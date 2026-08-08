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National Plastic Technologies Share Price

NSE
BSE

NATIONAL PLASTIC TECHNOLOGIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Plastics

Here's the live share price of National Plastic Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹231.25 Closed
-4.62₹ -11.20
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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National Plastic Technologies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹230.45₹248.75
₹231.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹190.00₹334.00
₹231.25
Open Price
₹248.75
Prev. Close
₹242.45
Volume
509

Source: Dion Global

National Plastic Technologies Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
National Plastic Technologies		1.8310.121.80-10.45-7.449.6928.82
Supreme Industries		-1.117.77-6.60-7.79-17.93-3.0810.36
Shaily Engineering Plastics		3.1912.8418.3241.8398.76127.5554.36
Kingfa Science & Technology (India)		5.407.5910.9923.8557.7731.2734.85
Ddev Plastiks Industries		8.054.1316.29-5.752.4015.5350.10
Nilkamal		-3.0834.7233.8518.437.80-11.30-9.03
Mold-Tek Packaging		1.29-2.1114.1224.78-14.25-11.345.78
All Time Plastics		-1.33-11.76-19.09-10.70-22.77-8.25-5.04
Arrow Greentech		8.9920.5942.1278.443.1530.6138.24
Dhunseri Ventures		11.7812.303.510.81-22.28-1.75-1.35
Pyramid Technoplast		-2.079.171.879.8812.850.300.18
TPL Plastech		-3.07-6.0315.0318.882.1220.8617.09
Bai-Kakaji Polymers		-4.6923.7130.5821.3727.528.444.98
Plastiblends India		4.7710.8613.8524.803.42-4.24-5.96
Wim Plast		-0.12-7.80-5.14-28.55-35.93-10.53-11.69
Kaka Industries		-3.63-4.1519.136.84-7.817.7912.17
Multibase India		-2.16-1.15-9.52-20.17-31.86-14.60-9.32
Brand Concepts		-6.34-11.71-28.08-43.19-45.70-21.2726.75
Mitsu Chem Plast		-0.876.58-3.9828.2338.52-4.61-9.09
Pil Italica Lifestyle		2.12-2.14-2.47-3.56-40.14-4.034.37

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, National Plastic Technologies has declined 7.44% compared to peers like Supreme Industries (-17.93%), Shaily Engineering Plastics (98.76%), Kingfa Science & Technology (India) (57.77%). From a 5 year perspective, National Plastic Technologies has outperformed peers relative to Supreme Industries (10.36%) and Shaily Engineering Plastics (54.36%).

National Plastic Technologies Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

National Plastic Technologies Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5233.03234.93
10228.5232.66
20226228.67
50216.27223.4
100221.4226.59
200244.32238.97

Source: Dion Global

National Plastic Technologies Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, National Plastic Technologies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 33.67% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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National Plastic Technologies Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 01, 2026, 12:49 AM IST ISTNational Plastic Tec - 37Th AGM On 21.09.2026
Aug 01, 2026, 12:41 AM IST ISTNational Plastic Tec - Record Date For Final Dividend
Aug 01, 2026, 12:33 AM IST ISTNational Plastic Tec - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Aug 01, 2026, 12:26 AM IST ISTNational Plastic Tec - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 01, 2026, 12:22 AM IST ISTNational Plastic Tec - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About National Plastic Technologies

National Plastic Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/05/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209TN1989PLC017413 and registration number is 017413. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastics and synthetic rubber in primary forms. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 341.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Hemant Chordia
    Chairman
  • Mr. Arihant Parakh
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sudershan Parakh
    Director
  • Mrs. Manju Parakh
    Director
  • Mr. N Venkatesan
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Deepa Venkat Ramani
    Independent Director

FAQs on National Plastic Technologies Share Price

What is the share price of National Plastic Technologies?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for National Plastic Technologies is ₹231.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is National Plastic Technologies?

The National Plastic Technologies is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of National Plastic Technologies?

The market cap of National Plastic Technologies is ₹140.56 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of National Plastic Technologies?

Today’s highest and lowest price of National Plastic Technologies are ₹248.75 and ₹230.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of National Plastic Technologies?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which National Plastic Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of National Plastic Technologies is ₹334.00 and 52-week low of National Plastic Technologies is ₹190.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the National Plastic Technologies performed historically in terms of returns?

The National Plastic Technologies has shown returns of -4.62% over the past day, 10.12% for the past month, 1.8% over 3 months, -7.44% over 1 year, 9.69% across 3 years, and 28.82% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of National Plastic Technologies?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of National Plastic Technologies are 14.77 and 2.34 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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