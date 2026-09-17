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National Stock Exchange of India Share Price

Sector
Finance

National Stock Exchange of India has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Sep 17, 2026 and will close on Sep 21, 2026. The price band has been set at 1700.00-1785.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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National Stock Exchange of India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

National Stock Exchange of India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
BSE		-1.51-2.76-22.1613.1847.3298.3188.32
Multi Commodity Exchange of India		-4.149.4811.2925.65110.01109.5757.81
Indian Energy Exchange		-5.04-10.61-9.36-5.72-24.01-5.57-11.22

Source: Dion Global

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About National Stock Exchange of India

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/11/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U67120MH1992PLC069769 and registration number is 069769. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14914.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 247.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Srinivas Injeti
    Chairman & Public Interest Director
  • Mr. Ashishkumar Chauhan
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Veneet Nayar
    Non Independent Director
  • Prof. G Sivakumar
    Public Interest Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Gopinathan
    Public Interest Director
  • Justice(Retd) Abhilasha Kumari
    Public Interest Director
  • Prof. (Dr) Mamata Biswal
    Public Interest Director
  • Mr. Rajeev Vasudeva
    Public Interest Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Pant
    Non Independent Director
  • Mr. P R Ramesh
    Public Interest Director
  • Mr. Viral Mody
    Executive Director - Vertical
  • Mr. Sanjay Shorey
    Executive Director - Vertical 2

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