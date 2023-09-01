Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-15.00
|9.21
|17.87
|44.34
|-41.71
|-41.71
|-41.71
|-2.43
|-1.81
|-7.14
|1.62
|-3.88
|15.80
|47.44
|-2.26
|-1.40
|-4.40
|10.47
|9.14
|52.97
|5.51
|-0.89
|-2.80
|-0.58
|4.86
|-2.89
|13.22
|18.67
|1.72
|2.15
|2.43
|15.06
|8.19
|52.55
|57.46
|-1.68
|-3.40
|20.36
|31.00
|15.56
|40.50
|64.65
|4.24
|3.86
|18.60
|16.00
|15.73
|61.40
|59.41
|4.55
|15.81
|38.19
|35.43
|8.79
|47.76
|-7.67
|0.48
|12.59
|12.21
|28.71
|13.37
|19.12
|-14.21
|1.02
|-3.26
|24.83
|18.73
|1.21
|4.08
|-19.05
|8.04
|19.48
|75.76
|91.38
|95.23
|157.15
|71.54
|0.94
|10.12
|11.16
|12.42
|-1.12
|-1.38
|-7.01
|1.99
|16.70
|38.91
|61.57
|56.35
|51.82
|-39.80
|1.42
|0.55
|-6.25
|-4.50
|-27.74
|1,541.56
|104.25
|9.00
|-3.16
|8.32
|-26.36
|57.26
|5,074.35
|660.41
|-0.69
|3.15
|11.23
|33.08
|9.06
|67.47
|-63.54
|0.63
|-4.23
|-14.18
|-8.27
|-67.25
|-51.23
|-51.23
|1.37
|4.14
|9.42
|14.90
|19.82
|15.78
|31.49
|-9.51
|14.82
|40.38
|41.72
|1.41
|39.88
|-23.78
|10.70
|16.41
|16.99
|13.67
|-17.49
|147.79
|49.47
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|07 Jun, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|17 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Increase in Authorised Capital
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
Naturo Indiabull Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/09/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900RJ2016PLC055890 and registration number is 055890. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Personal Care. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.56 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Naturo Indiabull Ltd. is ₹15.60 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Naturo Indiabull Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Naturo Indiabull Ltd. is 0.64 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Naturo Indiabull Ltd. is ₹15.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Naturo Indiabull Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Naturo Indiabull Ltd. is ₹27.55 and 52-week low of Naturo Indiabull Ltd. is ₹7.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.