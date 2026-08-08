Here's the live share price of Natural Capsules along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Natural Capsules
|9.10
|6.35
|-4.03
|-7.21
|-28.35
|-26.41
|0.61
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Natural Capsules has declined 28.35% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Natural Capsules has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|149.12
|150.22
|10
|146.13
|148.7
|20
|144.84
|147.92
|50
|151.65
|150.35
|100
|153.06
|155.8
|200
|172.13
|170.31
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Natural Capsules saw a drop in promoter holding to 50.93%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 49.09% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 05:26 PM IST IST
|Natural Capsules - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve The Unaudited Consolidated & Standalone Financial Result
|Jul 31, 2026, 11:15 PM IST IST
|Natural Capsules - Intimation Under Regulation 30(9) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2
|Jul 30, 2026, 12:32 AM IST IST
|Natural Capsules - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements)Regulation
|Jul 18, 2026, 03:35 AM IST IST
|Natural Capsules - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 17, 2026, 11:15 PM IST IST
|Natural Capsules - Notice Of 33Rd Annual General Meeting ('AGM') Of The Company To Be Held On Wednesday, August 12, 2026, At
Source: Dion Global
Natural Capsules Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/09/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110KA1993PLC014742 and registration number is 014742. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of medicinal substances used in the manufacture of pharmaceuticals: antibiotics, endocrine products, basic vitamins; opium derivatives; sulpha drugs; serums and plasmas; salicylic acid, its salts and esters; glycosides and vegetable alkaloids; chemically pure suger etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 173.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Natural Capsules is ₹155.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Natural Capsules is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Natural Capsules is ₹162.21 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Natural Capsules are ₹158.45 and ₹152.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Natural Capsules stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Natural Capsules is ₹296.40 and 52-week low of Natural Capsules is ₹137.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Natural Capsules has shown returns of 3.42% over the past day, 6.35% for the past month, -4.03% over 3 months, -28.35% over 1 year, -26.41% across 3 years, and 0.61% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Natural Capsules are -7.01 and 0.73 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global