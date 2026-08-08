What is the share price of Natura Hue Chem? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Natura Hue Chem is ₹36.66 as on .

What kind of stock is Natura Hue Chem? The Natura Hue Chem is operating in the Miscellaneous. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Natura Hue Chem? The market cap of Natura Hue Chem is ₹15.20 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Natura Hue Chem? Today’s highest and lowest price of Natura Hue Chem are ₹36.66 and ₹36.66.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Natura Hue Chem? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Natura Hue Chem stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Natura Hue Chem is ₹39.68 and 52-week low of Natura Hue Chem is ₹7.52 as on .

How has the Natura Hue Chem performed historically in terms of returns? The Natura Hue Chem has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 4.15% for the past month, 77.36% over 3 months, 245.85% over 1 year, 99.6% across 3 years, and 100.91% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Natura Hue Chem? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Natura Hue Chem are -12.93 and 1.59 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global