What is the share price of Navoday Enterprises? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Navoday Enterprises is ₹5.69 as on .

What kind of stock is Navoday Enterprises? The Navoday Enterprises is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Navoday Enterprises? The market cap of Navoday Enterprises is ₹4.39 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Navoday Enterprises? Today’s highest and lowest price of Navoday Enterprises are ₹5.69 and ₹5.69.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Navoday Enterprises? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Navoday Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Navoday Enterprises is ₹11.50 and 52-week low of Navoday Enterprises is ₹4.50 as on .

How has the Navoday Enterprises performed historically in terms of returns? The Navoday Enterprises has shown returns of 2.71% over the past day, 3.45% for the past month, -28.79% over 3 months, -25.13% over 1 year, 5.83% across 3 years, and -9.31% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Navoday Enterprises? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Navoday Enterprises are 52.20 and 0.50 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global