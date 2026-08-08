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Natural Capsules Share Price

NSE
BSE

NATURAL CAPSULES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Natural Capsules along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹155.80 Closed
3.42₹ 5.15
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Natural Capsules Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹152.00₹158.45
₹155.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹137.50₹296.40
₹155.80
Open Price
₹154.20
Prev. Close
₹150.65
Volume
2,257

Source: Dion Global

Natural Capsules Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Natural Capsules		9.106.35-4.03-7.21-28.35-26.410.61
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Natural Capsules has declined 28.35% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Natural Capsules has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Natural Capsules Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Natural Capsules Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5149.12150.22
10146.13148.7
20144.84147.92
50151.65150.35
100153.06155.8
200172.13170.31

Source: Dion Global

Natural Capsules Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Natural Capsules saw a drop in promoter holding to 50.93%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 49.09% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Natural Capsules Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 05:26 PM IST ISTNatural Capsules - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve The Unaudited Consolidated & Standalone Financial Result
Jul 31, 2026, 11:15 PM IST ISTNatural Capsules - Intimation Under Regulation 30(9) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2
Jul 30, 2026, 12:32 AM IST ISTNatural Capsules - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements)Regulation
Jul 18, 2026, 03:35 AM IST ISTNatural Capsules - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 17, 2026, 11:15 PM IST ISTNatural Capsules - Notice Of 33Rd Annual General Meeting ('AGM') Of The Company To Be Held On Wednesday, August 12, 2026, At

Source: Dion Global

About Natural Capsules

Natural Capsules Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/09/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110KA1993PLC014742 and registration number is 014742. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of medicinal substances used in the manufacture of pharmaceuticals: antibiotics, endocrine products, basic vitamins; opium derivatives; sulpha drugs; serums and plasmas; salicylic acid, its salts and esters; glycosides and vegetable alkaloids; chemically pure suger etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 173.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Tekkar Yashwanth Prabhu
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Sunil Laxminarayana Mundra
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Laxminarayan Moondra
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Satyanarayana Mundra
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. S G Belapure
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pramod Kasat
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sushil Kumar Mundra
    Director
  • Mrs. Jyoti Mundra
    Director

FAQs on Natural Capsules Share Price

What is the share price of Natural Capsules?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Natural Capsules is ₹155.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Natural Capsules?

The Natural Capsules is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Natural Capsules?

The market cap of Natural Capsules is ₹162.21 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Natural Capsules?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Natural Capsules are ₹158.45 and ₹152.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Natural Capsules?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Natural Capsules stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Natural Capsules is ₹296.40 and 52-week low of Natural Capsules is ₹137.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Natural Capsules performed historically in terms of returns?

The Natural Capsules has shown returns of 3.42% over the past day, 6.35% for the past month, -4.03% over 3 months, -28.35% over 1 year, -26.41% across 3 years, and 0.61% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Natural Capsules?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Natural Capsules are -7.01 and 0.73 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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