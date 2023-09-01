Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-3.77
|8.50
|60.65
|97.62
|92.28
|-36.19
|-20.32
|6.03
|6.50
|6.53
|3.25
|-21.06
|90.72
|331.48
|7.01
|1.67
|0.36
|-1.15
|-17.81
|96.12
|862.73
|4.84
|-5.14
|3.97
|12.91
|-20.02
|77.41
|34.26
|13.52
|10.68
|16.84
|14.45
|-9.54
|81.65
|81.65
|4.71
|1.24
|5.35
|1.63
|-36.00
|166.30
|287.32
|-1.58
|6.04
|22.48
|42.60
|65.98
|192.17
|247.71
|-0.18
|11.14
|6.32
|29.76
|3.30
|3.30
|3.30
|3.46
|8.76
|27.30
|54.43
|98.48
|191.94
|115.90
|5.30
|2.58
|8.57
|19.79
|11.58
|2,188.64
|5,722.20
|6.46
|-5.96
|-14.03
|19.77
|-43.53
|75.69
|75.69
|9.10
|-7.46
|-18.61
|23.42
|-16.53
|-62.55
|-15.74
|-0.61
|-12.80
|10.87
|12.25
|-23.17
|30.36
|77.95
|-4.97
|17.53
|50.88
|43.11
|21.35
|-39.71
|-39.71
|2.96
|51.52
|48.47
|37.45
|16.13
|-9.19
|-90.00
|10.34
|-3.38
|1.10
|31.84
|-12.65
|382.71
|380.02
|6.15
|0.85
|-2.79
|22.27
|-22.25
|272.60
|121.43
|0.89
|16.91
|8.33
|38.68
|88.66
|470.80
|443.22
|4.54
|4.33
|25.25
|74.81
|96.84
|333.23
|703.62
|0.92
|-5.77
|-5.66
|10.47
|-15.13
|607.97
|614.03
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|02 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|25 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Natural Biocon (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/08/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24299GJ1992PLC018210 and registration number is 018210. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Organic - Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.37 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Natural Biocon (India) Ltd. is ₹11.17 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Natural Biocon (India) Ltd. is 44.43 and PB ratio of Natural Biocon (India) Ltd. is 0.91 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Natural Biocon (India) Ltd. is ₹9.82 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Natural Biocon (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Natural Biocon (India) Ltd. is ₹10.85 and 52-week low of Natural Biocon (India) Ltd. is ₹4.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.