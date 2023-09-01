Follow Us

Narbada Gems & Jewellery Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

NARBADA GEMS & JEWELLERY LTD.

Sector : Diamond Cutting/Precious Metals/Jewellery | Smallcap | BSE
₹55.15 Closed
0.360.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Narbada Gems & Jewellery Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹53.21₹58.00
₹55.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹38.80₹79.45
₹55.15
Open Price
₹55.99
Prev. Close
₹54.95
Volume
2,421

Narbada Gems & Jewellery Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R157.7
  • R260.24
  • R362.49
  • Pivot
    55.45
  • S152.91
  • S250.66
  • S348.12

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 570.9354.73
  • 1071.3954.5
  • 2071.3454.47
  • 5060.1254.98
  • 10048.155.17
  • 20045.4854.25

Narbada Gems & Jewellery Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.703.24-4.3511.442.99244.69111.30
1.623.8310.2330.8018.79177.94242.22
16.5242.34126.29112.95193.61226.36226.36
-2.70-3.25-9.69-24.27-13.8711.62-24.62
-1.388.0274.90144.68117.60592.38518.57
-2.18-0.260.330.330.330.330.33
0.72-3.26-5.57-9.95-12.84449.13714.31
4.598.1114.7412.804.9318.02-3.50
-1.56-6.688.81-7.00-63.2665.48-70.78
7.284.1119.4820.47-14.97108.8662.45
3.3025.5559.4772.4853.45217.1256.22
21.1941.2341.2341.2341.2341.2341.23
-2.14-2.32-2.41-11.7010.27260.31820.09
-2.99-6.97-3.348.37-3.85898.26720.00
-0.637.52-29.41-13.1974.33213.41216.10
-0.1517.8215.9325.0624.4627.8260.41
-0.280.1033.8722.21100.76200.29106.08
7.05-1.2893.02105.98274.10274.10274.10
1.1812.42-6.90-7.033.37447.031,040.43
-2.88-8.64-28.43158.24155.34578.361,584.89

Narbada Gems & Jewellery Ltd. Share Holdings

Narbada Gems & Jewellery Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
15 Apr, 2023Board MeetingOthers
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Narbada Gems & Jewellery Ltd.

Narbada Gems & Jewellery Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/05/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01222TG1992PLC014173 and registration number is 014173. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of jewellery, bijouterie and related articles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 60.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay Kumar Sanghi
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Bhavna Sanghi
    Director
  • Mr. Ritesh Kumar Sanghi
    Director
  • Mr. Sunil Garg
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Siddharth Goel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ramprasad Vempati
    Independent Director

FAQs on Narbada Gems & Jewellery Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Narbada Gems & Jewellery Ltd.?

The market cap of Narbada Gems & Jewellery Ltd. is ₹116.68 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Narbada Gems & Jewellery Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Narbada Gems & Jewellery Ltd. is 30.95 and PB ratio of Narbada Gems & Jewellery Ltd. is 2.62 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Narbada Gems & Jewellery Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Narbada Gems & Jewellery Ltd. is ₹55.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Narbada Gems & Jewellery Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Narbada Gems & Jewellery Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Narbada Gems & Jewellery Ltd. is ₹79.45 and 52-week low of Narbada Gems & Jewellery Ltd. is ₹38.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

