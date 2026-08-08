What is the share price of Navkar Urbanstructure? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Navkar Urbanstructure is ₹1.01 as on .

What kind of stock is Navkar Urbanstructure? The Navkar Urbanstructure is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Navkar Urbanstructure? The market cap of Navkar Urbanstructure is ₹113.33 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Navkar Urbanstructure? Today’s highest and lowest price of Navkar Urbanstructure are ₹1.03 and ₹0.99.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Navkar Urbanstructure? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Navkar Urbanstructure stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Navkar Urbanstructure is ₹2.94 and 52-week low of Navkar Urbanstructure is ₹0.72 as on .

How has the Navkar Urbanstructure performed historically in terms of returns? The Navkar Urbanstructure has shown returns of -0.98% over the past day, 3.06% for the past month, 17.44% over 3 months, -56.09% over 1 year, -8.3% across 3 years, and -7.92% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Navkar Urbanstructure? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Navkar Urbanstructure are 38.70 and 0.71 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.50 per annum.

Source: Dion Global