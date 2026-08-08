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NCL Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

NCL INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Cement
Theme
Commodities
Index
BSE Commodities

Here's the live share price of NCL Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹177.80 Closed
0.37₹ 0.65
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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NCL Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹173.00₹187.95
₹177.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹147.65₹225.00
₹177.80
Open Price
₹187.95
Prev. Close
₹177.15
Volume
3,609

Source: Dion Global

NCL Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
NCL Industries		-2.33-2.710.62-6.52-15.23-3.40-8.44
UltraTech Cement		1.143.31-0.86-7.72-1.9213.799.95
Grasim Industries		7.594.6512.7014.0221.6121.7517.23
Ambuja Cements		0.43-0.48-3.84-19.95-26.79-2.901.37
Shree Cements		1.29-1.193.15-3.01-13.932.81-1.40
JK Cement		-1.25-0.40-4.39-9.83-21.8218.388.87
Dalmia Bharat		1.592.19-7.42-16.80-19.17-3.03-1.05
ACC		0.62-1.42-3.51-19.94-24.78-12.38-9.99
The Ramco Cements		-0.21-2.29-4.66-23.98-19.461.52-2.26
JSW Cement		0.68-1.547.248.50-8.25-2.83-1.71
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation		0.589.933.00-0.65-19.33-1.85-8.19
India Cements		-0.344.63-3.30-12.8311.1622.6015.71
Star Cement		-0.84-2.04-15.66-8.98-23.226.3512.47
Birla Corporation		2.95-5.44-7.18-16.54-26.94-9.08-7.78
JK Lakshmi Cement		0.09-1.28-15.53-22.63-38.47-4.77-3.44
Prism Johnson		4.47-3.73-16.79-11.41-25.18-5.03-4.44
Heidelberg Cement India		2.03-2.47-4.44-8.93-26.22-6.01-10.13
Orient Cement		-0.18-1.62-5.41-18.72-43.75-8.45-4.17
Mangalam Cement		-0.492.171.4719.3231.5240.3612.86
Sagar Cements		-1.09-1.23-10.94-9.92-25.05-9.34-10.68

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, NCL Industries has declined 15.23% compared to peers like UltraTech Cement (-1.92%), Grasim Industries (21.61%), Ambuja Cements (-26.79%). From a 5 year perspective, NCL Industries has underperformed peers relative to UltraTech Cement (9.95%) and Grasim Industries (17.23%).

NCL Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

NCL Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5183.3178.24
10184.25180.78
20184.77183.01
50185.39183.56
100179.33183.74
200187.7188.12

Source: Dion Global

NCL Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, NCL Industries saw a rise in promoter holding to 41.69%, while DII stake decreased to 0.03%, FII holding fell to 3.45%, and public shareholding moved up to 54.84% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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NCL Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 09:14 PM IST ISTNCL Industries - 45TH AGM- Book Closure
Aug 07, 2026, 09:12 PM IST ISTNCL Industries - Corporate Action- Record Date For Final Dividend
Aug 07, 2026, 09:06 PM IST ISTNCL Industries - 45TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF THE COMPANY
Aug 07, 2026, 09:01 PM IST ISTNCL Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Jul 31, 2026, 06:14 AM IST ISTNCL Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Take On Record The Un-Audited Financial Results For The 1St Qua

Source: Dion Global

About NCL Industries

NCL Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/09/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L33130TG1979PLC002521 and registration number is 002521. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of articles articles of concrete, cement or artificial stone (tiles, bricks etc.). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1422.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 45.23 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Renu Challu
    Chairperson
  • Mr. K Ravi
    Executive Vice Chairman
  • Mr. K Gautam
    Managing Director
  • Mr. N G V S G Prasad
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Roopa Bhupatiraju
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Utkal B Goradia
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Pooja Kalidindi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. SK Subramanian
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. P Sudha Reddy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. P Rajagopal Reddy
    Independent Director

FAQs on NCL Industries Share Price

What is the share price of NCL Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NCL Industries is ₹177.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is NCL Industries?

The NCL Industries is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of NCL Industries?

The market cap of NCL Industries is ₹804.24 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of NCL Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of NCL Industries are ₹187.95 and ₹173.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of NCL Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which NCL Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of NCL Industries is ₹225.00 and 52-week low of NCL Industries is ₹147.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the NCL Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The NCL Industries has shown returns of 0.37% over the past day, -2.71% for the past month, 0.62% over 3 months, -15.23% over 1 year, -3.4% across 3 years, and -8.44% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of NCL Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of NCL Industries are 8.43 and 0.86 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.97 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

NCL Industries News

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