Here's the live share price of Naturo Indiabull along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Naturo Indiabull
|0
|-0.38
|3.16
|-30.03
|-20.43
|-39.54
|-36.98
|Hindustan Unilever
|-0.97
|-5.87
|-8.47
|-14.53
|-17.36
|-6.78
|-2.68
|Godrej Consumer Products
|-1.99
|-4.42
|1.25
|-12.36
|-14.09
|0.59
|1.48
|Dabur India
|-2.49
|-9.28
|-12.56
|-20.17
|-20.59
|-10.08
|-6.72
|Colgate-Palmolive (India)
|-2.69
|-2.75
|-6.78
|-6.21
|-9.84
|0.45
|4.12
|Godrej Industries
|-0.96
|7.62
|6.32
|25.20
|17.54
|40.44
|17.40
|Cupid
|13.75
|18.61
|99.96
|211.76
|680.74
|350.70
|155.11
|Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare
|-0.86
|-5.40
|-13.92
|-28.73
|-35.56
|-18.11
|-7.60
|Gillette India
|1.01
|-2.05
|-3.00
|-12.00
|-27.71
|11.48
|5.43
|Emami
|3.43
|-1.07
|-9.35
|-18.77
|-29.26
|-3.74
|-6.18
|Honasa Consumer
|5.87
|2.44
|34.33
|61.99
|81.02
|12.18
|7.14
|Jyothy Labs
|3.89
|8.84
|-20.00
|-17.33
|-36.84
|-13.57
|3.94
|Bajaj Consumer Care
|2.01
|-13.71
|2.42
|40.47
|137.72
|32.58
|15.07
|S H Kelkar & Company
|1.94
|25.41
|7.84
|-5.68
|-31.24
|9.66
|0.61
|Ganesh Consumer Products
|-9.34
|-17.66
|-23.51
|-17.87
|-45.04
|-18.09
|-11.28
|Kaya
|-2.49
|10.75
|3.61
|-22.37
|-38.69
|-11.12
|-10.64
|Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech
|-5.48
|-6.11
|-50.04
|-55.55
|-75.42
|-34.53
|56.37
|Recode Studios
|0.58
|15.34
|1.01
|1.01
|1.01
|0.33
|0.20
|Radix Industries (India)
|-3.34
|-13.46
|-19.45
|-25.88
|-22.68
|10.89
|26.97
|H. R. Hygiene Products
|-9.73
|-9.73
|-9.73
|-9.73
|-9.73
|-3.35
|-2.03
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Naturo Indiabull has declined 20.43% compared to peers like Hindustan Unilever (-17.36%), Godrej Consumer Products (-14.09%), Dabur India (-20.59%). From a 5 year perspective, Naturo Indiabull has underperformed peers relative to Hindustan Unilever (-2.68%) and Godrej Consumer Products (1.48%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2.57
|2.57
|10
|2.47
|2.57
|20
|2.67
|2.71
|50
|3.11
|3.06
|100
|3.49
|3.46
|200
|3.73
|4.67
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Naturo Indiabull remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 80.39% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 18, 2026, 08:38 PM IST IST
|Naturo Indiabull - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 16, 2026, 10:33 PM IST IST
|Naturo Indiabull - Statement Of Investor Complaints As Per Regulation 13(3) Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Li
|Jun 13, 2026, 08:35 PM IST IST
|Naturo Indiabull - Board Meeting Outcome for Resignation Of Additional Director _Mr. Mukesh Manveer Singh
|Jun 13, 2026, 08:18 PM IST IST
|Naturo Indiabull - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
|Jun 12, 2026, 10:55 PM IST IST
|Naturo Indiabull - Pursuant To The Regulation 33 Of Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligation And Disclosure
Source: Dion Global
Naturo Indiabull Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/09/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900RJ2016PLC055890 and registration number is 055890. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Personal Care. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Naturo Indiabull is ₹2.61 as on Jul 13, 2026.
The Naturo Indiabull is operating in the Personal Care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Naturo Indiabull is ₹4.92 Cr as on Jul 13, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Naturo Indiabull are ₹2.61 and ₹2.61.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Naturo Indiabull stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Naturo Indiabull is ₹5.60 and 52-week low of Naturo Indiabull is ₹2.17 as on Jul 13, 2026.
The Naturo Indiabull has shown returns of -0.38% over the past day, -0.38% for the past month, 3.16% over 3 months, -20.43% over 1 year, -39.54% across 3 years, and -36.98% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Naturo Indiabull are -6.01 and 0.14 on Jul 13, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global