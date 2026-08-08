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Navoday Enterprises Share Price

NSE
BSE

NAVODAY ENTERPRISES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Navoday Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹5.69 Closed
2.71₹ 0.15
As on Apr 09, 2025, 12:00 AM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Navoday Enterprises Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.69₹5.69
₹5.69
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.50₹11.50
₹5.69
Open Price
₹5.69
Prev. Close
₹5.54
Volume
12,000

Source: Dion Global

Navoday Enterprises Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Navoday Enterprises		6.163.45-28.79-20.42-25.135.83-9.31
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Navoday Enterprises has declined 25.13% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Navoday Enterprises has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Navoday Enterprises Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Navoday Enterprises Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
55.375.46
105.285.5
206.015.99
507.827.12
1008.057.81
2008.818.06

Source: Dion Global

Navoday Enterprises Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Navoday Enterprises remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 96.37% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Navoday Enterprises Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 15, 2026, 09:45 PM IST ISTNavoday Enterprises - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 13, 2026, 01:46 AM IST ISTNavoday Enterprises - Declaration Under Regulation 31(4)Of Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Substantial Acquisition &
Apr 09, 2026, 06:41 PM IST ISTNavoday Enterprises - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jan 22, 2026, 12:09 AM IST ISTNavoday Enterprises - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Oct 10, 2025, 08:17 PM IST ISTNavoday Enterprises - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Navoday Enterprises

Navoday Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/09/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74300MH2007PLC173780 and registration number is 173780. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Advertising. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2024.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Anand Mode Vasant
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ashish Amrutlal Shah
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sachin Suresh Garud
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Shamshuddin Ismail Polad
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Alka Shridharawhad
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Akash Gajanan Thorat
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director

FAQs on Navoday Enterprises Share Price

What is the share price of Navoday Enterprises?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Navoday Enterprises is ₹5.69 as on Apr 09, 2025.

What kind of stock is Navoday Enterprises?

The Navoday Enterprises is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Navoday Enterprises?

The market cap of Navoday Enterprises is ₹4.39 Cr as on Apr 09, 2025.

What are today's High and Low prices of Navoday Enterprises?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Navoday Enterprises are ₹5.69 and ₹5.69.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Navoday Enterprises?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Navoday Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Navoday Enterprises is ₹11.50 and 52-week low of Navoday Enterprises is ₹4.50 as on Apr 09, 2025.

How has the Navoday Enterprises performed historically in terms of returns?

The Navoday Enterprises has shown returns of 2.71% over the past day, 3.45% for the past month, -28.79% over 3 months, -25.13% over 1 year, 5.83% across 3 years, and -9.31% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Navoday Enterprises?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Navoday Enterprises are 52.20 and 0.50 on Apr 09, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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