38.64
|154.59
|102.30
|-0.31
|5.03
|6.40
|22.87
|3.45
|152.51
|17.14
|2.44
|12.27
|20.58
|46.44
|72.21
|86.32
|53.98
|4.45
|-3.38
|7.99
|-1.23
|-16.52
|48.64
|-15.70
|3.50
|4.37
|13.50
|12.11
|2.02
|2.73
|15.58
|9.36
|38.24
|46.28
|76.34
|64.17
|203.98
|70.81
|3.62
|12.63
|14.08
|12.68
|15.82
|149.50
|57.78
|3.38
|25.88
|44.29
|40.59
|34.61
|13.13
|13.13
|1.23
|-1.07
|13.61
|19.04
|0.74
|94.70
|18.13
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
NCL Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/09/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L33130TG1979PLC002521 and registration number is 002521. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of portland cement, aluminous cement, slag cement and similar hydraulic cement. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1633.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 45.23 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of NCL Industries Ltd. is ₹1,77.22 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of NCL Industries Ltd. is 16.67 and PB ratio of NCL Industries Ltd. is 1.39 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NCL Industries Ltd. is ₹238.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which NCL Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of NCL Industries Ltd. is ₹240.00 and 52-week low of NCL Industries Ltd. is ₹157.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.