Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-4.96
|-0.46
|2.20
|-24.83
|-54.63
|204.21
|70.87
|5.96
|0.70
|5.45
|41.55
|26.26
|212.84
|136.86
|5.50
|6.37
|22.75
|31.55
|32.42
|182.34
|198.66
|11.58
|10.56
|16.62
|136.24
|319.58
|553.66
|625.72
|16.94
|14.48
|36.38
|63.49
|41.33
|160.88
|181.71
|12.75
|20.29
|4.32
|6.03
|29.65
|153.52
|60.90
|0.91
|1.12
|4.13
|24.55
|15.05
|248.68
|308.10
|12.11
|9.94
|38.46
|86.69
|136.20
|405.34
|64.38
|7.50
|16.13
|22.19
|55.91
|54.27
|97.60
|-27.53
|6.63
|13.23
|29.05
|53.68
|9.66
|583.83
|278.47
|4.31
|-5.79
|6.86
|22.16
|17.33
|92.63
|105.26
|3.07
|11.68
|9.80
|6.18
|6.51
|118.50
|131.66
|4.02
|8.02
|45.54
|104.53
|155.94
|635.44
|342.44
|4.01
|0.72
|19.72
|34.70
|9.18
|9.18
|9.18
|-5.74
|74.30
|82.74
|137.70
|114.18
|2,040.29
|424.69
|1.16
|-1.12
|-0.78
|26.47
|54.60
|358.15
|282.65
|3.37
|0.74
|8.97
|8.92
|-12.74
|136.64
|34.76
|10.53
|15.90
|66.18
|93.05
|56.94
|800.00
|388.38
|-1.37
|-0.57
|21.89
|51.29
|62.64
|174.55
|125.87
|13.36
|18.37
|20.88
|35.29
|-8.13
|31.37
|-45.65
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|07 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Navkar Urbanstructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200GJ1992PLC017761 and registration number is 017761. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of hume pipes and other pre-fabricated structural components of cement and/or concrete for building or civil engineering. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Navkar Urbanstructure Ltd. is ₹146.10 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Navkar Urbanstructure Ltd. is 85.21 and PB ratio of Navkar Urbanstructure Ltd. is 1.22 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Navkar Urbanstructure Ltd. is ₹6.51 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Navkar Urbanstructure Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Navkar Urbanstructure Ltd. is ₹16.53 and 52-week low of Navkar Urbanstructure Ltd. is ₹6.03 as on Sep 01, 2023.