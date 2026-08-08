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Naturo Indiabull Share Price

NSE
BSE

NATURO INDIABULL

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Personal Care

Here's the live share price of Naturo Indiabull along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2.61 Closed
-0.38₹ -0.01
As on Jul 13, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Naturo Indiabull Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.61₹2.61
₹2.61
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.17₹5.60
₹2.61
Open Price
₹2.61
Prev. Close
₹2.62
Volume
8,000

Source: Dion Global

Naturo Indiabull Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Naturo Indiabull		0-0.383.16-30.03-20.43-39.54-36.98
Hindustan Unilever		-0.97-5.87-8.47-14.53-17.36-6.78-2.68
Godrej Consumer Products		-1.99-4.421.25-12.36-14.090.591.48
Dabur India		-2.49-9.28-12.56-20.17-20.59-10.08-6.72
Colgate-Palmolive (India)		-2.69-2.75-6.78-6.21-9.840.454.12
Godrej Industries		-0.967.626.3225.2017.5440.4417.40
Cupid		13.7518.6199.96211.76680.74350.70155.11
Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare		-0.86-5.40-13.92-28.73-35.56-18.11-7.60
Gillette India		1.01-2.05-3.00-12.00-27.7111.485.43
Emami		3.43-1.07-9.35-18.77-29.26-3.74-6.18
Honasa Consumer		5.872.4434.3361.9981.0212.187.14
Jyothy Labs		3.898.84-20.00-17.33-36.84-13.573.94
Bajaj Consumer Care		2.01-13.712.4240.47137.7232.5815.07
S H Kelkar & Company		1.9425.417.84-5.68-31.249.660.61
Ganesh Consumer Products		-9.34-17.66-23.51-17.87-45.04-18.09-11.28
Kaya		-2.4910.753.61-22.37-38.69-11.12-10.64
Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech		-5.48-6.11-50.04-55.55-75.42-34.5356.37
Recode Studios		0.5815.341.011.011.010.330.20
Radix Industries (India)		-3.34-13.46-19.45-25.88-22.6810.8926.97
H. R. Hygiene Products		-9.73-9.73-9.73-9.73-9.73-3.35-2.03

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Naturo Indiabull has declined 20.43% compared to peers like Hindustan Unilever (-17.36%), Godrej Consumer Products (-14.09%), Dabur India (-20.59%). From a 5 year perspective, Naturo Indiabull has underperformed peers relative to Hindustan Unilever (-2.68%) and Godrej Consumer Products (1.48%).

Naturo Indiabull Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Naturo Indiabull Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52.572.57
102.472.57
202.672.71
503.113.06
1003.493.46
2003.734.67

Source: Dion Global

Naturo Indiabull Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Naturo Indiabull remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 80.39% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Naturo Indiabull Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 18, 2026, 08:38 PM IST ISTNaturo Indiabull - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 16, 2026, 10:33 PM IST ISTNaturo Indiabull - Statement Of Investor Complaints As Per Regulation 13(3) Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Li
Jun 13, 2026, 08:35 PM IST ISTNaturo Indiabull - Board Meeting Outcome for Resignation Of Additional Director _Mr. Mukesh Manveer Singh
Jun 13, 2026, 08:18 PM IST ISTNaturo Indiabull - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
Jun 12, 2026, 10:55 PM IST ISTNaturo Indiabull - Pursuant To The Regulation 33 Of Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligation And Disclosure

Source: Dion Global

About Naturo Indiabull

Naturo Indiabull Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/09/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900RJ2016PLC055890 and registration number is 055890. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Personal Care. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Gaurav Jain
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Jyoti Choudhary
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ramcharan Saini
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director
  • Mr. Vishal Gour
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Naturo Indiabull Share Price

What is the share price of Naturo Indiabull?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Naturo Indiabull is ₹2.61 as on Jul 13, 2026.

What kind of stock is Naturo Indiabull?

The Naturo Indiabull is operating in the Personal Care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Naturo Indiabull?

The market cap of Naturo Indiabull is ₹4.92 Cr as on Jul 13, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Naturo Indiabull?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Naturo Indiabull are ₹2.61 and ₹2.61.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Naturo Indiabull?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Naturo Indiabull stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Naturo Indiabull is ₹5.60 and 52-week low of Naturo Indiabull is ₹2.17 as on Jul 13, 2026.

How has the Naturo Indiabull performed historically in terms of returns?

The Naturo Indiabull has shown returns of -0.38% over the past day, -0.38% for the past month, 3.16% over 3 months, -20.43% over 1 year, -39.54% across 3 years, and -36.98% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Naturo Indiabull?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Naturo Indiabull are -6.01 and 0.14 on Jul 13, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Naturo Indiabull News

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