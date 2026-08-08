Here's the live share price of Navkar Urbanstructure along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Navkar Urbanstructure
|-2.88
|3.06
|17.44
|-22.31
|-56.09
|-8.30
|-7.92
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Navkar Urbanstructure has declined 56.09% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Navkar Urbanstructure has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1.04
|1.04
|10
|1.07
|1.05
|20
|1.05
|1.05
|50
|1.03
|1.03
|100
|0.94
|1.07
|200
|1.3
|1.31
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Navkar Urbanstructure remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 64.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 01:03 AM IST IST
|Navkar Urbanstructur - Board Meeting Intimation for Quarterly Results
|Jul 06, 2026, 11:49 PM IST IST
|Navkar Urbanstructur - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 16, 2026, 01:12 AM IST IST
|Navkar Urbanstructur - Board Meeting Outcome for Appointment And Resignation Of Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
|May 22, 2026, 11:36 PM IST IST
|Navkar Urbanstructur - Reg 32 For The Year Ended March 31, 2026
|May 22, 2026, 09:59 PM IST IST
|Navkar Urbanstructur - Audited Financial Results Along With Audit Report For The Year Ended March 31, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Navkar Urbanstructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200GJ1992PLC017761 and registration number is 017761. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of hume pipes and other pre-fabricated structural components of cement and/or concrete for building or civil engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 23.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 112.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Navkar Urbanstructure is ₹1.01 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Navkar Urbanstructure is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Navkar Urbanstructure is ₹113.33 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Navkar Urbanstructure are ₹1.03 and ₹0.99.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Navkar Urbanstructure stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Navkar Urbanstructure is ₹2.94 and 52-week low of Navkar Urbanstructure is ₹0.72 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Navkar Urbanstructure has shown returns of -0.98% over the past day, 3.06% for the past month, 17.44% over 3 months, -56.09% over 1 year, -8.3% across 3 years, and -7.92% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Navkar Urbanstructure are 38.70 and 0.71 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.50 per annum.
Source: Dion Global