What is the share price of NBI Industrial Finance Company? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NBI Industrial Finance Company is ₹2,120.10 as on .

What kind of stock is NBI Industrial Finance Company? The NBI Industrial Finance Company is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of NBI Industrial Finance Company? The market cap of NBI Industrial Finance Company is ₹626.46 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of NBI Industrial Finance Company? Today’s highest and lowest price of NBI Industrial Finance Company are ₹2,176.90 and ₹2,101.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of NBI Industrial Finance Company? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which NBI Industrial Finance Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of NBI Industrial Finance Company is ₹2,991.00 and 52-week low of NBI Industrial Finance Company is ₹1,539.00 as on .

How has the NBI Industrial Finance Company performed historically in terms of returns? The NBI Industrial Finance Company has shown returns of -1.76% over the past day, 11.55% for the past month, -0.5% over 3 months, -20.04% over 1 year, 11.01% across 3 years, and -4.79% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of NBI Industrial Finance Company? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of NBI Industrial Finance Company are 30.84 and 0.19 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.02 per annum.

Source: Dion Global