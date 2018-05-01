Nation-wide holiday: Stock, forex, gold, money, sugar markets shut today; banks closed in most parts

Along with the forex and stock markets, a nation-wide bank holiday is also witnessed in many states while mobile banking, internet banking will remain operational. (Image: Reuters)

Indian stock markets including Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), National Stock Exchange (NSE), foreign exchange (forex) market, money market, bullion (gold, silver, other precious metals) market, metal, oilseeds, spices, sugar markets will be closed on Tuesday with respect to ‘Maharashtra Day’. The interbank foreign exchange market was also closed on Monday on the account of ‘Buddha Purnima’.

Earlier on Friday last week, the Indian rupee recovered partially against the US dollar from the 14-month low level. The rupee appreciated by 9 paise to finish the day at 66.66 apiece US dollar on Friday. The Reserve Bank of India has fixed a reference rate of 66.7801 against the US dollar; 80.7438 per Euro; 92.8911 per Great Britain Pound and 61.08 per Japanese Yen on Friday.

Yesterday only, the domestic stock markets closed higher with Sensex and Nifty concluding at nearly three-month highs following the optimism over the Q4 corporate earnings. A sustained rise in the shares of heavyweight companies such HDFC (Housing Development Finance Corporation), HDFC Bank, TCS (Tata Consultancy Services), L&T, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Yes Bank, HUL (Hindustan Unilever Ltd), ITC and SBI (State Bank of India) steered the benchmark Sensex to finish above 35,000-mark for the first time in last three months.

BSE Sensex added as much as 190.66 points or 0.55% to settle at a three-month high of 35,160.36 on Monday. This was the highest level in last three months as the 30-share barometer Sensex concluded at 35,906.66 on 1 February 2018.