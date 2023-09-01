Follow Us

NAYSAA SECURITIES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹188.60 Closed
3.46.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Naysaa Securities Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹180.00₹189.60
₹188.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹48.00₹189.00
₹188.60
Open Price
₹183.05
Prev. Close
₹182.40
Volume
21,369

Naysaa Securities Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1192.13
  • R2195.67
  • R3201.73
  • Pivot
    186.07
  • S1182.53
  • S2176.47
  • S3172.93

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5130.91177.34
  • 10125.76172.2
  • 20113.11165.93
  • 5080.1155.45
  • 10062.58140.34
  • 20053.67112.94

Naysaa Securities Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
8.8621.8338.1792.45286.48836.261,153.99
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Naysaa Securities Ltd. Share Holdings

Naysaa Securities Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
27 Jan, 2023Board MeetingOthers
23 Nov, 2022Board MeetingBonus issue
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results

About Naysaa Securities Ltd.

Naysaa Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/10/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH2007PLC175208 and registration number is 175208. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Jayantilal Lodha
    Director
  • Mr. Vikram Lodha
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Paras Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Abhishek Shastri
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Manju Lodha
    Director
  • Mr. Bhavin Gala
    Independent Director

FAQs on Naysaa Securities Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Naysaa Securities Ltd.?

The market cap of Naysaa Securities Ltd. is ₹204.85 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Naysaa Securities Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Naysaa Securities Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Naysaa Securities Ltd. is 16.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Naysaa Securities Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Naysaa Securities Ltd. is ₹188.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Naysaa Securities Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Naysaa Securities Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Naysaa Securities Ltd. is ₹189.00 and 52-week low of Naysaa Securities Ltd. is ₹48.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

