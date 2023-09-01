Follow Us

Natura Hue Chem Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

NATURA HUE CHEM LTD.

Sector : Miscellaneous | Smallcap | BSE
₹4.28 Closed
-4.89-0.22
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Natura Hue Chem Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.28₹4.69
₹4.28
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.79₹7.41
₹4.28
Open Price
₹4.69
Prev. Close
₹4.50
Volume
3,119

Natura Hue Chem Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R14.55
  • R24.83
  • R34.96
  • Pivot
    4.42
  • S14.14
  • S24.01
  • S33.73

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 56.214.48
  • 106.14.55
  • 206.034.6
  • 505.654.62
  • 1005.424.77
  • 2006.825.05

Natura Hue Chem Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.717.543.38-10.83-14.40463.16-14.23
-0.854.429.1832.78-4.57129.13107.86
3.81-6.133.6424.392.5932.35162.22
1.90-3.187.4233.0330.1664.93161.40
0.25-5.837.058.892.138.778.77
14.262.9632.8029.618.9341.18-36.68
1.95-7.84-24.50-6.67-12.2766.70-32.07
2.1413.717.8725.8215.9383.64128.69
-11.30-17.2638.2685.07135.577,432.905,799.49
-2.90-2.6437.9361.1516.1616.1616.16
4.4338.2264.2254.8467.5973.7510.47
-2.8613.1159.6856.2746.89219.17171.25
4.8924.2027.9929.197.6272.41-20.36
0.9816.3859.6192.9564.5273.98202.10
14.4482.26140.04162.05111.68111.68111.68
15.3323.9070.8869.6469.6469.6469.64
3.137.6710.91-1.112.62442.78220.84
-2.434.70-1.31-13.87-59.140.8016.27
1.8616.55126.74149.89192.04705.28781.42
-3.46-17.70-23.23-19.1537.27444.83526.98

Natura Hue Chem Ltd. Share Holdings

Natura Hue Chem Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Natura Hue Chem Ltd.

Natura Hue Chem Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/08/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Chattisgarh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24117CT1995PLC009845 and registration number is 009845. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Miscellaneous. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ravi Kamra
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Mansoor Ahmed
    Director
  • Mr. Ravindra Pokharana
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Satyawati Parashar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Aditya Sharma
    Independent Director

FAQs on Natura Hue Chem Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Natura Hue Chem Ltd.?

The market cap of Natura Hue Chem Ltd. is ₹1.77 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Natura Hue Chem Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Natura Hue Chem Ltd. is -21.62 and PB ratio of Natura Hue Chem Ltd. is 0.17 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Natura Hue Chem Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Natura Hue Chem Ltd. is ₹4.28 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Natura Hue Chem Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Natura Hue Chem Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Natura Hue Chem Ltd. is ₹7.41 and 52-week low of Natura Hue Chem Ltd. is ₹3.79 as on Sep 01, 2023.

