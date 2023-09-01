What is the Market Cap of Natraj Proteins Ltd.? The market cap of Natraj Proteins Ltd. is ₹17.45 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Natraj Proteins Ltd.? P/E ratio of Natraj Proteins Ltd. is -3.15 and PB ratio of Natraj Proteins Ltd. is 0.38 as on .

What is the share price of Natraj Proteins Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Natraj Proteins Ltd. is ₹46.58 as on .