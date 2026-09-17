National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/11/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U67120MH1992PLC069769 and registration number is 069769. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14914.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 247.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.