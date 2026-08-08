Here's the live share price of Natural Biocon (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Natural Biocon (India)
|11.81
|25.78
|29.14
|13.38
|-48.29
|-19.21
|-26.02
|UPL
|-5.38
|-4.73
|-12.04
|-23.11
|-18.98
|-0.59
|-5.17
|PI Industries
|0.46
|4.21
|-10.81
|-14.14
|-31.36
|-9.93
|-2.53
|Sumitomo Chemical India
|5.05
|13.19
|7.29
|26.85
|-9.10
|8.85
|4.83
|Atul
|0.62
|5.28
|-3.61
|3.85
|2.16
|-1.32
|-5.72
|Bayer Cropscience
|-1.46
|1.32
|-10.18
|-9.98
|-26.49
|-3.15
|-6.84
|Sharda Cropchem
|-0.62
|-10.98
|-28.27
|-32.26
|-18.00
|23.65
|20.60
|Epigral
|1.37
|8.06
|-19.45
|5.80
|-40.40
|6.78
|22.19
|Dhanuka Agritech
|0.05
|-4.30
|-6.24
|-10.27
|-35.20
|10.34
|2.16
|NACL Industries
|-5.72
|-19.29
|-1.55
|29.08
|-37.22
|33.19
|21.36
|Rallis India
|-1.70
|-7.54
|-19.33
|-23.44
|-41.64
|-0.23
|-7.35
|Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries
|-0.07
|1.68
|10.90
|24.70
|-1.88
|33.80
|36.61
|GSP Crop Science
|2.52
|48.22
|38.43
|67.93
|67.93
|18.86
|10.92
|Bharat Rasayan
|6.00
|1.82
|-6.51
|-27.65
|-48.60
|-16.42
|-16.21
|Insecticides (India)
|0.86
|-1.44
|-10.06
|2.17
|-36.66
|11.78
|3.66
|Titan Biotech
|-1.96
|3.34
|-11.95
|100.82
|341.81
|72.35
|40.34
|India Pesticides
|-5.71
|-8.61
|-10.58
|-16.92
|-34.86
|-11.68
|-14.77
|Astec Lifesciences
|-6.01
|-9.85
|-13.71
|-2.88
|-25.82
|-21.55
|-14.05
|Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection
|-3.04
|3.80
|-0.60
|-4.18
|-16.55
|4.17
|-3.94
|Meghmani Organics
|-2.03
|10.86
|-11.98
|-5.32
|-39.52
|-14.09
|-11.03
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Natural Biocon (India) has declined 48.29% compared to peers like UPL (-18.98%), PI Industries (-31.36%), Sumitomo Chemical India (-9.10%). From a 5 year perspective, Natural Biocon (India) has underperformed peers relative to UPL (-5.17%) and PI Industries (-2.53%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|3.97
|4.46
|10
|3.76
|4.18
|20
|3.69
|3.95
|50
|3.63
|3.79
|100
|3.73
|3.91
|200
|4.21
|4.83
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Natural Biocon (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 90.65% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 14, 2026, 06:24 AM IST IST
|Natural Biocon (I) - Board Meeting Outcome for Resignation Of Directors
|Jul 11, 2026, 06:38 PM IST IST
|Natural Biocon (I) - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 06, 2026, 11:46 PM IST IST
|Natural Biocon (I) - Board Meeting Outcome for AGM
|Jun 05, 2026, 07:42 PM IST IST
|Natural Biocon (I) - Board Meeting Outcome for Appointment Of Ms. Shruti Sharma (M. No.: A52723) As Company Secretary And Com
|May 29, 2026, 12:17 AM IST IST
|Natural Biocon (I) - Board Meeting Intimation for Details Related To AGM
Source: Dion Global
Natural Biocon (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/08/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24299GJ1992PLC018210 and registration number is 018210. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Agro Chemicals/Pesticides. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Natural Biocon (India) is ₹4.83 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Natural Biocon (India) is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Natural Biocon (India) is ₹12.45 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Natural Biocon (India) are ₹4.99 and ₹4.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Natural Biocon (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Natural Biocon (India) is ₹10.00 and 52-week low of Natural Biocon (India) is ₹3.04 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Natural Biocon (India) has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 25.78% for the past month, 29.14% over 3 months, -48.29% over 1 year, -19.21% across 3 years, and -26.02% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Natural Biocon (India) are -322.00 and 0.41 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global