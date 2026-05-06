IPO-bound National Stock Exchange (NSE) has reported an 8% on-year increase in its consolidated net profit for the March quarter to ₹2,871 crore and a 32% rise in revenue from operations to ₹4,968 crore. The growth was primarily supported by the transaction fee revenue of ₹4,077 crore, driven by the rise in volumes across cash and derivatives segments.

During the quarter, the company also recognised a provision of ₹84 crore towards the settlement applications for its widely-known cases on co-location and dark fibre.

These applications are pending for final disposal with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), the stock exchange said in a press release. In March, the bourse had filed revised settlement terms with Sebi for an aggregate amount of ₹1,491.21 crore for the same.

The exchange’s expenses rose at the same pace as its revenue in the reporting quarter. The company’s total expenditure increased 32% from a year ago to ₹1,486 crore. Operating EBITDA grew 30% to ₹3,633 crore but margin declined to 73% from 74%.

The board of the Mumbai-based bourse also recommended a final dividend of ₹35 per share for FY26, which includes a special dividend of ₹10 per equity share.

For the financial year ended March, the stock exchange’s key earnings growth metrics saw a decline from the year-ago period. Its consolidated net profit fell 15% to ₹10,302 crore while revenue decreased 3% to ₹16,601 crore.