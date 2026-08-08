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Natural Biocon (India) Share Price

NSE
BSE

NATURAL BIOCON (INDIA)

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Chemicals

Here's the live share price of Natural Biocon (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹4.83 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Natural Biocon (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.60₹4.99
₹4.83
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.04₹10.00
₹4.83
Open Price
₹4.99
Prev. Close
₹4.83
Volume
1,01,675

Source: Dion Global

Natural Biocon (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Natural Biocon (India)		11.8125.7829.1413.38-48.29-19.21-26.02
UPL		-5.38-4.73-12.04-23.11-18.98-0.59-5.17
PI Industries		0.464.21-10.81-14.14-31.36-9.93-2.53
Sumitomo Chemical India		5.0513.197.2926.85-9.108.854.83
Atul		0.625.28-3.613.852.16-1.32-5.72
Bayer Cropscience		-1.461.32-10.18-9.98-26.49-3.15-6.84
Sharda Cropchem		-0.62-10.98-28.27-32.26-18.0023.6520.60
Epigral		1.378.06-19.455.80-40.406.7822.19
Dhanuka Agritech		0.05-4.30-6.24-10.27-35.2010.342.16
NACL Industries		-5.72-19.29-1.5529.08-37.2233.1921.36
Rallis India		-1.70-7.54-19.33-23.44-41.64-0.23-7.35
Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries		-0.071.6810.9024.70-1.8833.8036.61
GSP Crop Science		2.5248.2238.4367.9367.9318.8610.92
Bharat Rasayan		6.001.82-6.51-27.65-48.60-16.42-16.21
Insecticides (India)		0.86-1.44-10.062.17-36.6611.783.66
Titan Biotech		-1.963.34-11.95100.82341.8172.3540.34
India Pesticides		-5.71-8.61-10.58-16.92-34.86-11.68-14.77
Astec Lifesciences		-6.01-9.85-13.71-2.88-25.82-21.55-14.05
Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection		-3.043.80-0.60-4.18-16.554.17-3.94
Meghmani Organics		-2.0310.86-11.98-5.32-39.52-14.09-11.03

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Natural Biocon (India) has declined 48.29% compared to peers like UPL (-18.98%), PI Industries (-31.36%), Sumitomo Chemical India (-9.10%). From a 5 year perspective, Natural Biocon (India) has underperformed peers relative to UPL (-5.17%) and PI Industries (-2.53%).

Natural Biocon (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Natural Biocon (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
53.974.46
103.764.18
203.693.95
503.633.79
1003.733.91
2004.214.83

Source: Dion Global

Natural Biocon (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Natural Biocon (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 90.65% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Natural Biocon (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 14, 2026, 06:24 AM IST ISTNatural Biocon (I) - Board Meeting Outcome for Resignation Of Directors
Jul 11, 2026, 06:38 PM IST ISTNatural Biocon (I) - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 06, 2026, 11:46 PM IST ISTNatural Biocon (I) - Board Meeting Outcome for AGM
Jun 05, 2026, 07:42 PM IST ISTNatural Biocon (I) - Board Meeting Outcome for Appointment Of Ms. Shruti Sharma (M. No.: A52723) As Company Secretary And Com
May 29, 2026, 12:17 AM IST ISTNatural Biocon (I) - Board Meeting Intimation for Details Related To AGM

Source: Dion Global

About Natural Biocon (India)

Natural Biocon (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/08/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24299GJ1992PLC018210 and registration number is 018210. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Agro Chemicals/Pesticides. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Arunkumar Prajapati
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Suryakant Lohar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Darshangi Patel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Bhaskar Vishe
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Natural Biocon (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Natural Biocon (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Natural Biocon (India) is ₹4.83 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Natural Biocon (India)?

The Natural Biocon (India) is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Natural Biocon (India)?

The market cap of Natural Biocon (India) is ₹12.45 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Natural Biocon (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Natural Biocon (India) are ₹4.99 and ₹4.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Natural Biocon (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Natural Biocon (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Natural Biocon (India) is ₹10.00 and 52-week low of Natural Biocon (India) is ₹3.04 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Natural Biocon (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Natural Biocon (India) has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 25.78% for the past month, 29.14% over 3 months, -48.29% over 1 year, -19.21% across 3 years, and -26.02% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Natural Biocon (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Natural Biocon (India) are -322.00 and 0.41 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Natural Biocon (India) News

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