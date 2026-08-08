What is the share price of Nath Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nath Industries is ₹51.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Nath Industries? The Nath Industries is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Nath Industries? The market cap of Nath Industries is ₹96.90 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Nath Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Nath Industries are ₹51.85 and ₹49.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nath Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nath Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nath Industries is ₹90.00 and 52-week low of Nath Industries is ₹42.00 as on .

How has the Nath Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Nath Industries has shown returns of -1.14% over the past day, 7.37% for the past month, -3.15% over 3 months, -40.15% over 1 year, -2.57% across 3 years, and -14.44% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Nath Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nath Industries are 14.51 and 0.37 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global