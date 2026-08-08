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NBI Industrial Finance Company Share Price

NSE
BSE

NBI INDUSTRIAL FINANCE COMPANY

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of NBI Industrial Finance Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2,120.10 Closed
-1.76₹ -38.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:57 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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NBI Industrial Finance Company Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,101.10₹2,176.90
₹2,120.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,539.00₹2,991.00
₹2,120.10
Open Price
₹2,172.30
Prev. Close
₹2,158.10
Volume
430

Source: Dion Global

NBI Industrial Finance Company Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
NBI Industrial Finance Company		-3.6511.55-0.5011.46-20.0411.01-4.79
Bajaj Finance		-5.543.4110.829.6522.6314.8211.72
Shriram Finance		6.534.529.784.9277.7344.3233.74
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		0.880.6910.485.4225.4220.4529.08
Muthoot Finance		-7.36-7.51-19.37-23.549.6928.5014.03
L&T Finance		-1.04-7.841.433.7653.7833.7228.36
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.178.931.67-13.92-17.26-9.22-8.49
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8822.9524.364.7661.0612.4122.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.32-3.76-2.84-15.53-1.0320.9812.07
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6215.2221.7419.444.0047.6826.35
Piramal Finance		2.64-2.3210.1322.5059.4616.839.78
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.561.765.343.058.003.3322.72
Manappuram Finance		-1.377.2115.9519.5840.5738.7312.79
IIFL Finance		0.5116.6331.7918.1234.612.3116.24
Piramal Enterprises		0.18-0.96-2.2214.863.248.09-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.92-3.0415.0430.2422.555.8913.34
Five-Star Business Finance		-0.86-0.9714.7923.34-7.05-10.722.08
SBFC Finance		4.261.90-2.59-3.22-8.170.740.44
Bengal & Assam Company		-0.64-1.60-5.755.075.071.660.99
Paisalo Digital		-3.54-1.2438.6194.62123.7925.8316.85

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, NBI Industrial Finance Company has declined 20.04% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (22.63%), Shriram Finance (77.73%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.42%). From a 5 year perspective, NBI Industrial Finance Company has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.72%) and Shriram Finance (33.74%).

NBI Industrial Finance Company Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

NBI Industrial Finance Company Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52,200.622,173.39
102,191.862,176.48
202,154.332,142.82
501,988.952,055.94
1001,943.632,028.85
2002,089.492,102.27

Source: Dion Global

NBI Industrial Finance Company Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, NBI Industrial Finance Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 2.47%, FII holding unchanged at 0.17%, and public shareholding unchanged at 23.20% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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NBI Industrial Finance Company Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the NBI Industrial Finance Company fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About NBI Industrial Finance Company

NBI Industrial Finance Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/12/1936 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65923WB1936PLC065596 and registration number is 065596. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 19.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ashok Bhandari
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. B L Gaggar
    Director
  • Mr. J P Mundra
    Director
  • Ms. Riya Puja Jain
    Director
  • Mr. Debashis Ray
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Tapas Kumar Bhattacharya
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Priyanka Mohta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sundeep Bhutoria
    Independent Director

FAQs on NBI Industrial Finance Company Share Price

What is the share price of NBI Industrial Finance Company?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NBI Industrial Finance Company is ₹2,120.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is NBI Industrial Finance Company?

The NBI Industrial Finance Company is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of NBI Industrial Finance Company?

The market cap of NBI Industrial Finance Company is ₹626.46 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of NBI Industrial Finance Company?

Today’s highest and lowest price of NBI Industrial Finance Company are ₹2,176.90 and ₹2,101.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of NBI Industrial Finance Company?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which NBI Industrial Finance Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of NBI Industrial Finance Company is ₹2,991.00 and 52-week low of NBI Industrial Finance Company is ₹1,539.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the NBI Industrial Finance Company performed historically in terms of returns?

The NBI Industrial Finance Company has shown returns of -1.76% over the past day, 11.55% for the past month, -0.5% over 3 months, -20.04% over 1 year, 11.01% across 3 years, and -4.79% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of NBI Industrial Finance Company?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of NBI Industrial Finance Company are 30.84 and 0.19 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.02 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

NBI Industrial Finance Company News

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