Here's the live share price of NBI Industrial Finance Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|NBI Industrial Finance Company
|-3.65
|11.55
|-0.50
|11.46
|-20.04
|11.01
|-4.79
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.54
|3.41
|10.82
|9.65
|22.63
|14.82
|11.72
|Shriram Finance
|6.53
|4.52
|9.78
|4.92
|77.73
|44.32
|33.74
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|0.88
|0.69
|10.48
|5.42
|25.42
|20.45
|29.08
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.36
|-7.51
|-19.37
|-23.54
|9.69
|28.50
|14.03
|L&T Finance
|-1.04
|-7.84
|1.43
|3.76
|53.78
|33.72
|28.36
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.17
|8.93
|1.67
|-13.92
|-17.26
|-9.22
|-8.49
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.88
|22.95
|24.36
|4.76
|61.06
|12.41
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.32
|-3.76
|-2.84
|-15.53
|-1.03
|20.98
|12.07
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.62
|15.22
|21.74
|19.44
|4.00
|47.68
|26.35
|Piramal Finance
|2.64
|-2.32
|10.13
|22.50
|59.46
|16.83
|9.78
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.56
|1.76
|5.34
|3.05
|8.00
|3.33
|22.72
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.37
|7.21
|15.95
|19.58
|40.57
|38.73
|12.79
|IIFL Finance
|0.51
|16.63
|31.79
|18.12
|34.61
|2.31
|16.24
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.18
|-0.96
|-2.22
|14.86
|3.24
|8.09
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.92
|-3.04
|15.04
|30.24
|22.55
|5.89
|13.34
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-0.86
|-0.97
|14.79
|23.34
|-7.05
|-10.72
|2.08
|SBFC Finance
|4.26
|1.90
|-2.59
|-3.22
|-8.17
|0.74
|0.44
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-0.64
|-1.60
|-5.75
|5.07
|5.07
|1.66
|0.99
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.54
|-1.24
|38.61
|94.62
|123.79
|25.83
|16.85
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, NBI Industrial Finance Company has declined 20.04% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (22.63%), Shriram Finance (77.73%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.42%). From a 5 year perspective, NBI Industrial Finance Company has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.72%) and Shriram Finance (33.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2,200.62
|2,173.39
|10
|2,191.86
|2,176.48
|20
|2,154.33
|2,142.82
|50
|1,988.95
|2,055.94
|100
|1,943.63
|2,028.85
|200
|2,089.49
|2,102.27
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, NBI Industrial Finance Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 2.47%, FII holding unchanged at 0.17%, and public shareholding unchanged at 23.20% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the NBI Industrial Finance Company fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
NBI Industrial Finance Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/12/1936 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65923WB1936PLC065596 and registration number is 065596. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 19.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NBI Industrial Finance Company is ₹2,120.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The NBI Industrial Finance Company is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of NBI Industrial Finance Company is ₹626.46 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of NBI Industrial Finance Company are ₹2,176.90 and ₹2,101.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which NBI Industrial Finance Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of NBI Industrial Finance Company is ₹2,991.00 and 52-week low of NBI Industrial Finance Company is ₹1,539.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The NBI Industrial Finance Company has shown returns of -1.76% over the past day, 11.55% for the past month, -0.5% over 3 months, -20.04% over 1 year, 11.01% across 3 years, and -4.79% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of NBI Industrial Finance Company are 30.84 and 0.19 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.02 per annum.
Source: Dion Global