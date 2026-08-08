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Navkar Urbanstructure Share Price

NSE
BSE

NAVKAR URBANSTRUCTURE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Navkar Urbanstructure along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1.01 Closed
-0.98₹ -0.01
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Navkar Urbanstructure Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.99₹1.03
₹1.01
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.72₹2.94
₹1.01
Open Price
₹1.00
Prev. Close
₹1.02
Volume
1,36,887

Source: Dion Global

Navkar Urbanstructure Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Navkar Urbanstructure		-2.883.0617.44-22.31-56.09-8.30-7.92
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Navkar Urbanstructure has declined 56.09% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Navkar Urbanstructure has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

Navkar Urbanstructure Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Navkar Urbanstructure Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51.041.04
101.071.05
201.051.05
501.031.03
1000.941.07
2001.31.31

Source: Dion Global

Navkar Urbanstructure Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Navkar Urbanstructure remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 64.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Navkar Urbanstructure Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 01:03 AM IST ISTNavkar Urbanstructur - Board Meeting Intimation for Quarterly Results
Jul 06, 2026, 11:49 PM IST ISTNavkar Urbanstructur - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 16, 2026, 01:12 AM IST ISTNavkar Urbanstructur - Board Meeting Outcome for Appointment And Resignation Of Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
May 22, 2026, 11:36 PM IST ISTNavkar Urbanstructur - Reg 32 For The Year Ended March 31, 2026
May 22, 2026, 09:59 PM IST ISTNavkar Urbanstructur - Audited Financial Results Along With Audit Report For The Year Ended March 31, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Navkar Urbanstructure

Navkar Urbanstructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200GJ1992PLC017761 and registration number is 017761. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of hume pipes and other pre-fabricated structural components of cement and/or concrete for building or civil engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 23.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 112.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Harsh Shah
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Pinki Nirmal Sagar
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Sarjeevan Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nileshkumar Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sonal Gandhi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Punitkumar Bhavsar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Navkar Urbanstructure Share Price

What is the share price of Navkar Urbanstructure?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Navkar Urbanstructure is ₹1.01 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Navkar Urbanstructure?

The Navkar Urbanstructure is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Navkar Urbanstructure?

The market cap of Navkar Urbanstructure is ₹113.33 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Navkar Urbanstructure?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Navkar Urbanstructure are ₹1.03 and ₹0.99.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Navkar Urbanstructure?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Navkar Urbanstructure stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Navkar Urbanstructure is ₹2.94 and 52-week low of Navkar Urbanstructure is ₹0.72 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Navkar Urbanstructure performed historically in terms of returns?

The Navkar Urbanstructure has shown returns of -0.98% over the past day, 3.06% for the past month, 17.44% over 3 months, -56.09% over 1 year, -8.3% across 3 years, and -7.92% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Navkar Urbanstructure?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Navkar Urbanstructure are 38.70 and 0.71 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.50 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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