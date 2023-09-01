Follow Us

NATURAL BIOCON (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Organic - Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹9.82 Closed
-0.3-0.03
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Natural Biocon (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹9.47₹10.14
₹9.82
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.35₹10.85
₹9.82
Open Price
₹10.14
Prev. Close
₹9.85
Volume
53,625

Natural Biocon (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R110.24
  • R210.53
  • R310.91
  • Pivot
    9.86
  • S19.57
  • S29.19
  • S38.9

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 57.079.99
  • 106.979.89
  • 206.659.62
  • 505.998.77
  • 1005.787.84
  • 2008.287.45

Natural Biocon (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.778.5060.6597.6292.28-36.19-20.32
6.036.506.533.25-21.0690.72331.48
7.011.670.36-1.15-17.8196.12862.73
4.84-5.143.9712.91-20.0277.4134.26
13.5210.6816.8414.45-9.5481.6581.65
4.711.245.351.63-36.00166.30287.32
-1.586.0422.4842.6065.98192.17247.71
-0.1811.146.3229.763.303.303.30
3.468.7627.3054.4398.48191.94115.90
5.302.588.5719.7911.582,188.645,722.20
6.46-5.96-14.0319.77-43.5375.6975.69
9.10-7.46-18.6123.42-16.53-62.55-15.74
-0.61-12.8010.8712.25-23.1730.3677.95
-4.9717.5350.8843.1121.35-39.71-39.71
2.9651.5248.4737.4516.13-9.19-90.00
10.34-3.381.1031.84-12.65382.71380.02
6.150.85-2.7922.27-22.25272.60121.43
0.8916.918.3338.6888.66470.80443.22
4.544.3325.2574.8196.84333.23703.62
0.92-5.77-5.6610.47-15.13607.97614.03

Natural Biocon (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

Natural Biocon (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
02 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
25 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Natural Biocon (India) Ltd.

Natural Biocon (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/08/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24299GJ1992PLC018210 and registration number is 018210. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Organic - Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.37 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Arunkumar Prajapati
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Manish Patel
    Director
  • Mr. Suryakant Lohar
    Additional Director
  • Mrs. Darshangi Patel
    Additional Director
  • Mr. Bhaskar Vishe
    Additional Director

FAQs on Natural Biocon (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Natural Biocon (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of Natural Biocon (India) Ltd. is ₹11.17 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Natural Biocon (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Natural Biocon (India) Ltd. is 44.43 and PB ratio of Natural Biocon (India) Ltd. is 0.91 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Natural Biocon (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Natural Biocon (India) Ltd. is ₹9.82 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Natural Biocon (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Natural Biocon (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Natural Biocon (India) Ltd. is ₹10.85 and 52-week low of Natural Biocon (India) Ltd. is ₹4.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

