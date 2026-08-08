What is the share price of Natraj Proteins? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Natraj Proteins is ₹36.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Natraj Proteins? The Natraj Proteins is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Natraj Proteins? The market cap of Natraj Proteins is ₹13.49 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Natraj Proteins? Today’s highest and lowest price of Natraj Proteins are ₹36.20 and ₹35.84.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Natraj Proteins? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Natraj Proteins stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Natraj Proteins is ₹47.90 and 52-week low of Natraj Proteins is ₹28.00 as on .

How has the Natraj Proteins performed historically in terms of returns? The Natraj Proteins has shown returns of -0.06% over the past day, 1.84% for the past month, -1.48% over 3 months, -7.46% over 1 year, -10.13% across 3 years, and -7.22% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Natraj Proteins? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Natraj Proteins are 11.89 and 0.40 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global