Here's the live share price of Nath Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Nath Industries
|6.25
|7.37
|-3.15
|-17.74
|-40.15
|-2.57
|-14.44
|Aditya Birla Real Estate
|-2.57
|-1.77
|-12.81
|-2.98
|-26.10
|10.81
|12.31
|JK Paper
|-1.18
|7.12
|3.40
|17.99
|9.35
|4.95
|6.58
|West Coast Paper Mills
|5.52
|12.74
|15.59
|36.53
|19.75
|7.28
|17.59
|KS Smart Technologies
|-5.69
|-12.79
|-57.36
|-53.80
|54.70
|62.22
|33.68
|Seshasayee Paper & Boards
|-5.40
|1.32
|-15.43
|-7.36
|-13.17
|-4.84
|2.60
|Andhra Paper
|-2.04
|-2.36
|-13.02
|-12.08
|-21.96
|-10.01
|3.46
|Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers
|4.08
|8.62
|-0.32
|9.91
|-1.54
|-9.67
|0.64
|Pudumjee Paper Products
|3.74
|15.93
|11.96
|19.43
|-21.87
|32.01
|17.03
|N R Agarwal Industries
|14.92
|33.18
|8.04
|25.18
|50.16
|19.60
|11.34
|Kuantum Papers
|11.43
|12.78
|7.00
|-3.42
|-31.96
|-22.84
|-2.17
|Emami Paper Mills
|-2.45
|21.64
|33.71
|24.94
|15.72
|-5.53
|-11.06
|Satia Industries
|1.71
|13.21
|-11.44
|0.14
|-22.21
|-17.98
|-9.04
|Subam Papers
|0.84
|0.09
|-5.82
|19.12
|83.92
|13.29
|7.77
|Shree Rama Newsprint
|14.90
|14.42
|3.13
|8.80
|-1.58
|39.29
|7.77
|Orient Paper & Industries
|0.65
|9.07
|-6.75
|-13.06
|-33.73
|-25.26
|-10.00
|Asgard Alcobev
|-6.80
|-4.70
|-11.36
|-40.20
|-49.00
|28.52
|31.17
|Pakka
|0.04
|-4.50
|-24.42
|-21.98
|-62.03
|-19.08
|-4.75
|Ruchira Papers
|2.58
|5.85
|-11.35
|-10.13
|-16.47
|-0.66
|5.25
|Genus Paper & Boards
|2.64
|4.63
|-6.11
|3.15
|-30.70
|-7.39
|2.38
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Nath Industries has declined 40.15% compared to peers like Aditya Birla Real Estate (-26.10%), JK Paper (9.35%), West Coast Paper Mills (19.75%). From a 5 year perspective, Nath Industries has underperformed peers relative to Aditya Birla Real Estate (12.31%) and JK Paper (6.58%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|48.98
|49.24
|10
|48.71
|48.9
|20
|48.02
|48.57
|50
|48.87
|49.05
|100
|49.81
|51.34
|200
|57.79
|56.7
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Nath Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.22%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 26.08% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 24, 2026, 05:16 PM IST IST
|Nath Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for SUBMISSION OF INFORMATION UNDER CLAUSE 29 OF SEBI (LODR) 2015
|Jul 14, 2026, 11:16 PM IST IST
|Nath Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 29, 2026, 09:44 PM IST IST
|Nath Industries - Audited Financial Result For Quarter/Year Ended 31.03.2026
|May 18, 2026, 09:23 PM IST IST
|Nath Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Of Directors Meeting To Be Held On 29.05.2026
|Apr 07, 2026, 04:30 PM IST IST
|Nath Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Nath Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/07/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21010MH1980PLC022820 and registration number is 022820. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of paper and paper products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 490.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nath Industries is ₹51.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Nath Industries is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Nath Industries is ₹96.90 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Nath Industries are ₹51.85 and ₹49.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nath Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nath Industries is ₹90.00 and 52-week low of Nath Industries is ₹42.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Nath Industries has shown returns of -1.14% over the past day, 7.37% for the past month, -3.15% over 3 months, -40.15% over 1 year, -2.57% across 3 years, and -14.44% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nath Industries are 14.51 and 0.37 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global