Here's the live share price of Narbada Gems & Jewellery along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Narbada Gems & Jewellery
|-0.45
|-4.42
|-16.56
|-19.34
|-1.83
|5.36
|15.79
|Titan Company
|1.39
|7.39
|14.73
|16.11
|44.75
|19.39
|22.39
|Kalyan Jewellers India
|-0.45
|71.88
|48.36
|39.35
|3.26
|51.83
|55.59
|Thangamayil Jewellery
|0.81
|-17.25
|28.36
|42.24
|168.95
|67.22
|64.69
|Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle
|0.79
|41.61
|63.33
|83.20
|50.37
|14.56
|8.50
|Sky Gold and Diamonds
|11.40
|24.87
|44.50
|105.44
|152.46
|201.07
|137.65
|PC Jeweller
|5.62
|3.82
|3.16
|-6.59
|-29.99
|52.70
|32.89
|P N Gadgil Jewellers
|-4.11
|13.15
|-9.90
|8.84
|16.54
|-6.77
|-4.12
|Senco Gold
|-3.71
|18.72
|13.07
|9.13
|13.58
|25.40
|13.92
|Goldiam International
|-0.91
|10.11
|18.82
|21.95
|37.47
|55.98
|28.85
|D P Abhushan
|9.26
|51.44
|33.28
|11.27
|-12.70
|9.74
|5.74
|Rajesh Exports
|-0.95
|-13.88
|-31.71
|-53.63
|-53.31
|-45.33
|-32.74
|Shringar House of Mangalsutra
|4.27
|1.95
|7.45
|-0.51
|26.05
|8.02
|4.74
|Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri
|-1.39
|37.49
|84.35
|62.57
|39.74
|43.59
|27.70
|Khazanchi Jewellers
|2.07
|19.21
|10.04
|-4.79
|23.35
|70.15
|37.56
|Shanti Gold International
|3.47
|3.13
|-2.06
|1.66
|-0.83
|-0.66
|-0.40
|PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery
|18.26
|21.53
|9.51
|21.27
|21.27
|6.64
|3.93
|Motisons Jewellers
|-1.97
|-6.50
|5.44
|-10.46
|-26.66
|11.30
|6.63
|Renaissance Global
|3.01
|0.75
|8.54
|-3.54
|7.20
|6.90
|-2.62
|Asian Star Company
|-4.93
|-7.79
|-19.22
|-1.16
|-20.54
|-6.74
|-8.07
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Narbada Gems & Jewellery has declined 1.83% compared to peers like Titan Company (44.75%), Kalyan Jewellers India (3.26%), Thangamayil Jewellery (168.95%). From a 5 year perspective, Narbada Gems & Jewellery has underperformed peers relative to Titan Company (22.39%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (55.59%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|59.09
|58.73
|10
|58.78
|58.78
|20
|58.58
|59.06
|50
|61.41
|61.22
|100
|66.03
|63.01
|200
|62.41
|63.04
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Narbada Gems & Jewellery remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 12, 2026, 09:34 PM IST IST
|Narbada Gems & Jewel - Intimation For Fixing Of Record Date.
|Feb 12, 2026, 08:49 PM IST IST
|Narbada Gems & Jewel - Intimation Of Record Date As Per Regulation 42 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And DisclosureRequ
|Feb 12, 2026, 08:41 PM IST IST
|Narbada Gems & Jewel - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement
|Feb 12, 2026, 05:26 PM IST IST
|Narbada Gems & Jewel - Board Meeting Outcome for For Meeting Held On 12-02-2026
|Feb 06, 2026, 09:27 PM IST IST
|Narbada Gems & Jewel - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting To Be Held On 12.02.2026.
Source: Dion Global
Narbada Gems & Jewellery Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/05/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01222TG1992PLC014173 and registration number is 014173. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of jewellery, bijouterie and related articles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 85.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Narbada Gems & Jewellery is ₹57.25 as on Feb 26, 2026.
The Narbada Gems & Jewellery is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Narbada Gems & Jewellery is ₹121.13 Cr as on Feb 26, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Narbada Gems & Jewellery are ₹60.39 and ₹56.99.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Narbada Gems & Jewellery stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Narbada Gems & Jewellery is ₹77.00 and 52-week low of Narbada Gems & Jewellery is ₹48.05 as on Feb 26, 2026.
The Narbada Gems & Jewellery has shown returns of -3.2% over the past day, -4.42% for the past month, -16.56% over 3 months, -1.83% over 1 year, 5.36% across 3 years, and 15.79% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Narbada Gems & Jewellery are 15.25 and 1.96 on Feb 26, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global