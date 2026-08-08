Here's the live share price of National Plastic Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|National Plastic Technologies
|1.83
|10.12
|1.80
|-10.45
|-7.44
|9.69
|28.82
|Supreme Industries
|-1.11
|7.77
|-6.60
|-7.79
|-17.93
|-3.08
|10.36
|Shaily Engineering Plastics
|3.19
|12.84
|18.32
|41.83
|98.76
|127.55
|54.36
|Kingfa Science & Technology (India)
|5.40
|7.59
|10.99
|23.85
|57.77
|31.27
|34.85
|Ddev Plastiks Industries
|8.05
|4.13
|16.29
|-5.75
|2.40
|15.53
|50.10
|Nilkamal
|-3.08
|34.72
|33.85
|18.43
|7.80
|-11.30
|-9.03
|Mold-Tek Packaging
|1.29
|-2.11
|14.12
|24.78
|-14.25
|-11.34
|5.78
|All Time Plastics
|-1.33
|-11.76
|-19.09
|-10.70
|-22.77
|-8.25
|-5.04
|Arrow Greentech
|8.99
|20.59
|42.12
|78.44
|3.15
|30.61
|38.24
|Dhunseri Ventures
|11.78
|12.30
|3.51
|0.81
|-22.28
|-1.75
|-1.35
|Pyramid Technoplast
|-2.07
|9.17
|1.87
|9.88
|12.85
|0.30
|0.18
|TPL Plastech
|-3.07
|-6.03
|15.03
|18.88
|2.12
|20.86
|17.09
|Bai-Kakaji Polymers
|-4.69
|23.71
|30.58
|21.37
|27.52
|8.44
|4.98
|Plastiblends India
|4.77
|10.86
|13.85
|24.80
|3.42
|-4.24
|-5.96
|Wim Plast
|-0.12
|-7.80
|-5.14
|-28.55
|-35.93
|-10.53
|-11.69
|Kaka Industries
|-3.63
|-4.15
|19.13
|6.84
|-7.81
|7.79
|12.17
|Multibase India
|-2.16
|-1.15
|-9.52
|-20.17
|-31.86
|-14.60
|-9.32
|Brand Concepts
|-6.34
|-11.71
|-28.08
|-43.19
|-45.70
|-21.27
|26.75
|Mitsu Chem Plast
|-0.87
|6.58
|-3.98
|28.23
|38.52
|-4.61
|-9.09
|Pil Italica Lifestyle
|2.12
|-2.14
|-2.47
|-3.56
|-40.14
|-4.03
|4.37
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, National Plastic Technologies has declined 7.44% compared to peers like Supreme Industries (-17.93%), Shaily Engineering Plastics (98.76%), Kingfa Science & Technology (India) (57.77%). From a 5 year perspective, National Plastic Technologies has outperformed peers relative to Supreme Industries (10.36%) and Shaily Engineering Plastics (54.36%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|233.03
|234.93
|10
|228.5
|232.66
|20
|226
|228.67
|50
|216.27
|223.4
|100
|221.4
|226.59
|200
|244.32
|238.97
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, National Plastic Technologies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 33.67% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 01, 2026, 12:49 AM IST IST
|National Plastic Tec - 37Th AGM On 21.09.2026
|Aug 01, 2026, 12:41 AM IST IST
|National Plastic Tec - Record Date For Final Dividend
|Aug 01, 2026, 12:33 AM IST IST
|National Plastic Tec - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Aug 01, 2026, 12:26 AM IST IST
|National Plastic Tec - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 01, 2026, 12:22 AM IST IST
|National Plastic Tec - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Source: Dion Global
National Plastic Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/05/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209TN1989PLC017413 and registration number is 017413. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastics and synthetic rubber in primary forms. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 341.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for National Plastic Technologies is ₹231.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The National Plastic Technologies is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of National Plastic Technologies is ₹140.56 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of National Plastic Technologies are ₹248.75 and ₹230.45.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which National Plastic Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of National Plastic Technologies is ₹334.00 and 52-week low of National Plastic Technologies is ₹190.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The National Plastic Technologies has shown returns of -4.62% over the past day, 10.12% for the past month, 1.8% over 3 months, -7.44% over 1 year, 9.69% across 3 years, and 28.82% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of National Plastic Technologies are 14.77 and 2.34 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global