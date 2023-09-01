Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.49
|-0.83
|41.87
|76.30
|133.54
|506.91
|399.32
|-1.96
|23.94
|58.30
|61.65
|124.32
|228.33
|273.25
|4.42
|25.59
|58.33
|99.23
|73.05
|124.13
|176.79
|4.24
|-10.30
|6.76
|33.78
|15.66
|92.95
|26.08
|-0.87
|-5.84
|0.39
|2.38
|2.82
|239.60
|205.86
|-2.35
|6.74
|20.16
|71.85
|69.19
|417.85
|178.55
|1.82
|6.80
|19.47
|14.73
|15.16
|108.66
|42.54
|-2.03
|13.99
|52.51
|166.69
|341.77
|456.83
|456.83
|2.88
|33.63
|34.44
|61.23
|-10.31
|204.22
|50.73
|2.62
|-6.99
|8.76
|17.41
|2.92
|370.73
|138.40
|1.69
|11.43
|28.63
|46.92
|51.42
|47.79
|-43.07
|3.80
|8.89
|36.49
|56.18
|7.63
|35.57
|-4.72
|-8.05
|-8.05
|-8.05
|-8.05
|-8.05
|-8.05
|-8.05
|8.11
|-1.50
|-5.44
|83.57
|342.18
|589.90
|173.26
|2.66
|25.55
|51.65
|94.83
|203.45
|716.62
|716.62
|0.62
|-3.23
|-8.42
|30.43
|21.43
|239.15
|25.08
|5.61
|-5.61
|10.11
|26.07
|32.58
|61.89
|-56.18
|22.65
|39.42
|46.23
|80.98
|67.53
|882.34
|307.48
|23.63
|25.17
|74.06
|74.06
|74.06
|74.06
|74.06
|-2.17
|-0.92
|-3.35
|44.38
|296.48
|354.95
|75.12
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|26 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|08 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
National Plastic Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/05/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209TN1989PLC017413 and registration number is 017413. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastics and synthetic rubber in primary forms. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 133.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of National Plastic Technologies Ltd. is ₹112.15 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of National Plastic Technologies Ltd. is 16.59 and PB ratio of National Plastic Technologies Ltd. is 3.17 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for National Plastic Technologies Ltd. is ₹184.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which National Plastic Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of National Plastic Technologies Ltd. is ₹194.00 and 52-week low of National Plastic Technologies Ltd. is ₹71.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.