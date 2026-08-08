Here's the live share price of NCL Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|NCL Industries
|-2.33
|-2.71
|0.62
|-6.52
|-15.23
|-3.40
|-8.44
|UltraTech Cement
|1.14
|3.31
|-0.86
|-7.72
|-1.92
|13.79
|9.95
|Grasim Industries
|7.59
|4.65
|12.70
|14.02
|21.61
|21.75
|17.23
|Ambuja Cements
|0.43
|-0.48
|-3.84
|-19.95
|-26.79
|-2.90
|1.37
|Shree Cements
|1.29
|-1.19
|3.15
|-3.01
|-13.93
|2.81
|-1.40
|JK Cement
|-1.25
|-0.40
|-4.39
|-9.83
|-21.82
|18.38
|8.87
|Dalmia Bharat
|1.59
|2.19
|-7.42
|-16.80
|-19.17
|-3.03
|-1.05
|ACC
|0.62
|-1.42
|-3.51
|-19.94
|-24.78
|-12.38
|-9.99
|The Ramco Cements
|-0.21
|-2.29
|-4.66
|-23.98
|-19.46
|1.52
|-2.26
|JSW Cement
|0.68
|-1.54
|7.24
|8.50
|-8.25
|-2.83
|-1.71
|Nuvoco Vistas Corporation
|0.58
|9.93
|3.00
|-0.65
|-19.33
|-1.85
|-8.19
|India Cements
|-0.34
|4.63
|-3.30
|-12.83
|11.16
|22.60
|15.71
|Star Cement
|-0.84
|-2.04
|-15.66
|-8.98
|-23.22
|6.35
|12.47
|Birla Corporation
|2.95
|-5.44
|-7.18
|-16.54
|-26.94
|-9.08
|-7.78
|JK Lakshmi Cement
|0.09
|-1.28
|-15.53
|-22.63
|-38.47
|-4.77
|-3.44
|Prism Johnson
|4.47
|-3.73
|-16.79
|-11.41
|-25.18
|-5.03
|-4.44
|Heidelberg Cement India
|2.03
|-2.47
|-4.44
|-8.93
|-26.22
|-6.01
|-10.13
|Orient Cement
|-0.18
|-1.62
|-5.41
|-18.72
|-43.75
|-8.45
|-4.17
|Mangalam Cement
|-0.49
|2.17
|1.47
|19.32
|31.52
|40.36
|12.86
|Sagar Cements
|-1.09
|-1.23
|-10.94
|-9.92
|-25.05
|-9.34
|-10.68
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, NCL Industries has declined 15.23% compared to peers like UltraTech Cement (-1.92%), Grasim Industries (21.61%), Ambuja Cements (-26.79%). From a 5 year perspective, NCL Industries has underperformed peers relative to UltraTech Cement (9.95%) and Grasim Industries (17.23%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|183.3
|178.24
|10
|184.25
|180.78
|20
|184.77
|183.01
|50
|185.39
|183.56
|100
|179.33
|183.74
|200
|187.7
|188.12
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, NCL Industries saw a rise in promoter holding to 41.69%, while DII stake decreased to 0.03%, FII holding fell to 3.45%, and public shareholding moved up to 54.84% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:14 PM IST IST
|NCL Industries - 45TH AGM- Book Closure
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:12 PM IST IST
|NCL Industries - Corporate Action- Record Date For Final Dividend
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:06 PM IST IST
|NCL Industries - 45TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF THE COMPANY
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:01 PM IST IST
|NCL Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|Jul 31, 2026, 06:14 AM IST IST
|NCL Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Take On Record The Un-Audited Financial Results For The 1St Qua
Source: Dion Global
NCL Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/09/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L33130TG1979PLC002521 and registration number is 002521. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of articles articles of concrete, cement or artificial stone (tiles, bricks etc.). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1422.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 45.23 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NCL Industries is ₹177.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The NCL Industries is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of NCL Industries is ₹804.24 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of NCL Industries are ₹187.95 and ₹173.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which NCL Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of NCL Industries is ₹225.00 and 52-week low of NCL Industries is ₹147.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The NCL Industries has shown returns of 0.37% over the past day, -2.71% for the past month, 0.62% over 3 months, -15.23% over 1 year, -3.4% across 3 years, and -8.44% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of NCL Industries are 8.43 and 0.86 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.97 per annum.
Source: Dion Global