Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.70
|3.24
|-4.35
|11.44
|2.99
|244.69
|111.30
|1.62
|3.83
|10.23
|30.80
|18.79
|177.94
|242.22
|16.52
|42.34
|126.29
|112.95
|193.61
|226.36
|226.36
|-2.70
|-3.25
|-9.69
|-24.27
|-13.87
|11.62
|-24.62
|-1.38
|8.02
|74.90
|144.68
|117.60
|592.38
|518.57
|-2.18
|-0.26
|0.33
|0.33
|0.33
|0.33
|0.33
|0.72
|-3.26
|-5.57
|-9.95
|-12.84
|449.13
|714.31
|4.59
|8.11
|14.74
|12.80
|4.93
|18.02
|-3.50
|-1.56
|-6.68
|8.81
|-7.00
|-63.26
|65.48
|-70.78
|7.28
|4.11
|19.48
|20.47
|-14.97
|108.86
|62.45
|3.30
|25.55
|59.47
|72.48
|53.45
|217.12
|56.22
|21.19
|41.23
|41.23
|41.23
|41.23
|41.23
|41.23
|-2.14
|-2.32
|-2.41
|-11.70
|10.27
|260.31
|820.09
|-2.99
|-6.97
|-3.34
|8.37
|-3.85
|898.26
|720.00
|-0.63
|7.52
|-29.41
|-13.19
|74.33
|213.41
|216.10
|-0.15
|17.82
|15.93
|25.06
|24.46
|27.82
|60.41
|-0.28
|0.10
|33.87
|22.21
|100.76
|200.29
|106.08
|7.05
|-1.28
|93.02
|105.98
|274.10
|274.10
|274.10
|1.18
|12.42
|-6.90
|-7.03
|3.37
|447.03
|1,040.43
|-2.88
|-8.64
|-28.43
|158.24
|155.34
|578.36
|1,584.89
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|15 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Narbada Gems & Jewellery Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/05/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01222TG1992PLC014173 and registration number is 014173. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of jewellery, bijouterie and related articles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 60.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Narbada Gems & Jewellery Ltd. is ₹116.68 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Narbada Gems & Jewellery Ltd. is 30.95 and PB ratio of Narbada Gems & Jewellery Ltd. is 2.62 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Narbada Gems & Jewellery Ltd. is ₹55.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Narbada Gems & Jewellery Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Narbada Gems & Jewellery Ltd. is ₹79.45 and 52-week low of Narbada Gems & Jewellery Ltd. is ₹38.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.