The National Commodities and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) on Wednesday announced the launch of India’s first Sebi-approved exchange-traded weather derivatives contract, named ‘RAINMUMBAI’, marking the country’s entry into a regulated market for trading weather-linked risks arising from fluctuations in rainfall in Mumbai.

Monetizing the Monsoon

The contract will be launched on May 29, and be available for trading from June 1 to September 30, the period during which the southwest monsoon covers the entire country. Products will be available to retail and high net worth investors, power utilities, logistics firms, and agri-processing businesses, among others.

“This is the first-of-its-kind index globally, and we expect it to cater to a whole host of sectors that are exposed to rainfall risks,” Arun Raste, managing director and CEO of NCDEX, said.

The bourse said ‘RAINMUMBAI’ is designed for a wide range of stakeholders — from farmers and construction companies to power utilities, banks with agricultural loan portfolios, and logistics operators — offering a robust risk management tool that complements, and goes beyond traditional mechanisms such as government relief and insurance.

The bourse said contracts, based on a scientifically-structured methodology, will measure the deviation of actual rainfall from the benchmark – long period average. It has been developed in collaboration with IIT-Bombay and is based on official data from the India Meteorological Department.

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Pure Meteorological Settlements

“Unlike traditional insurance products, these weather derivatives are settled purely on observed data, eliminating the need for loss assessment. This enables faster settlement cycles and greater operational efficiency for participants,” Raste noted.