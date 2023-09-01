Follow Us

Nath Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

NATH INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Paper & Paper Products | Smallcap | BSE
₹55.20 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Nath Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹54.00₹55.50
₹55.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹46.60₹76.80
₹55.20
Open Price
₹55.20
Prev. Close
₹55.20
Volume
5,490

Nath Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R155.8
  • R256.4
  • R357.3
  • Pivot
    54.9
  • S154.3
  • S253.4
  • S352.8

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 569.0255.2
  • 1067.2255.38
  • 2066.1655.49
  • 5067.5155.6
  • 10067.9456.2
  • 20077.3659.19

Nath Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.070.693.22-0.93-25.00-24.54-7.92
-0.908.2711.81-4.91-13.48286.65124.69
0.3326.5216.8827.81-1.43219.3169.39
4.1519.2515.2128.4511.15114.5547.20
0.285.091.265.95-8.72112.05-6.78
-1.3720.2414.8323.950.66110.74-14.72
-10.560.5326.2657.9891.18295.10173.92
-2.3917.9416.1512.3112.5010.50104.80
-2.8213.0015.8131.4947.34171.218.60
-0.496.6510.9912.83-25.8583.82-47.07
1.7944.9477.1886.5759.59392.14183.44
6.8121.2422.7554.92-7.2567.62-26.82
0.1115.6933.5225.9511.06268.7568.57
-2.5211.3116.6925.249.14236.3086.35
8.5333.8134.2838.739.82185.0218.61
-3.0621.4017.2426.091.24114.4312.81
-0.297.13-3.1544.7460.53169.1124.12
-4.130.138.01-5.18-11.5478.950.13
-1.876.050.387.00-22.42-9.00-50.09
5.6215.67-8.8824.42178.36751.06493.47

Nath Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Nath Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Nath Industries Ltd.

Nath Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/07/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21010MH1980PLC022820 and registration number is 022820. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of paper and paper products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 421.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ramniklal Salgia
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Jeevanlata Kagliwal
    Non Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Akhileshkumar Sharma
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Abhaykumar Jain
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Hitesh Purohit
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Kashinath Iyer Ganapathy
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director

FAQs on Nath Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Nath Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Nath Industries Ltd. is ₹104.88 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Nath Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Nath Industries Ltd. is 152.91 and PB ratio of Nath Industries Ltd. is 0.43 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Nath Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nath Industries Ltd. is ₹55.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nath Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nath Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nath Industries Ltd. is ₹76.80 and 52-week low of Nath Industries Ltd. is ₹46.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

