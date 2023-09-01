What is the Market Cap of NCL Industries Ltd.? The market cap of NCL Industries Ltd. is ₹1,77.22 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of NCL Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of NCL Industries Ltd. is 16.67 and PB ratio of NCL Industries Ltd. is 1.39 as on .

What is the share price of NCL Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NCL Industries Ltd. is ₹238.15 as on .