What is the share price of Natural Capsules? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Natural Capsules is ₹155.80 as on .

What kind of stock is Natural Capsules? The Natural Capsules is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Natural Capsules? The market cap of Natural Capsules is ₹162.21 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Natural Capsules? Today’s highest and lowest price of Natural Capsules are ₹158.45 and ₹152.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Natural Capsules? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Natural Capsules stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Natural Capsules is ₹296.40 and 52-week low of Natural Capsules is ₹137.50 as on .

How has the Natural Capsules performed historically in terms of returns? The Natural Capsules has shown returns of 3.42% over the past day, 6.35% for the past month, -4.03% over 3 months, -28.35% over 1 year, -26.41% across 3 years, and 0.61% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Natural Capsules? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Natural Capsules are -7.01 and 0.73 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global