Natural Capsules Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

NATURAL CAPSULES LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | BSE
₹406.00 Closed
-2.24-9.3
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Natural Capsules Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹400.00₹421.00
₹406.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹336.50₹679.00
₹406.00
Open Price
₹418.00
Prev. Close
₹415.30
Volume
23,841

Natural Capsules Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1418
  • R2430
  • R3439
  • Pivot
    409
  • S1397
  • S2388
  • S3376

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5561.54397.51
  • 10565.34387.22
  • 20564380.6
  • 50565.1381.01
  • 100503.41394.6
  • 200455.37413.77

Natural Capsules Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.566.7312.781.27-23.40360.14287.77
0.30-2.8512.5115.8627.46112.7169.37
2.585.3228.6637.8721.3068.2891.19
-0.99-1.132.0726.48-0.0311.16179.98
-3.49-1.5422.5428.3032.6527.89115.04
-3.38-2.5923.4121.1621.1621.1621.16
-2.04-2.8419.9930.4665.3662.8952.09
-7.73-9.610.8321.3016.5832.3396.50
1.1110.2534.2664.7564.9614.7016.50
-0.510.7624.4577.9652.960.8717.87
-2.10-5.105.1710.9823.0338.95170.06
-1.69-9.227.0316.0022.2828.9864.54
2.051.926.3214.79-13.56-35.74-15.25
14.2635.7989.5436.77-29.50-2.95-2.95
1.482.568.497.91-0.34-8.20-17.04
-2.20-4.3322.886.87-3.95-14.29126.14
-1.618.5632.2140.2054.88266.21718.51
1.031.6430.4545.2324.2276.06105.59
2.63-3.6624.6676.90105.0057.1714.70
2.3510.7316.5426.24-30.9476.74352.02

Natural Capsules Ltd. Share Holdings

Natural Capsules Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Natural Capsules Ltd.

Natural Capsules Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/09/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110KA1993PLC014742 and registration number is 014742. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of medicinal substances used in the manufacture of pharmaceuticals: antibiotics, endocrine products, basic vitamins; opium derivatives; sulpha drugs; serums and plasmas; salicylic acid, its salts and esters; glycosides and vegetable alkaloids; chemically pure suger etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 135.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. C P Rangachar
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Sunil Laxminarayan Mundra
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Laxminarayan Moondra
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Satyanarayan Mundra
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sushil Kumar Mundra
    Director
  • Mrs. Jyothi Mundra
    Director
  • Mr. Pramod Kasat
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shirish Gundopant Belapure
    Independent Director

FAQs on Natural Capsules Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Natural Capsules Ltd.?

The market cap of Natural Capsules Ltd. is ₹377.59 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Natural Capsules Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Natural Capsules Ltd. is 23.01 and PB ratio of Natural Capsules Ltd. is 3.04 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Natural Capsules Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Natural Capsules Ltd. is ₹406.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Natural Capsules Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Natural Capsules Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Natural Capsules Ltd. is ₹679.00 and 52-week low of Natural Capsules Ltd. is ₹336.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

