What is the share price of Narendra Properties? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Narendra Properties is ₹38.90 as on .

What kind of stock is Narendra Properties? The Narendra Properties is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Narendra Properties? The market cap of Narendra Properties is ₹27.64 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Narendra Properties? Today’s highest and lowest price of Narendra Properties are ₹40.17 and ₹34.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Narendra Properties? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Narendra Properties stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Narendra Properties is ₹47.33 and 52-week low of Narendra Properties is ₹28.90 as on .

How has the Narendra Properties performed historically in terms of returns? The Narendra Properties has shown returns of 3.98% over the past day, 3.05% for the past month, 7.19% over 3 months, -7.36% over 1 year, 19.46% across 3 years, and 15.17% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Narendra Properties? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Narendra Properties are 13.97 and 0.71 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.57 per annum.

Source: Dion Global