Navi Nifty 50 index fund AUM crosses Rs 500 cr

Assets under management of the Navi Nifty 50 index fund, launched in July 2021, have crossed Rs 500 crore, growing 5X in the last 15 months.

The scheme offers an expense ratio of 0.06% under the direct plan, the lowest in its category. The fund has a tracking error of 0.04%, compared to the category average of 0.19%. The fund boasts of a diverse base of more than 75,000 existing investors.

Sachin Bansal, co-founder of Navi Group said, “We are delighted that Navi Nifty 50 index fund has become one of only seven Nifty 50 index funds in the country to cross the Rs 500-crore AUM milestone. This was the first Navi fund we launched as part of our passive-first strategy, and we will continue to focus on offering our customers innovative, cost-effective and simple investment products.”