Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Navigant Corporate Advisors Share Price

NSE
BSE

NAVIGANT CORPORATE ADVISORS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Navigant Corporate Advisors along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹72.92 Closed
-4.99₹ -3.83
As on Jun 17, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Navigant Corporate Advisors Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹72.92₹72.92
₹72.92
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹55.00₹94.12
₹72.92
Open Price
₹72.92
Prev. Close
₹76.75
Volume
1,250

Source: Dion Global

Navigant Corporate Advisors Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Navigant Corporate Advisors		-4.99-9.73-9.73-14.2419.7429.8639.30
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Navigant Corporate Advisors has gained 19.74% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Navigant Corporate Advisors has outperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Navigant Corporate Advisors Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Navigant Corporate Advisors Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
58179.51
1086.6581.66
2079.8478.98
5066.9569.68
10057.0959.85
20044.1846.28

Source: Dion Global

Navigant Corporate Advisors Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Navigant Corporate Advisors remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 19.98%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 39.81% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Navigant Corporate Advisors Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
May 21, 2026, 10:14 PM IST ISTNavigant Corporate - Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On Thursday, May 21, 2026.
May 21, 2026, 10:08 PM IST ISTNavigant Corporate - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On Thursday, May 21, 2026
May 13, 2026, 01:23 AM IST ISTNavigant Corporate - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of The Board Meeting Of The Company
Jan 20, 2026, 01:14 AM IST ISTNavigant Corporate A - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jan 20, 2026, 01:12 AM IST ISTNavigant Corporate A - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Of The Company

Source: Dion Global

About Navigant Corporate Advisors

Navigant Corporate Advisors Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/05/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67190MH2012PLC231304 and registration number is 231304. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities auxiliary to financial service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.64 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sarthak Vijlani
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Vikas Chhangani
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Mahipal Singh Chouhan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Monish Hukamchand Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Dipali Nikunj Kanabar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Navigant Corporate Advisors Share Price

What is the share price of Navigant Corporate Advisors?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Navigant Corporate Advisors is ₹72.92 as on Jun 17, 2026.

What kind of stock is Navigant Corporate Advisors?

The Navigant Corporate Advisors is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Navigant Corporate Advisors?

The market cap of Navigant Corporate Advisors is ₹22.99 Cr as on Jun 17, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Navigant Corporate Advisors?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Navigant Corporate Advisors are ₹72.92 and ₹72.92.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Navigant Corporate Advisors?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Navigant Corporate Advisors stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Navigant Corporate Advisors is ₹94.12 and 52-week low of Navigant Corporate Advisors is ₹55.00 as on Jun 17, 2026.

How has the Navigant Corporate Advisors performed historically in terms of returns?

The Navigant Corporate Advisors has shown returns of -4.99% over the past day, -9.73% for the past month, -9.73% over 3 months, 19.74% over 1 year, 29.86% across 3 years, and 39.3% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Navigant Corporate Advisors?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Navigant Corporate Advisors are 25.79 and 1.76 on Jun 17, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Navigant Corporate Advisors News

More Navigant Corporate Advisors News
Market Pulse