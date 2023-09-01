Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|8.86
|21.83
|38.17
|92.45
|286.48
|836.26
|1,153.99
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.48
|-4.59
|-7.65
|11.85
|-9.44
|4.37
|23.08
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|08 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|27 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|23 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Bonus issue
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
Naysaa Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/10/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH2007PLC175208 and registration number is 175208. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Naysaa Securities Ltd. is ₹204.85 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Naysaa Securities Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Naysaa Securities Ltd. is 16.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Naysaa Securities Ltd. is ₹188.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Naysaa Securities Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Naysaa Securities Ltd. is ₹189.00 and 52-week low of Naysaa Securities Ltd. is ₹48.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.