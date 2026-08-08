Here's the live share price of Narendra Properties along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Narendra Properties
|11.11
|1.04
|7.76
|7.67
|-6.69
|19.46
|15.17
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.7
|3.84
|1.8
|-1.66
|12.15
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|4.09
|-23.28
|-26.28
|-30.52
|23.2
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|0.69
|-5.38
|-6.66
|-10.06
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.6
|-1.55
|-8.17
|-10.89
|-9.6
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.16
|27.56
|90.41
|68.19
|89
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-9.39
|-19.82
|-19.75
|-32.84
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.3
|1.22
|-14.28
|-7.88
|-34.47
|-2.22
|11.3
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-1.54
|12.95
|15.52
|32.33
|29
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-5.76
|-0.2
|-4.38
|-27.27
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-0.5
|-3.32
|-8.23
|-14.51
|3
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-10
|-11.93
|3.32
|-9.94
|7.32
|20.9
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.1
|-8.16
|-12.41
|-21.17
|-35.41
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|12.7
|-16
|-6.04
|-31.73
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.5
|10.68
|7.58
|-3.3
|-32.05
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-7.33
|15.72
|20.3
|41.25
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.6
|-8.92
|-18.11
|22.52
|42.78
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-0.34
|-12.24
|-21.32
|-44.75
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-5.92
|-13.67
|-27.75
|-38.4
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-9.86
|-1.11
|-7.07
|-19.03
|-16.6
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Narendra Properties has declined 6.69% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (12.15%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-30.52%), NBCC (India) (-10.06%). From a 5 year perspective, Narendra Properties has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|36.21
|36.45
|10
|37.24
|36.84
|20
|37.82
|37.34
|50
|37.68
|37.38
|100
|36.43
|37.06
|200
|36.8
|37.22
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Narendra Properties remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 29.81% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 06:48 PM IST IST
|Narendra Propert - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates
|Aug 05, 2026, 06:43 PM IST IST
|Narendra Propert - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Held At Short Notice On 5TH AUG
|Aug 05, 2026, 01:17 AM IST IST
|Narendra Propert - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Convening Board Meeting On 11TH AUGUST 2026 To Approve Un-Audited Fina
|Jul 14, 2026, 07:00 PM IST IST
|Narendra Propert - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 07, 2026, 10:28 PM IST IST
|Narendra Propert - Newspaper Advertisement Regarding "Second 100 Days'' Campaign - Saksham Niveshak""
Source: Dion Global
Narendra Properties Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/05/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70101TN1995PLC031532 and registration number is 031532. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Narendra Properties is ₹38.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Narendra Properties is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Narendra Properties is ₹27.64 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Narendra Properties are ₹40.17 and ₹34.20.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Narendra Properties stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Narendra Properties is ₹47.33 and 52-week low of Narendra Properties is ₹28.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Narendra Properties has shown returns of 3.98% over the past day, 3.05% for the past month, 7.19% over 3 months, -7.36% over 1 year, 19.46% across 3 years, and 15.17% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Narendra Properties are 13.97 and 0.71 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.57 per annum.
Source: Dion Global