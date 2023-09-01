Navkar Urbanstructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200GJ1992PLC017761 and registration number is 017761. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of hume pipes and other pre-fabricated structural components of cement and/or concrete for building or civil engineering. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.