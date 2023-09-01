Follow Us

NBI INDUSTRIAL FINANCE COMPANY LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | NSE
₹1,741.40 Closed
0.233.95
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

NBI Industrial Finance Company Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,705.10₹1,808.15
₹1,741.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,399.55₹1,988.75
₹1,741.40
Open Price
₹1,778.00
Prev. Close
₹1,737.45
Volume
334

NBI Industrial Finance Company Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,786.47
  • R21,829.83
  • R31,851.52
  • Pivot
    1,764.78
  • S11,721.42
  • S21,699.73
  • S31,656.37

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,777.131,763.73
  • 101,780.41,730.63
  • 201,783.611,666.93
  • 501,796.251,583.94
  • 1001,865.11,557.91
  • 2002,039.511,606.44

NBI Industrial Finance Company Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.6118.1817.755.13-1.9510.3814.78
1.230.423.6918.611.65100.34167.99
0.67-3.714.4012.66-13.02138.07127.57
4.32-0.148.1447.2343.03367.55273.88
1.62-1.234.9616.4428.02177.09141.53
2.47-4.58-7.6311.88-9.384.2523.42
2.643.2235.6756.6243.94170.9049.49
0.83-5.7312.7732.2221.559.55214.09
2.42-6.147.1321.1261.78200.3330.52
1.480.931.5517.0544.36122.670.94
3.1515.4032.9733.6513.6355.00108.62
-4.843.6119.2440.3334.041,030.76177.99
3.99-4.7120.5140.0859.43104.58-24.59
-0.46-0.992.4012.2924.3068.7062.51
1.837.5237.8638.565.08-20.44-64.11
1.42-4.0334.2536.2872.74561.46-17.46
0.05-4.8212.8745.9143.60101.92270.24
-2.060.8933.8033.3248.6348.6348.63
0.74-1.6627.6732.5925.0129.4088.89
3.29-0.4617.9464.2946.16119.7462.82

NBI Industrial Finance Company Ltd. Share Holdings

NBI Industrial Finance Company Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About NBI Industrial Finance Company Ltd.

NBI Industrial Finance Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/12/1936 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65923WB1936PLC065596 and registration number is 065596. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.23 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ashok Bhandari
    Chairman
  • Mr. B L Gaggar
    Director
  • Mr. J P Mundra
    Director
  • Ms. Riya Puja Jain
    Director
  • Mr. Debashis Ray
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Tapas Kumar Bhattacharya
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Priyanka Mohta
    Independent Director

FAQs on NBI Industrial Finance Company Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of NBI Industrial Finance Company Ltd.?

The market cap of NBI Industrial Finance Company Ltd. is ₹427.83 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of NBI Industrial Finance Company Ltd.?

P/E ratio of NBI Industrial Finance Company Ltd. is 48.06 and PB ratio of NBI Industrial Finance Company Ltd. is 0.18 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of NBI Industrial Finance Company Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NBI Industrial Finance Company Ltd. is ₹1,741.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of NBI Industrial Finance Company Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which NBI Industrial Finance Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of NBI Industrial Finance Company Ltd. is ₹1,988.75 and 52-week low of NBI Industrial Finance Company Ltd. is ₹1,399.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

