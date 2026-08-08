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Narbada Gems & Jewellery Share Price

NSE
BSE

NARBADA GEMS & JEWELLERY

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Gems and Jewellery

Here's the live share price of Narbada Gems & Jewellery along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹57.25 Closed
-3.20₹ -1.89
As on Feb 26, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Narbada Gems & Jewellery Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹56.99₹60.39
₹57.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹48.05₹77.00
₹57.25
Open Price
₹60.32
Prev. Close
₹59.14
Volume
1,245

Source: Dion Global

Narbada Gems & Jewellery Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Narbada Gems & Jewellery		-0.45-4.42-16.56-19.34-1.835.3615.79
Titan Company		1.397.3914.7316.1144.7519.3922.39
Kalyan Jewellers India		-0.4571.8848.3639.353.2651.8355.59
Thangamayil Jewellery		0.81-17.2528.3642.24168.9567.2264.69
Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle		0.7941.6163.3383.2050.3714.568.50
Sky Gold and Diamonds		11.4024.8744.50105.44152.46201.07137.65
PC Jeweller		5.623.823.16-6.59-29.9952.7032.89
P N Gadgil Jewellers		-4.1113.15-9.908.8416.54-6.77-4.12
Senco Gold		-3.7118.7213.079.1313.5825.4013.92
Goldiam International		-0.9110.1118.8221.9537.4755.9828.85
D P Abhushan		9.2651.4433.2811.27-12.709.745.74
Rajesh Exports		-0.95-13.88-31.71-53.63-53.31-45.33-32.74
Shringar House of Mangalsutra		4.271.957.45-0.5126.058.024.74
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri		-1.3937.4984.3562.5739.7443.5927.70
Khazanchi Jewellers		2.0719.2110.04-4.7923.3570.1537.56
Shanti Gold International		3.473.13-2.061.66-0.83-0.66-0.40
PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery		18.2621.539.5121.2721.276.643.93
Motisons Jewellers		-1.97-6.505.44-10.46-26.6611.306.63
Renaissance Global		3.010.758.54-3.547.206.90-2.62
Asian Star Company		-4.93-7.79-19.22-1.16-20.54-6.74-8.07

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Narbada Gems & Jewellery has declined 1.83% compared to peers like Titan Company (44.75%), Kalyan Jewellers India (3.26%), Thangamayil Jewellery (168.95%). From a 5 year perspective, Narbada Gems & Jewellery has underperformed peers relative to Titan Company (22.39%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (55.59%).

Narbada Gems & Jewellery Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Narbada Gems & Jewellery Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
559.0958.73
1058.7858.78
2058.5859.06
5061.4161.22
10066.0363.01
20062.4163.04

Source: Dion Global

Narbada Gems & Jewellery Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Narbada Gems & Jewellery remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Narbada Gems & Jewellery Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 12, 2026, 09:34 PM IST ISTNarbada Gems & Jewel - Intimation For Fixing Of Record Date.
Feb 12, 2026, 08:49 PM IST ISTNarbada Gems & Jewel - Intimation Of Record Date As Per Regulation 42 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And DisclosureRequ
Feb 12, 2026, 08:41 PM IST ISTNarbada Gems & Jewel - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement
Feb 12, 2026, 05:26 PM IST ISTNarbada Gems & Jewel - Board Meeting Outcome for For Meeting Held On 12-02-2026
Feb 06, 2026, 09:27 PM IST ISTNarbada Gems & Jewel - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting To Be Held On 12.02.2026.

Source: Dion Global

About Narbada Gems & Jewellery

Narbada Gems & Jewellery Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/05/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01222TG1992PLC014173 and registration number is 014173. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of jewellery, bijouterie and related articles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 85.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay Kumar Sanghi
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Bhavna Sanghi
    Director
  • Mr. Ritesh Kumar Sanghi
    Director
  • Mr. Sunil Garg
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Balasubramanyam Dantruti
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vikram Goel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dileep Kumar Jain
    Independent Director

FAQs on Narbada Gems & Jewellery Share Price

What is the share price of Narbada Gems & Jewellery?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Narbada Gems & Jewellery is ₹57.25 as on Feb 26, 2026.

What kind of stock is Narbada Gems & Jewellery?

The Narbada Gems & Jewellery is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Narbada Gems & Jewellery?

The market cap of Narbada Gems & Jewellery is ₹121.13 Cr as on Feb 26, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Narbada Gems & Jewellery?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Narbada Gems & Jewellery are ₹60.39 and ₹56.99.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Narbada Gems & Jewellery?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Narbada Gems & Jewellery stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Narbada Gems & Jewellery is ₹77.00 and 52-week low of Narbada Gems & Jewellery is ₹48.05 as on Feb 26, 2026.

How has the Narbada Gems & Jewellery performed historically in terms of returns?

The Narbada Gems & Jewellery has shown returns of -3.2% over the past day, -4.42% for the past month, -16.56% over 3 months, -1.83% over 1 year, 5.36% across 3 years, and 15.79% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Narbada Gems & Jewellery?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Narbada Gems & Jewellery are 15.25 and 1.96 on Feb 26, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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