What is the share price of Natural Biocon (India)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Natural Biocon (India) is ₹4.83 as on .

What kind of stock is Natural Biocon (India)? The Natural Biocon (India) is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Natural Biocon (India)? The market cap of Natural Biocon (India) is ₹12.45 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Natural Biocon (India)? Today’s highest and lowest price of Natural Biocon (India) are ₹4.99 and ₹4.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Natural Biocon (India)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Natural Biocon (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Natural Biocon (India) is ₹10.00 and 52-week low of Natural Biocon (India) is ₹3.04 as on .

How has the Natural Biocon (India) performed historically in terms of returns? The Natural Biocon (India) has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 25.78% for the past month, 29.14% over 3 months, -48.29% over 1 year, -19.21% across 3 years, and -26.02% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Natural Biocon (India)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Natural Biocon (India) are -322.00 and 0.41 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global