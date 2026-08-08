What is the share price of Naturo Indiabull? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Naturo Indiabull is ₹2.61 as on .

What kind of stock is Naturo Indiabull? The Naturo Indiabull is operating in the Personal Care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Naturo Indiabull? The market cap of Naturo Indiabull is ₹4.92 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Naturo Indiabull? Today’s highest and lowest price of Naturo Indiabull are ₹2.61 and ₹2.61.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Naturo Indiabull? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Naturo Indiabull stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Naturo Indiabull is ₹5.60 and 52-week low of Naturo Indiabull is ₹2.17 as on .

How has the Naturo Indiabull performed historically in terms of returns? The Naturo Indiabull has shown returns of -0.38% over the past day, -0.38% for the past month, 3.16% over 3 months, -20.43% over 1 year, -39.54% across 3 years, and -36.98% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Naturo Indiabull? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Naturo Indiabull are -6.01 and 0.14 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global