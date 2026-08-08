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Narendra Properties Share Price

NSE
BSE

NARENDRA PROPERTIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Narendra Properties along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹38.90 Closed
3.98₹ 1.49
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Narendra Properties Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹34.20₹40.17
₹38.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹28.90₹47.33
₹38.90
Open Price
₹40.17
Prev. Close
₹37.41
Volume
1,382

Source: Dion Global

Narendra Properties Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Narendra Properties		11.111.047.767.67-6.6919.4615.17
Larsen & Toubro		2.73.841.8-1.6612.1515.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.794.09-23.28-26.28-30.5223.250.71
NBCC (India)		0.420.69-5.38-6.66-10.0643.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.6-1.55-8.17-10.89-9.615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.1627.5690.4168.198971.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-9.39-19.82-19.75-32.84-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.31.22-14.28-7.88-34.47-2.2211.3
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-1.5412.9515.5232.332942.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-5.76-0.2-4.38-27.27-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-0.5-3.32-8.23-14.51316.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-10-11.933.32-9.947.3220.9
Keystone Realtors		-5.1-8.16-12.41-21.17-35.41-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5112.7-16-6.04-31.73-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.510.687.58-3.3-32.05-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-7.3315.7220.341.256.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.6-8.92-18.1122.5242.7874.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-0.34-12.24-21.32-44.75-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-5.92-13.67-27.75-38.44.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-9.86-1.11-7.07-19.03-16.611.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Narendra Properties has declined 6.69% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (12.15%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-30.52%), NBCC (India) (-10.06%). From a 5 year perspective, Narendra Properties has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

Narendra Properties Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Narendra Properties Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
536.2136.45
1037.2436.84
2037.8237.34
5037.6837.38
10036.4337.06
20036.837.22

Source: Dion Global

Narendra Properties Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Narendra Properties remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 29.81% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Narendra Properties Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 06:48 PM IST ISTNarendra Propert - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates
Aug 05, 2026, 06:43 PM IST ISTNarendra Propert - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Held At Short Notice On 5TH AUG
Aug 05, 2026, 01:17 AM IST ISTNarendra Propert - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Convening Board Meeting On 11TH AUGUST 2026 To Approve Un-Audited Fina
Jul 14, 2026, 07:00 PM IST ISTNarendra Propert - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 07, 2026, 10:28 PM IST ISTNarendra Propert - Newspaper Advertisement Regarding "Second 100 Days'' Campaign - Saksham Niveshak""

Source: Dion Global

About Narendra Properties

Narendra Properties Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/05/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70101TN1995PLC031532 and registration number is 031532. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Mahendra K Maher
    Chairman & Non Independent Director
  • Mr. Chirag N Maher
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Nishank Sakariya
    Non Independent Director
  • Ms. Kavita Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Narendra Kumar Lunawath
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Aravind Kumar Ayush Jain
    Independent Director

FAQs on Narendra Properties Share Price

What is the share price of Narendra Properties?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Narendra Properties is ₹38.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Narendra Properties?

The Narendra Properties is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Narendra Properties?

The market cap of Narendra Properties is ₹27.64 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Narendra Properties?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Narendra Properties are ₹40.17 and ₹34.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Narendra Properties?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Narendra Properties stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Narendra Properties is ₹47.33 and 52-week low of Narendra Properties is ₹28.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Narendra Properties performed historically in terms of returns?

The Narendra Properties has shown returns of 3.98% over the past day, 3.05% for the past month, 7.19% over 3 months, -7.36% over 1 year, 19.46% across 3 years, and 15.17% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Narendra Properties?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Narendra Properties are 13.97 and 0.71 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.57 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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