NAVODAY ENTERPRISES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹9.70 Closed
-0.51-0.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Navoday Enterprises Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹9.50₹9.70
₹9.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.61₹11.50
₹9.70
Open Price
₹9.60
Prev. Close
₹9.75
Volume
60,000

Navoday Enterprises Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R19.77
  • R29.83
  • R39.97
  • Pivot
    9.63
  • S19.57
  • S29.43
  • S39.37

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 511.189.72
  • 1011.569.64
  • 2010.499.38
  • 508.798.45
  • 1009.047.51
  • 20010.476.71

Navoday Enterprises Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
7.18-2.6161.6794.39115.564.584.58
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.41-4.66-7.7211.77-9.504.2922.99
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Navoday Enterprises Ltd. Share Holdings

Navoday Enterprises Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
31 Jul, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
22 Jul, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue & A.G.M.
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
27 Feb, 2023Board MeetingIncrease in Authorised Capital

About Navoday Enterprises Ltd.

Navoday Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/09/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74300MH2007PLC173780 and registration number is 173780. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Advertising. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 45.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Anand Mode Vasant
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sachin Suresh Garud
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Shamshuddin Ismail Polad
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Alka Shridharawhad
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Akash Gajanan Thorat
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director

FAQs on Navoday Enterprises Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Navoday Enterprises Ltd.?

The market cap of Navoday Enterprises Ltd. is ₹7.48 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Navoday Enterprises Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Navoday Enterprises Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Navoday Enterprises Ltd. is 0.9 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Navoday Enterprises Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Navoday Enterprises Ltd. is ₹9.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Navoday Enterprises Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Navoday Enterprises Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Navoday Enterprises Ltd. is ₹11.50 and 52-week low of Navoday Enterprises Ltd. is ₹3.61 as on Sep 01, 2023.

