Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.83
|14.48
|-4.86
|64.95
|21.97
|136.52
|172.00
|5.96
|0.70
|5.45
|41.55
|26.26
|212.84
|136.86
|5.50
|6.37
|22.75
|31.55
|32.42
|182.34
|198.66
|11.58
|10.56
|16.62
|136.24
|319.58
|553.66
|625.72
|16.94
|14.48
|36.38
|63.49
|41.33
|160.88
|181.71
|12.75
|20.29
|4.32
|6.03
|29.65
|153.52
|60.90
|0.91
|1.12
|4.13
|24.55
|15.05
|248.68
|308.10
|12.11
|9.94
|38.46
|86.69
|136.20
|405.34
|64.38
|7.50
|16.13
|22.19
|55.91
|54.27
|97.60
|-27.53
|6.63
|13.23
|29.05
|53.68
|9.66
|583.83
|278.47
|4.31
|-5.79
|6.86
|22.16
|17.33
|92.63
|105.26
|3.07
|11.68
|9.80
|6.18
|6.51
|118.50
|131.66
|4.02
|8.02
|45.54
|104.53
|155.94
|635.44
|342.44
|4.01
|0.72
|19.72
|34.70
|9.18
|9.18
|9.18
|-5.74
|74.30
|82.74
|137.70
|114.18
|2,040.29
|424.69
|1.16
|-1.12
|-0.78
|26.47
|54.60
|358.15
|282.65
|3.37
|0.74
|8.97
|8.92
|-12.74
|136.64
|34.76
|10.53
|15.90
|66.18
|93.05
|56.94
|800.00
|388.38
|-1.37
|-0.57
|21.89
|51.29
|62.64
|174.55
|125.87
|13.36
|18.37
|20.88
|35.29
|-8.13
|31.37
|-45.65
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|22 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Narendra Properties Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/05/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70101TN1995PLC031532 and registration number is 031532. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction & Contracting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Narendra Properties Ltd. is ₹19.33 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Narendra Properties Ltd. is 3.61 and PB ratio of Narendra Properties Ltd. is 0.54 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Narendra Properties Ltd. is ₹27.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Narendra Properties Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Narendra Properties Ltd. is ₹36.46 and 52-week low of Narendra Properties Ltd. is ₹14.61 as on Sep 01, 2023.