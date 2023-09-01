What is the Market Cap of Nath Industries Ltd.? The market cap of Nath Industries Ltd. is ₹104.88 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Nath Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of Nath Industries Ltd. is 152.91 and PB ratio of Nath Industries Ltd. is 0.43 as on .

What is the share price of Nath Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nath Industries Ltd. is ₹55.20 as on .