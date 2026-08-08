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Nath Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

NATH INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Paper

Here's the live share price of Nath Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹51.00 Closed
-1.14₹ -0.59
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Nath Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹49.05₹51.85
₹51.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹42.00₹90.00
₹51.00
Open Price
₹51.59
Prev. Close
₹51.59
Volume
2,600

Source: Dion Global

Nath Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Nath Industries		6.257.37-3.15-17.74-40.15-2.57-14.44
Aditya Birla Real Estate		-2.57-1.77-12.81-2.98-26.1010.8112.31
JK Paper		-1.187.123.4017.999.354.956.58
West Coast Paper Mills		5.5212.7415.5936.5319.757.2817.59
KS Smart Technologies		-5.69-12.79-57.36-53.8054.7062.2233.68
Seshasayee Paper & Boards		-5.401.32-15.43-7.36-13.17-4.842.60
Andhra Paper		-2.04-2.36-13.02-12.08-21.96-10.013.46
Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers		4.088.62-0.329.91-1.54-9.670.64
Pudumjee Paper Products		3.7415.9311.9619.43-21.8732.0117.03
N R Agarwal Industries		14.9233.188.0425.1850.1619.6011.34
Kuantum Papers		11.4312.787.00-3.42-31.96-22.84-2.17
Emami Paper Mills		-2.4521.6433.7124.9415.72-5.53-11.06
Satia Industries		1.7113.21-11.440.14-22.21-17.98-9.04
Subam Papers		0.840.09-5.8219.1283.9213.297.77
Shree Rama Newsprint		14.9014.423.138.80-1.5839.297.77
Orient Paper & Industries		0.659.07-6.75-13.06-33.73-25.26-10.00
Asgard Alcobev		-6.80-4.70-11.36-40.20-49.0028.5231.17
Pakka		0.04-4.50-24.42-21.98-62.03-19.08-4.75
Ruchira Papers		2.585.85-11.35-10.13-16.47-0.665.25
Genus Paper & Boards		2.644.63-6.113.15-30.70-7.392.38

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Nath Industries has declined 40.15% compared to peers like Aditya Birla Real Estate (-26.10%), JK Paper (9.35%), West Coast Paper Mills (19.75%). From a 5 year perspective, Nath Industries has underperformed peers relative to Aditya Birla Real Estate (12.31%) and JK Paper (6.58%).

Nath Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Nath Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
548.9849.24
1048.7148.9
2048.0248.57
5048.8749.05
10049.8151.34
20057.7956.7

Source: Dion Global

Nath Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Nath Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.22%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 26.08% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Nath Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 24, 2026, 05:16 PM IST ISTNath Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for SUBMISSION OF INFORMATION UNDER CLAUSE 29 OF SEBI (LODR) 2015
Jul 14, 2026, 11:16 PM IST ISTNath Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 29, 2026, 09:44 PM IST ISTNath Industries - Audited Financial Result For Quarter/Year Ended 31.03.2026
May 18, 2026, 09:23 PM IST ISTNath Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Of Directors Meeting To Be Held On 29.05.2026
Apr 07, 2026, 04:30 PM IST ISTNath Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Nath Industries

Nath Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/07/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21010MH1980PLC022820 and registration number is 022820. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of paper and paper products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 490.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Akash Kagliwal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Madhukar Deshpande
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Ms. Nupur Lodwal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Abhaykumar Jain
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Hitesh Purohit
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Kashinath Iyer Ganapathy
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director

FAQs on Nath Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Nath Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nath Industries is ₹51.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Nath Industries?

The Nath Industries is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Nath Industries?

The market cap of Nath Industries is ₹96.90 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Nath Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Nath Industries are ₹51.85 and ₹49.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nath Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nath Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nath Industries is ₹90.00 and 52-week low of Nath Industries is ₹42.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Nath Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Nath Industries has shown returns of -1.14% over the past day, 7.37% for the past month, -3.15% over 3 months, -40.15% over 1 year, -2.57% across 3 years, and -14.44% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Nath Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nath Industries are 14.51 and 0.37 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Nath Industries News

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