What is the Market Cap of Narendra Properties Ltd.? The market cap of Narendra Properties Ltd. is ₹19.33 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Narendra Properties Ltd.? P/E ratio of Narendra Properties Ltd. is 3.61 and PB ratio of Narendra Properties Ltd. is 0.54 as on .

What is the share price of Narendra Properties Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Narendra Properties Ltd. is ₹27.20 as on .