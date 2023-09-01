Follow Us

NAVKAR URBANSTRUCTURE LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | BSE
₹6.51 Closed
-3.56-0.24
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Navkar Urbanstructure Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6.45₹6.99
₹6.51
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.03₹16.53
₹6.51
Open Price
₹6.93
Prev. Close
₹6.75
Volume
92,820

Navkar Urbanstructure Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R16.85
  • R27.19
  • R37.39
  • Pivot
    6.65
  • S16.31
  • S26.11
  • S35.77

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 511.126.74
  • 1010.666.8
  • 2011.316.89
  • 5013.447.21
  • 10014.797.67
  • 20013.28.64

Navkar Urbanstructure Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-4.96-0.462.20-24.83-54.63204.2170.87
5.960.705.4541.5526.26212.84136.86
5.506.3722.7531.5532.42182.34198.66
11.5810.5616.62136.24319.58553.66625.72
16.9414.4836.3863.4941.33160.88181.71
12.7520.294.326.0329.65153.5260.90
0.911.124.1324.5515.05248.68308.10
12.119.9438.4686.69136.20405.3464.38
7.5016.1322.1955.9154.2797.60-27.53
6.6313.2329.0553.689.66583.83278.47
4.31-5.796.8622.1617.3392.63105.26
3.0711.689.806.186.51118.50131.66
4.028.0245.54104.53155.94635.44342.44
4.010.7219.7234.709.189.189.18
-5.7474.3082.74137.70114.182,040.29424.69
1.16-1.12-0.7826.4754.60358.15282.65
3.370.748.978.92-12.74136.6434.76
10.5315.9066.1893.0556.94800.00388.38
-1.37-0.5721.8951.2962.64174.55125.87
13.3618.3720.8835.29-8.1331.37-45.65

Navkar Urbanstructure Ltd. Share Holdings

Navkar Urbanstructure Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
07 Jul, 2023Board MeetingOthers
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Navkar Urbanstructure Ltd.

Navkar Urbanstructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200GJ1992PLC017761 and registration number is 017761. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of hume pipes and other pre-fabricated structural components of cement and/or concrete for building or civil engineering. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Harsh Shah
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Pinki Nirmal Sagar
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Sarjeevan Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nileshkumar Patel
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sonal Gandhi
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Bhoomi Ben Patel
    Independent Director

FAQs on Navkar Urbanstructure Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Navkar Urbanstructure Ltd.?

The market cap of Navkar Urbanstructure Ltd. is ₹146.10 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Navkar Urbanstructure Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Navkar Urbanstructure Ltd. is 85.21 and PB ratio of Navkar Urbanstructure Ltd. is 1.22 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Navkar Urbanstructure Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Navkar Urbanstructure Ltd. is ₹6.51 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Navkar Urbanstructure Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Navkar Urbanstructure Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Navkar Urbanstructure Ltd. is ₹16.53 and 52-week low of Navkar Urbanstructure Ltd. is ₹6.03 as on Sep 01, 2023.

