Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

National Plastic Technologies Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

NATIONAL PLASTIC TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

Sector : Plastics - Plastic & Plastic Products | Smallcap | BSE
₹184.50 Closed
1.492.7
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

National Plastic Technologies Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹178.20₹184.50
₹184.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹71.65₹194.00
₹184.50
Open Price
₹180.05
Prev. Close
₹181.80
Volume
3,337

National Plastic Technologies Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1186.6
  • R2188.7
  • R3192.9
  • Pivot
    182.4
  • S1180.3
  • S2176.1
  • S3174

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 579.82181.67
  • 1080.05181.32
  • 2080.25179.3
  • 5080.03167.63
  • 10076.8150.74
  • 20079.2130.71

National Plastic Technologies Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.49-0.8341.8776.30133.54506.91399.32
-1.9623.9458.3061.65124.32228.33273.25
4.4225.5958.3399.2373.05124.13176.79
4.24-10.306.7633.7815.6692.9526.08
-0.87-5.840.392.382.82239.60205.86
-2.356.7420.1671.8569.19417.85178.55
1.826.8019.4714.7315.16108.6642.54
-2.0313.9952.51166.69341.77456.83456.83
2.8833.6334.4461.23-10.31204.2250.73
2.62-6.998.7617.412.92370.73138.40
1.6911.4328.6346.9251.4247.79-43.07
3.808.8936.4956.187.6335.57-4.72
-8.05-8.05-8.05-8.05-8.05-8.05-8.05
8.11-1.50-5.4483.57342.18589.90173.26
2.6625.5551.6594.83203.45716.62716.62
0.62-3.23-8.4230.4321.43239.1525.08
5.61-5.6110.1126.0732.5861.89-56.18
22.6539.4246.2380.9867.53882.34307.48
23.6325.1774.0674.0674.0674.0674.06
-2.17-0.92-3.3544.38296.48354.9575.12

National Plastic Technologies Ltd. Share Holdings

National Plastic Technologies Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
26 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About National Plastic Technologies Ltd.

National Plastic Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/05/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209TN1989PLC017413 and registration number is 017413. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastics and synthetic rubber in primary forms. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 133.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Arihant Parakh
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Alok Parakh
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Sudershan Parakh
    Director
  • Mr. Sudhir K Patel
    Director
  • Mr. Ajit Kumar Chordia
    Director
  • Mrs. Manju Parakh
    Director

FAQs on National Plastic Technologies Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of National Plastic Technologies Ltd.?

The market cap of National Plastic Technologies Ltd. is ₹112.15 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of National Plastic Technologies Ltd.?

P/E ratio of National Plastic Technologies Ltd. is 16.59 and PB ratio of National Plastic Technologies Ltd. is 3.17 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of National Plastic Technologies Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for National Plastic Technologies Ltd. is ₹184.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of National Plastic Technologies Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which National Plastic Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of National Plastic Technologies Ltd. is ₹194.00 and 52-week low of National Plastic Technologies Ltd. is ₹71.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data