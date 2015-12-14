Natco Pharma shares gain on Tamilflu patent suit settlement, drug approval

Natco Pharma share price gained after the drug major announced that it has received approval for generic Daclatasvir Dihydrochloride (Daclatasvir)and the patent suit between the company and its partner Alvogen settled over Tamiflu has been settled in a US court. (Photo: Reuters)

Natco Pharma share price gained nearly 3 per cent on Monday after the drug major announced that it is the first company in India to get approval for generic Daclatasvir Dihydrochloride (“Daclatasvir”) tablets from Drugs Controller General (India). In another major announcement, Natco Pharma and its partner Alvogen settled patent infringement suit with Gilead Sciences Inc and others over Tamiflu, in a US court.

The share price of the company closed 2.88 per cent up at Rs 547.50 on BSE. The scrip opened at Rs 534 and touched a high and low of Rs 554 and Rs 534, in trade. The benchmark BSE Healthcare index closed 0.71 per cent up at 16,256.60

In a BSE filing, Natco said, “Daclatasvir is the first-in-class NS5A inhibitor used in combination with Sofosbuvir for the treatment of patients with chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) genotype 3 infection. Compared to other treatment options, this combination not only increases the cure rate, but is also regarded as a valuable treatment option in some of the difficult-to-treat HCV patient subsets.”

Natco will market generic Daclatasvir under its own brand NATDAC, and through its strategic partners in India. It will launch immediately in India at Rs 6,000 and Rs 4,000 for the 60mg and 30mg strengths, respectively, for a bottle of 28 tablets.