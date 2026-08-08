Here's the live share price of Navoday Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Navoday Enterprises
|6.16
|3.45
|-28.79
|-20.42
|-25.13
|5.83
|-9.31
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Navoday Enterprises has declined 25.13% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Navoday Enterprises has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|5.37
|5.46
|10
|5.28
|5.5
|20
|6.01
|5.99
|50
|7.82
|7.12
|100
|8.05
|7.81
|200
|8.81
|8.06
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Navoday Enterprises remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 96.37% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 15, 2026, 09:45 PM IST IST
|Navoday Enterprises - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 13, 2026, 01:46 AM IST IST
|Navoday Enterprises - Declaration Under Regulation 31(4)Of Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Substantial Acquisition &
|Apr 09, 2026, 06:41 PM IST IST
|Navoday Enterprises - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jan 22, 2026, 12:09 AM IST IST
|Navoday Enterprises - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Oct 10, 2025, 08:17 PM IST IST
|Navoday Enterprises - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Navoday Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/09/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74300MH2007PLC173780 and registration number is 173780. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Advertising. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2024.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Navoday Enterprises is ₹5.69 as on Apr 09, 2025.
The Navoday Enterprises is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Navoday Enterprises is ₹4.39 Cr as on Apr 09, 2025.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Navoday Enterprises are ₹5.69 and ₹5.69.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Navoday Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Navoday Enterprises is ₹11.50 and 52-week low of Navoday Enterprises is ₹4.50 as on Apr 09, 2025.
The Navoday Enterprises has shown returns of 2.71% over the past day, 3.45% for the past month, -28.79% over 3 months, -25.13% over 1 year, 5.83% across 3 years, and -9.31% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Navoday Enterprises are 52.20 and 0.50 on Apr 09, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global