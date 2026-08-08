Here's the live share price of Natraj Proteins along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Natraj Proteins
|-5.26
|0.25
|-1.13
|14.58
|-9.02
|-10.13
|-7.22
|Marico
|-0.66
|2.92
|3.97
|14.54
|22.88
|14.52
|10.43
|Patanjali Foods
|0.71
|-12.84
|-22.74
|-32.91
|-40.75
|-7.8
|-0.23
|AWL Agri Business
|3.9
|8.6
|-4.67
|-6.68
|-22.47
|-20.71
|-5.77
|Manorama Industries
|0.99
|7.41
|2.86
|11.98
|16.77
|65.41
|40.34
|Gokul Agro Resources
|1.58
|10.52
|-4.15
|30.1
|53.97
|57.43
|60.84
|CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure
|-5.35
|-11.78
|-34.78
|11.81
|239.55
|216.1
|98.38
|Sundrop Brands
|1.88
|7.1
|0.32
|5.79
|-15.34
|-8.51
|-7.56
|Shri Venkatesh Refineries
|19.92
|46.74
|128.55
|96.15
|112.5
|104.08
|89.17
|Jayant Agro Organics
|-2.83
|8.33
|9.61
|26.81
|-7.66
|2
|-4.28
|Modi Naturals
|-4.1
|-7.85
|4.12
|13.65
|-7.85
|19.61
|21.39
|Kriti Nutrients
|23.5
|14.86
|-2.1
|21.08
|-11
|3.79
|15.51
|Gokul Refoils & Solvent
|1.55
|-0.32
|0.53
|15.45
|-1.28
|8.53
|5.06
|Evexia Lifecare
|-0.67
|-12.87
|23.14
|-9.15
|-33.78
|-7.13
|-30.17
|Wardwizard Foods And Beverages
|16.58
|12.91
|-14.67
|24.25
|169
|-32.43
|23.4
|Integrated Proteins
|0.45
|-4.13
|25.44
|410.28
|212.7
|136.25
|113.71
|Vijay Solvex
|-0.6
|-3.36
|11.26
|36.73
|-17.09
|-8.68
|-34.51
|Ajanta Soya
|2.53
|-1.92
|-19.05
|-22.76
|-30.28
|-7.25
|-1.16
|Yashhtej Industries (India)
|20.88
|46.6
|6
|-17.58
|-17.58
|-6.24
|-3.79
|M K Proteins
|0.24
|-10.13
|-20.72
|-22.49
|-38.13
|-45.56
|-27.87
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Natraj Proteins has declined 9.02% compared to peers like Marico (22.88%), Patanjali Foods (-40.75%), AWL Agri Business (-22.47%). From a 5 year perspective, Natraj Proteins has underperformed peers relative to Marico (10.43%) and Patanjali Foods (-0.23%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|36.64
|36.55
|10
|37.11
|36.74
|20
|37.07
|36.86
|50
|36.97
|36.75
|100
|36.1
|36.35
|200
|35.66
|36.64
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Natraj Proteins remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 1.90%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 56.28% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 08, 2026, 09:40 PM IST IST
|Natraj Proteins - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 23, 2026, 01:11 AM IST IST
|Natraj Proteins - Result For The Year Ended On 31/03/2026
|May 23, 2026, 01:06 AM IST IST
|Natraj Proteins - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|May 19, 2026, 10:47 PM IST IST
|Natraj Proteins - Board Meeting Intimation for Announcement Of 01/2026-27 Board Meeting For Consideration And Approval Of The
|May 09, 2026, 10:44 PM IST IST
|Natraj Proteins - Dispatch Of KYC Letters To The Shareholders Requiring Copy Of Bank Account Details, PAN, KYC Details And No
Source: Dion Global
Natraj Proteins Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/11/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L00153MP1990PLC006090 and registration number is 006090. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 101.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Natraj Proteins is ₹36.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Natraj Proteins is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Natraj Proteins is ₹13.49 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Natraj Proteins are ₹36.20 and ₹35.84.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Natraj Proteins stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Natraj Proteins is ₹47.90 and 52-week low of Natraj Proteins is ₹28.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Natraj Proteins has shown returns of -0.06% over the past day, 1.84% for the past month, -1.48% over 3 months, -7.46% over 1 year, -10.13% across 3 years, and -7.22% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Natraj Proteins are 11.89 and 0.40 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global