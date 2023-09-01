Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|-9.91
|-16.69
|0.33
|55.84
|167.86
|72.91
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.48
|-4.59
|-7.65
|11.85
|-9.44
|4.37
|23.08
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|05 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
|16 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|20 Oct, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|18 Oct, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
Navigant Corporate Advisors Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/05/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67190MH2012PLC231304 and registration number is 231304. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities auxiliary to financial service activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Navigant Corporate Advisors Ltd. is ₹9.46 Cr as on Aug 16, 2023.
P/E ratio of Navigant Corporate Advisors Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Navigant Corporate Advisors Ltd. is 1.01 as on Aug 16, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Navigant Corporate Advisors Ltd. is ₹30.00 as on Aug 16, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Navigant Corporate Advisors Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Navigant Corporate Advisors Ltd. is ₹43.84 and 52-week low of Navigant Corporate Advisors Ltd. is ₹19.25 as on Aug 16, 2023.