Here's the live share price of Navigant Corporate Advisors along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Navigant Corporate Advisors
|-4.99
|-9.73
|-9.73
|-14.24
|19.74
|29.86
|39.30
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Navigant Corporate Advisors has gained 19.74% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Navigant Corporate Advisors has outperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|81
|79.51
|10
|86.65
|81.66
|20
|79.84
|78.98
|50
|66.95
|69.68
|100
|57.09
|59.85
|200
|44.18
|46.28
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Navigant Corporate Advisors remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 19.98%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 39.81% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|May 21, 2026, 10:14 PM IST IST
|Navigant Corporate - Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On Thursday, May 21, 2026.
|May 21, 2026, 10:08 PM IST IST
|Navigant Corporate - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On Thursday, May 21, 2026
|May 13, 2026, 01:23 AM IST IST
|Navigant Corporate - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of The Board Meeting Of The Company
|Jan 20, 2026, 01:14 AM IST IST
|Navigant Corporate A - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jan 20, 2026, 01:12 AM IST IST
|Navigant Corporate A - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Of The Company
Source: Dion Global
Navigant Corporate Advisors Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/05/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67190MH2012PLC231304 and registration number is 231304. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities auxiliary to financial service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.64 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Navigant Corporate Advisors is ₹72.92 as on Jun 17, 2026.
The Navigant Corporate Advisors is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Navigant Corporate Advisors is ₹22.99 Cr as on Jun 17, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Navigant Corporate Advisors are ₹72.92 and ₹72.92.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Navigant Corporate Advisors stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Navigant Corporate Advisors is ₹94.12 and 52-week low of Navigant Corporate Advisors is ₹55.00 as on Jun 17, 2026.
The Navigant Corporate Advisors has shown returns of -4.99% over the past day, -9.73% for the past month, -9.73% over 3 months, 19.74% over 1 year, 29.86% across 3 years, and 39.3% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Navigant Corporate Advisors are 25.79 and 1.76 on Jun 17, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global