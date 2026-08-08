What is the share price of National Plastic Technologies? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for National Plastic Technologies is ₹231.25 as on .

What kind of stock is National Plastic Technologies? The National Plastic Technologies is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of National Plastic Technologies? The market cap of National Plastic Technologies is ₹140.56 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of National Plastic Technologies? Today’s highest and lowest price of National Plastic Technologies are ₹248.75 and ₹230.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of National Plastic Technologies? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which National Plastic Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of National Plastic Technologies is ₹334.00 and 52-week low of National Plastic Technologies is ₹190.00 as on .

How has the National Plastic Technologies performed historically in terms of returns? The National Plastic Technologies has shown returns of -4.62% over the past day, 10.12% for the past month, 1.8% over 3 months, -7.44% over 1 year, 9.69% across 3 years, and 28.82% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of National Plastic Technologies? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of National Plastic Technologies are 14.77 and 2.34 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global