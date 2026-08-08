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Natura Hue Chem Share Price

NSE
BSE

NATURA HUE CHEM

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Miscellaneous

Here's the live share price of Natura Hue Chem along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹36.66 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Natura Hue Chem Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹36.66₹36.66
₹36.66
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.52₹39.68
₹36.66
Open Price
₹36.66
Prev. Close
₹36.66
Volume
5

Source: Dion Global

Natura Hue Chem Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Natura Hue Chem		11.164.1577.36195.17245.8599.60100.91
Dredging Corporation Of India		-6.111.8711.042.6762.8442.2323.50
Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols		7.8613.954.5053.0648.3030.4015.34
International Conveyors		0.57-6.10-9.14-6.40-12.490.012.66
Transchem		3.11-7.4675.0996.02665.81137.0664.55
Logica Infoway		2.67-4.50-16.76-25.26-18.0438.8726.66
Photon Capital Advisors		055.09152.34178.14204.1877.5370.61
Krishna Ventures		-7.73-12.6152.2738.44139.25-24.7229.36
Supra Trends		-0.141.65-4.28-1.47-66.64-22.7610.96
Trans India House Impex		4.40-5.47-20.00-38.01-69.21-40.694.40
MPIL Corporation		-10.00-32.99-23.62-8.57-29.060.848.03
FGP		4.104.2711.5231.8951.9329.6443.57
Suryo Foods & Industries		-4.660.56-12.66-21.44-0.3545.8721.04
CRP Risk Management		03.00-35.49-42.35-69.39-43.07-24.29
Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat)		00-5.29-19.54-1.5926.2622.88
Delta Industrial Resources		-0.74-2.46-22.05-30.18-28.55-9.2312.06

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Natura Hue Chem has gained 245.85% compared to peers like Dredging Corporation Of India (62.84%), Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols (48.30%), International Conveyors (-12.49%). From a 5 year perspective, Natura Hue Chem has outperformed peers relative to Dredging Corporation Of India (23.50%) and Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols (15.34%).

Natura Hue Chem Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Natura Hue Chem Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
531.6934.18
1030.6133.01
2032.1332.75
5034.1631.59
10025.2827.43
20018.8321.85

Source: Dion Global

Natura Hue Chem Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Natura Hue Chem remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.18%, and public shareholding moved down to 83.45% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Natura Hue Chem Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 10:59 PM IST ISTNatura Hue Chem - Board Meeting Intimation for INTIMATION OF THE MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Jul 10, 2026, 10:11 PM IST ISTNatura Hue Chem - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 02, 2026, 11:59 PM IST ISTNatura Hue Chem - Disclosure Under Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Substantial Acquisition Of Shares And Takeovers) Regulations, 2011
May 28, 2026, 10:29 PM IST ISTNatura Hue Chem - Results-Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31St March 2026
May 28, 2026, 10:19 PM IST ISTNatura Hue Chem - Board Meeting Outcome for Intimation Of Outcome Of Board Meeting Under Regulations 30 Of The SEBI (Listing

Source: Dion Global

About Natura Hue Chem

Natura Hue Chem Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/08/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Chattisgarh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24117CT1995PLC009845 and registration number is 009845. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Miscellaneous. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Mansoor Ahmed
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Hifzul Rahim
    Director
  • Mr. Ravindra Pokharana
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Satyawati Parashar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Aditya Sharma
    Independent Director

FAQs on Natura Hue Chem Share Price

What is the share price of Natura Hue Chem?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Natura Hue Chem is ₹36.66 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Natura Hue Chem?

The Natura Hue Chem is operating in the Miscellaneous. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Natura Hue Chem?

The market cap of Natura Hue Chem is ₹15.20 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Natura Hue Chem?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Natura Hue Chem are ₹36.66 and ₹36.66.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Natura Hue Chem?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Natura Hue Chem stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Natura Hue Chem is ₹39.68 and 52-week low of Natura Hue Chem is ₹7.52 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Natura Hue Chem performed historically in terms of returns?

The Natura Hue Chem has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 4.15% for the past month, 77.36% over 3 months, 245.85% over 1 year, 99.6% across 3 years, and 100.91% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Natura Hue Chem?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Natura Hue Chem are -12.93 and 1.59 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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