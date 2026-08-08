Here's the live share price of Natura Hue Chem along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Natura Hue Chem
|11.16
|4.15
|77.36
|195.17
|245.85
|99.60
|100.91
|Dredging Corporation Of India
|-6.11
|1.87
|11.04
|2.67
|62.84
|42.23
|23.50
|Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols
|7.86
|13.95
|4.50
|53.06
|48.30
|30.40
|15.34
|International Conveyors
|0.57
|-6.10
|-9.14
|-6.40
|-12.49
|0.01
|2.66
|Transchem
|3.11
|-7.46
|75.09
|96.02
|665.81
|137.06
|64.55
|Logica Infoway
|2.67
|-4.50
|-16.76
|-25.26
|-18.04
|38.87
|26.66
|Photon Capital Advisors
|0
|55.09
|152.34
|178.14
|204.18
|77.53
|70.61
|Krishna Ventures
|-7.73
|-12.61
|52.27
|38.44
|139.25
|-24.72
|29.36
|Supra Trends
|-0.14
|1.65
|-4.28
|-1.47
|-66.64
|-22.76
|10.96
|Trans India House Impex
|4.40
|-5.47
|-20.00
|-38.01
|-69.21
|-40.69
|4.40
|MPIL Corporation
|-10.00
|-32.99
|-23.62
|-8.57
|-29.06
|0.84
|8.03
|FGP
|4.10
|4.27
|11.52
|31.89
|51.93
|29.64
|43.57
|Suryo Foods & Industries
|-4.66
|0.56
|-12.66
|-21.44
|-0.35
|45.87
|21.04
|CRP Risk Management
|0
|3.00
|-35.49
|-42.35
|-69.39
|-43.07
|-24.29
|Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat)
|0
|0
|-5.29
|-19.54
|-1.59
|26.26
|22.88
|Delta Industrial Resources
|-0.74
|-2.46
|-22.05
|-30.18
|-28.55
|-9.23
|12.06
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Natura Hue Chem has gained 245.85% compared to peers like Dredging Corporation Of India (62.84%), Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols (48.30%), International Conveyors (-12.49%). From a 5 year perspective, Natura Hue Chem has outperformed peers relative to Dredging Corporation Of India (23.50%) and Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols (15.34%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|31.69
|34.18
|10
|30.61
|33.01
|20
|32.13
|32.75
|50
|34.16
|31.59
|100
|25.28
|27.43
|200
|18.83
|21.85
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Natura Hue Chem remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.18%, and public shareholding moved down to 83.45% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:59 PM IST IST
|Natura Hue Chem - Board Meeting Intimation for INTIMATION OF THE MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
|Jul 10, 2026, 10:11 PM IST IST
|Natura Hue Chem - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 02, 2026, 11:59 PM IST IST
|Natura Hue Chem - Disclosure Under Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Substantial Acquisition Of Shares And Takeovers) Regulations, 2011
|May 28, 2026, 10:29 PM IST IST
|Natura Hue Chem - Results-Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31St March 2026
|May 28, 2026, 10:19 PM IST IST
|Natura Hue Chem - Board Meeting Outcome for Intimation Of Outcome Of Board Meeting Under Regulations 30 Of The SEBI (Listing
Source: Dion Global
Natura Hue Chem Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/08/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Chattisgarh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24117CT1995PLC009845 and registration number is 009845. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Miscellaneous. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Natura Hue Chem is ₹36.66 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Natura Hue Chem is operating in the Miscellaneous. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Natura Hue Chem is ₹15.20 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Natura Hue Chem are ₹36.66 and ₹36.66.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Natura Hue Chem stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Natura Hue Chem is ₹39.68 and 52-week low of Natura Hue Chem is ₹7.52 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Natura Hue Chem has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 4.15% for the past month, 77.36% over 3 months, 245.85% over 1 year, 99.6% across 3 years, and 100.91% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Natura Hue Chem are -12.93 and 1.59 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global