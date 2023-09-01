Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-1.61
|18.18
|17.75
|5.13
|-1.95
|10.38
|14.78
|1.23
|0.42
|3.69
|18.61
|1.65
|100.34
|167.99
|0.67
|-3.71
|4.40
|12.66
|-13.02
|138.07
|127.57
|4.32
|-0.14
|8.14
|47.23
|43.03
|367.55
|273.88
|1.62
|-1.23
|4.96
|16.44
|28.02
|177.09
|141.53
|2.47
|-4.58
|-7.63
|11.88
|-9.38
|4.25
|23.42
|2.64
|3.22
|35.67
|56.62
|43.94
|170.90
|49.49
|0.83
|-5.73
|12.77
|32.22
|21.55
|9.55
|214.09
|2.42
|-6.14
|7.13
|21.12
|61.78
|200.33
|30.52
|1.48
|0.93
|1.55
|17.05
|44.36
|122.67
|0.94
|3.15
|15.40
|32.97
|33.65
|13.63
|55.00
|108.62
|-4.84
|3.61
|19.24
|40.33
|34.04
|1,030.76
|177.99
|3.99
|-4.71
|20.51
|40.08
|59.43
|104.58
|-24.59
|-0.46
|-0.99
|2.40
|12.29
|24.30
|68.70
|62.51
|1.83
|7.52
|37.86
|38.56
|5.08
|-20.44
|-64.11
|1.42
|-4.03
|34.25
|36.28
|72.74
|561.46
|-17.46
|0.05
|-4.82
|12.87
|45.91
|43.60
|101.92
|270.24
|-2.06
|0.89
|33.80
|33.32
|48.63
|48.63
|48.63
|0.74
|-1.66
|27.67
|32.59
|25.01
|29.40
|88.89
|3.29
|-0.46
|17.94
|64.29
|46.16
|119.74
|62.82
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|24 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
NBI Industrial Finance Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/12/1936 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65923WB1936PLC065596 and registration number is 065596. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.23 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of NBI Industrial Finance Company Ltd. is ₹427.83 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of NBI Industrial Finance Company Ltd. is 48.06 and PB ratio of NBI Industrial Finance Company Ltd. is 0.18 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NBI Industrial Finance Company Ltd. is ₹1,741.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which NBI Industrial Finance Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of NBI Industrial Finance Company Ltd. is ₹1,988.75 and 52-week low of NBI Industrial Finance Company Ltd. is ₹1,399.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.