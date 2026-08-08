What is the share price of Narbada Gems & Jewellery? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Narbada Gems & Jewellery is ₹57.25 as on .

What kind of stock is Narbada Gems & Jewellery? The Narbada Gems & Jewellery is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Narbada Gems & Jewellery? The market cap of Narbada Gems & Jewellery is ₹121.13 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Narbada Gems & Jewellery? Today’s highest and lowest price of Narbada Gems & Jewellery are ₹60.39 and ₹56.99.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Narbada Gems & Jewellery? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Narbada Gems & Jewellery stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Narbada Gems & Jewellery is ₹77.00 and 52-week low of Narbada Gems & Jewellery is ₹48.05 as on .

How has the Narbada Gems & Jewellery performed historically in terms of returns? The Narbada Gems & Jewellery has shown returns of -3.2% over the past day, -4.42% for the past month, -16.56% over 3 months, -1.83% over 1 year, 5.36% across 3 years, and 15.79% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Narbada Gems & Jewellery? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Narbada Gems & Jewellery are 15.25 and 1.96 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global