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Natraj Proteins Share Price

NSE
BSE

NATRAJ PROTEINS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Edible Fat

Here's the live share price of Natraj Proteins along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹36.00 Closed
-0.06₹ -0.02
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Natraj Proteins Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹35.84₹36.20
₹36.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹28.00₹47.90
₹36.00
Open Price
₹36.20
Prev. Close
₹36.02
Volume
28

Source: Dion Global

Natraj Proteins Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Natraj Proteins		-5.260.25-1.1314.58-9.02-10.13-7.22
Marico		-0.662.923.9714.5422.8814.5210.43
Patanjali Foods		0.71-12.84-22.74-32.91-40.75-7.8-0.23
AWL Agri Business		3.98.6-4.67-6.68-22.47-20.71-5.77
Manorama Industries		0.997.412.8611.9816.7765.4140.34
Gokul Agro Resources		1.5810.52-4.1530.153.9757.4360.84
CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure		-5.35-11.78-34.7811.81239.55216.198.38
Sundrop Brands		1.887.10.325.79-15.34-8.51-7.56
Shri Venkatesh Refineries		19.9246.74128.5596.15112.5104.0889.17
Jayant Agro Organics		-2.838.339.6126.81-7.662-4.28
Modi Naturals		-4.1-7.854.1213.65-7.8519.6121.39
Kriti Nutrients		23.514.86-2.121.08-113.7915.51
Gokul Refoils & Solvent		1.55-0.320.5315.45-1.288.535.06
Evexia Lifecare		-0.67-12.8723.14-9.15-33.78-7.13-30.17
Wardwizard Foods And Beverages		16.5812.91-14.6724.25169-32.4323.4
Integrated Proteins		0.45-4.1325.44410.28212.7136.25113.71
Vijay Solvex		-0.6-3.3611.2636.73-17.09-8.68-34.51
Ajanta Soya		2.53-1.92-19.05-22.76-30.28-7.25-1.16
Yashhtej Industries (India)		20.8846.66-17.58-17.58-6.24-3.79
M K Proteins		0.24-10.13-20.72-22.49-38.13-45.56-27.87

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Natraj Proteins has declined 9.02% compared to peers like Marico (22.88%), Patanjali Foods (-40.75%), AWL Agri Business (-22.47%). From a 5 year perspective, Natraj Proteins has underperformed peers relative to Marico (10.43%) and Patanjali Foods (-0.23%).

Natraj Proteins Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Natraj Proteins Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
536.6436.55
1037.1136.74
2037.0736.86
5036.9736.75
10036.136.35
20035.6636.64

Source: Dion Global

Natraj Proteins Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Natraj Proteins remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 1.90%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 56.28% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Natraj Proteins Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 08, 2026, 09:40 PM IST ISTNatraj Proteins - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 23, 2026, 01:11 AM IST ISTNatraj Proteins - Result For The Year Ended On 31/03/2026
May 23, 2026, 01:06 AM IST ISTNatraj Proteins - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
May 19, 2026, 10:47 PM IST ISTNatraj Proteins - Board Meeting Intimation for Announcement Of 01/2026-27 Board Meeting For Consideration And Approval Of The
May 09, 2026, 10:44 PM IST ISTNatraj Proteins - Dispatch Of KYC Letters To The Shareholders Requiring Copy Of Bank Account Details, PAN, KYC Details And No

Source: Dion Global

About Natraj Proteins

Natraj Proteins Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/11/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L00153MP1990PLC006090 and registration number is 006090. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 101.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Kailash Chand Sharma
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sharad Kumar Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Praneet Mishra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vishal Kumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Namita Sharma
    Non Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Amit Koserwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Natraj Proteins Share Price

What is the share price of Natraj Proteins?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Natraj Proteins is ₹36.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Natraj Proteins?

The Natraj Proteins is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Natraj Proteins?

The market cap of Natraj Proteins is ₹13.49 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Natraj Proteins?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Natraj Proteins are ₹36.20 and ₹35.84.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Natraj Proteins?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Natraj Proteins stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Natraj Proteins is ₹47.90 and 52-week low of Natraj Proteins is ₹28.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Natraj Proteins performed historically in terms of returns?

The Natraj Proteins has shown returns of -0.06% over the past day, 1.84% for the past month, -1.48% over 3 months, -7.46% over 1 year, -10.13% across 3 years, and -7.22% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Natraj Proteins?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Natraj Proteins are 11.89 and 0.40 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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