NATURO INDIABULL LTD.

Sector : Personal Care | Smallcap | BSE
₹15.30 Closed
-5.56-0.9
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Naturo Indiabull Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹15.30₹16.20
₹15.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.15₹27.55
₹15.30
Open Price
₹16.20
Prev. Close
₹16.20
Volume
20,000

Naturo Indiabull Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R115.9
  • R216.5
  • R316.8
  • Pivot
    15.6
  • S115
  • S214.7
  • S314.1

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 519.0417.58
  • 1019.217.6
  • 2019.4516.86
  • 5014.4415.06
  • 1007.2214.25
  • 2003.6114.73

Naturo Indiabull Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-15.009.2117.8744.34-41.71-41.71-41.71
-2.43-1.81-7.141.62-3.8815.8047.44
-2.26-1.40-4.4010.479.1452.975.51
-0.89-2.80-0.584.86-2.8913.2218.67
1.722.152.4315.068.1952.5557.46
-1.68-3.4020.3631.0015.5640.5064.65
4.243.8618.6016.0015.7361.4059.41
4.5515.8138.1935.438.7947.76-7.67
0.4812.5912.2128.7113.3719.12-14.21
1.02-3.2624.8318.731.214.08-19.05
8.0419.4875.7691.3895.23157.1571.54
0.9410.1211.1612.42-1.12-1.38-7.01
1.9916.7038.9161.5756.3551.82-39.80
1.420.55-6.25-4.50-27.741,541.56104.25
9.00-3.168.32-26.3657.265,074.35660.41
-0.693.1511.2333.089.0667.47-63.54
0.63-4.23-14.18-8.27-67.25-51.23-51.23
1.374.149.4214.9019.8215.7831.49
-9.5114.8240.3841.721.4139.88-23.78
10.7016.4116.9913.67-17.49147.7949.47

Naturo Indiabull Ltd. Share Holdings

Naturo Indiabull Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
07 Jun, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
17 Apr, 2023Board MeetingIncrease in Authorised Capital
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results

About Naturo Indiabull Ltd.

Naturo Indiabull Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/09/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900RJ2016PLC055890 and registration number is 055890. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Personal Care. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.56 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Gaurav Jain
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Jyoti Choudhary
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Nishant Goutam
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ramcharan Saini
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sudhir Kumar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vishal Gour
    Independent Director

FAQs on Naturo Indiabull Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Naturo Indiabull Ltd.?

The market cap of Naturo Indiabull Ltd. is ₹15.60 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Naturo Indiabull Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Naturo Indiabull Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Naturo Indiabull Ltd. is 0.64 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Naturo Indiabull Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Naturo Indiabull Ltd. is ₹15.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Naturo Indiabull Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Naturo Indiabull Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Naturo Indiabull Ltd. is ₹27.55 and 52-week low of Naturo Indiabull Ltd. is ₹7.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

