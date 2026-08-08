What is the share price of NCL Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NCL Industries is ₹177.80 as on .

What kind of stock is NCL Industries? The NCL Industries is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of NCL Industries? The market cap of NCL Industries is ₹804.24 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of NCL Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of NCL Industries are ₹187.95 and ₹173.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of NCL Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which NCL Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of NCL Industries is ₹225.00 and 52-week low of NCL Industries is ₹147.65 as on .

How has the NCL Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The NCL Industries has shown returns of 0.37% over the past day, -2.71% for the past month, 0.62% over 3 months, -15.23% over 1 year, -3.4% across 3 years, and -8.44% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of NCL Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of NCL Industries are 8.43 and 0.86 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.97 per annum.

Source: Dion Global