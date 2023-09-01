Follow Us

NATRAJ PROTEINS LTD.

Sector : Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction | Smallcap | BSE
₹46.58 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Natraj Proteins Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹44.70₹46.58
₹46.58
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹36.76₹73.45
₹46.58
Open Price
₹46.58
Prev. Close
₹46.58
Volume
977

Natraj Proteins Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R147.21
  • R247.83
  • R349.09
  • Pivot
    45.95
  • S145.33
  • S244.07
  • S343.45

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 564.1246.16
  • 1064.3446.3
  • 2064.7446.9
  • 5067.1748.45
  • 10073.8550.02
  • 200102.6655.12

Natraj Proteins Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.52-7.56-6.97-4.94-30.68150.4349.53
-5.67-14.70-20.26-7.12-48.4332.9032.90
-1.52-7.5419.5831.412.95104.2812,959.94
2.65-1.562.8112.17-4.31174.46142.47
6.2715.9430.58108.4660.17179.50929.74
-0.77-6.693.05-5.026.3615.8923.99
1.51-5.3211.66-2.1024.70663.13728.13
6.814.096.8018.0838.00920.70339.59
-1.104.2525.6625.6625.6625.6625.66
-7.8321.2912.0216.66-15.171,534.62622.79
1.27-0.0178.1182.7465.35117.41127.33
1.95-0.552.56-4.61-0.7790.19144.52
-0.763.843.2513.809.28298.31176.63
2.591.234.1930.98-33.98190.00200.00
50.9449.2536.522.5919.80375.06375.06
0.04-2.92-0.92-12.18-51.96256.29265.99
2.892.1345.772,388.182,506.6716,000.0022,900.00
1.57-0.115.240.7810.12-7.57250.00
-8.513.112.074.31-20.299,737.4010,154.24
-1.5810.9723.308.73-14.1964.9717.54

Natraj Proteins Ltd. Share Holdings

Natraj Proteins Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Natraj Proteins Ltd.

Natraj Proteins Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/11/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L00153MP1990PLC006090 and registration number is 006090. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 144.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Kailash Chand Sharma
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sharad Kumar Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Umesh Narayan Trivedi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Agrawal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajender Singh Tomar
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Namita Sharma
    Non Executive Woman Director

FAQs on Natraj Proteins Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Natraj Proteins Ltd.?

The market cap of Natraj Proteins Ltd. is ₹17.45 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Natraj Proteins Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Natraj Proteins Ltd. is -3.15 and PB ratio of Natraj Proteins Ltd. is 0.38 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Natraj Proteins Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Natraj Proteins Ltd. is ₹46.58 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Natraj Proteins Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Natraj Proteins Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Natraj Proteins Ltd. is ₹73.45 and 52-week low of Natraj Proteins Ltd. is ₹36.76 as on Sep 01, 2023.

