What is the Market Cap of Natural Biocon (India) Ltd.? The market cap of Natural Biocon (India) Ltd. is ₹11.17 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Natural Biocon (India) Ltd.? P/E ratio of Natural Biocon (India) Ltd. is 44.43 and PB ratio of Natural Biocon (India) Ltd. is 0.91 as on .

What is the share price of Natural Biocon (India) Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Natural Biocon (India) Ltd. is ₹9.82 as on .