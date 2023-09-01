Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Navigant Corporate Advisors Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

NAVIGANT CORPORATE ADVISORS LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹30.00 Closed
00
As on Aug 16, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Navigant Corporate Advisors Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹30.00₹30.00
₹30.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹19.25₹43.84
₹30.00
Open Price
₹30.00
Prev. Close
₹30.00
Volume
0

Navigant Corporate Advisors Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R130
  • R230
  • R330
  • Pivot
    30
  • S130
  • S230
  • S330

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 524.2432.92
  • 1023.334.42
  • 2019.7233.64
  • 5016.0428.53
  • 10012.9222.62
  • 2007.580

Navigant Corporate Advisors Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0-9.91-16.690.3355.84167.8672.91
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Navigant Corporate Advisors Ltd. Share Holdings

Navigant Corporate Advisors Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
05 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingOthers
16 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results
20 Oct, 2021Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
18 Oct, 2021Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results

About Navigant Corporate Advisors Ltd.

Navigant Corporate Advisors Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/05/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67190MH2012PLC231304 and registration number is 231304. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities auxiliary to financial service activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sarthak Vijlani
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Priyanka Vijlani
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Mahipal Singh Chouhan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Monish Hukamchand Jain
    Independent Director

FAQs on Navigant Corporate Advisors Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Navigant Corporate Advisors Ltd.?

The market cap of Navigant Corporate Advisors Ltd. is ₹9.46 Cr as on Aug 16, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Navigant Corporate Advisors Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Navigant Corporate Advisors Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Navigant Corporate Advisors Ltd. is 1.01 as on Aug 16, 2023.

What is the share price of Navigant Corporate Advisors Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Navigant Corporate Advisors Ltd. is ₹30.00 as on Aug 16, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Navigant Corporate Advisors Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Navigant Corporate Advisors Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Navigant Corporate Advisors Ltd. is ₹43.84 and 52-week low of Navigant Corporate Advisors Ltd. is ₹19.25 as on Aug 16, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data