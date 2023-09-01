Follow Us

Narendra Properties Ltd. Share Price

NARENDRA PROPERTIES LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | BSE
₹27.20 Closed
0.70.19
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Narendra Properties Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹26.52₹27.20
₹27.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹14.61₹36.46
₹27.20
Open Price
₹27.01
Prev. Close
₹27.01
Volume
751

Narendra Properties Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R127.43
  • R227.65
  • R328.11
  • Pivot
    26.97
  • S126.75
  • S226.29
  • S326.07

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 516.927.08
  • 1016.7726.71
  • 2017.7525.9
  • 5018.6124.78
  • 10017.9123.21
  • 20021.5321.52

Narendra Properties Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.8314.48-4.8664.9521.97136.52172.00
5.960.705.4541.5526.26212.84136.86
5.506.3722.7531.5532.42182.34198.66
11.5810.5616.62136.24319.58553.66625.72
16.9414.4836.3863.4941.33160.88181.71
12.7520.294.326.0329.65153.5260.90
0.911.124.1324.5515.05248.68308.10
12.119.9438.4686.69136.20405.3464.38
7.5016.1322.1955.9154.2797.60-27.53
6.6313.2329.0553.689.66583.83278.47
4.31-5.796.8622.1617.3392.63105.26
3.0711.689.806.186.51118.50131.66
4.028.0245.54104.53155.94635.44342.44
4.010.7219.7234.709.189.189.18
-5.7474.3082.74137.70114.182,040.29424.69
1.16-1.12-0.7826.4754.60358.15282.65
3.370.748.978.92-12.74136.6434.76
10.5315.9066.1893.0556.94800.00388.38
-1.37-0.5721.8951.2962.64174.55125.87
13.3618.3720.8835.29-8.1331.37-45.65

Narendra Properties Ltd. Share Holdings

Narendra Properties Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 Dec, 2022Board MeetingOthers
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Narendra Properties Ltd.

Narendra Properties Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/05/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70101TN1995PLC031532 and registration number is 031532. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction & Contracting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Babhubai P Patel
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Chirag N Maher
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Narendra C Maher
    Non Independent Director
  • Mr. Mahendra K Maher
    Non Independent Director
  • Mr. Narendra Sakariya
    Non Independent Director
  • Mr. Nishank Sakariya
    Non Independent Director
  • Mrs. Preethi S Maher
    Non Independent Director
  • Mr. K S Subramanian
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Kavita Patel
    Independent Director

FAQs on Narendra Properties Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Narendra Properties Ltd.?

The market cap of Narendra Properties Ltd. is ₹19.33 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Narendra Properties Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Narendra Properties Ltd. is 3.61 and PB ratio of Narendra Properties Ltd. is 0.54 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Narendra Properties Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Narendra Properties Ltd. is ₹27.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Narendra Properties Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Narendra Properties Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Narendra Properties Ltd. is ₹36.46 and 52-week low of Narendra Properties Ltd. is ₹14.61 as on Sep 01, 2023.

