NBFC stocks surge on report of RBI helping hand to tide over liquidity crisis

By: |
Published: May 20, 2019 7:10:31 PM

The non-bank lenders, which have been hit by high borrowing costs and largely shut out from the bond market after the crisis at shadow lender IL&FS Group broke out last year, are facing trouble raising funds.

SensexThe Sensex and Nifty posted their biggest intra-day gains in 10 years on Monday, after exit polls indicated an easy win for current PM Narendra Modi. (Bloomberg)

India’s non-bank lenders rose after a news paper reported that the Reserve Bank of India will offer them a credit line to help the shadow banks tide over a liquidity crisis.

Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd., Dewan Housing Finance Corp. and Reliance Home Finance Ltd. traded more than 10% higher at 12:00 pm in Mumbai. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex index gained 2.7% after exit polls released on Sunday showed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling coalition was poised to win a second term in India’s general elections.

The non-bank lenders, which have been hit by high borrowing costs and largely shut out from the bond market after the crisis at shadow lender IL&FS Group broke out last year, are facing trouble raising funds. RBI is working on a liquidity line and and may seek comments on the draft guidelines after federal election results are declared on May 23, the Business Standard newspaper reported Monday citing people it didn’t identify.

“There are rumors in the market that RBI will open a special credit line for NBFCs,” Asutosh K Mishra, head of research for institutional equity at Ashika Stock Broking Ltd. said by phone. “That expectation is driving up prices of some of the companies.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. NBFC stocks surge on report of RBI helping hand to tide over liquidity crisis
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

In gold we trust: India's household gold reserves valued at over 40% of GDP
In gold we trust: India's household gold reserves valued at over 40% of GDP
Renewable energy: Target likely to be missed by 55 GW
Renewable energy: Target likely to be missed by 55 GW
There will be no winners in US-China trade war
There will be no winners in US-China trade war
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition