Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|7.18
|-2.61
|61.67
|94.39
|115.56
|4.58
|4.58
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.41
|-4.66
|-7.72
|11.77
|-9.50
|4.29
|22.99
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|31 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
|22 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue & A.G.M.
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|27 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Increase in Authorised Capital
Navoday Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/09/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74300MH2007PLC173780 and registration number is 173780. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Advertising. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 45.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Navoday Enterprises Ltd. is ₹7.48 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Navoday Enterprises Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Navoday Enterprises Ltd. is 0.9 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Navoday Enterprises Ltd. is ₹9.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Navoday Enterprises Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Navoday Enterprises Ltd. is ₹11.50 and 52-week low of Navoday Enterprises Ltd. is ₹3.61 as on Sep 01, 2023.