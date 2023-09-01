Name
Natura Hue Chem Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/08/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Chattisgarh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24117CT1995PLC009845 and registration number is 009845. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Miscellaneous. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Natura Hue Chem Ltd. is ₹1.77 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Natura Hue Chem Ltd. is -21.62 and PB ratio of Natura Hue Chem Ltd. is 0.17 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Natura Hue Chem Ltd. is ₹4.28 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Natura Hue Chem Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Natura Hue Chem Ltd. is ₹7.41 and 52-week low of Natura Hue Chem Ltd. is ₹3.79 as on Sep 01, 2023.