Narayani Steels Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

NARAYANI STEELS LTD.

Sector : Steel - CR/HR Strips | Smallcap | BSE
₹125.30 Closed
00
As on Aug 28, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Narayani Steels Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹125.30₹125.30
₹125.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹14.80₹157.10
₹125.30
Open Price
₹125.30
Prev. Close
₹125.30
Volume
0

Narayani Steels Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1125.3
  • R2125.3
  • R3125.3
  • Pivot
    125.3
  • S1125.3
  • S2125.3
  • S3125.3

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 547.28133.75
  • 1042.23132.91
  • 2034.17125.9
  • 5019.86112.15
  • 10015.9197.32
  • 20020.5176.56

Narayani Steels Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0-3.0947.3348.11706.31466.97146.41
2.7334.8962.3846.66158.60565.87146.29
6.61-2.9310.6914.441.95-38.12-20.60
29.0523.827.394.58-18.15-13.73-75.94
6.2912.610.81-14.97-26.99232.45192.06
5.28-19.47-19.83-26.62118.57207.02380.63
012.2833.33-23.81-49.2188.24-32.63

Narayani Steels Ltd. Share Holdings

Narayani Steels Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Narayani Steels Ltd.

Narayani Steels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/02/1995 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27109WB1996PLC082021 and registration number is 082021. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - CR/HR Strips. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sunil Choudhary
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Ankit Gupta
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Swarnalath Mandaleeka
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Krishnamacharyulu Eunny
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prakash Kumar Thakur
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rabi Kumar Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amit Ranjan Sinha
    Director

FAQs on Narayani Steels Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Narayani Steels Ltd.?

The market cap of Narayani Steels Ltd. is ₹6.83 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Narayani Steels Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Narayani Steels Ltd. is 0.93 and PB ratio of Narayani Steels Ltd. is 0.13 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the share price of Narayani Steels Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Narayani Steels Ltd. is ₹125.30 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Narayani Steels Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Narayani Steels Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Narayani Steels Ltd. is ₹157.10 and 52-week low of Narayani Steels Ltd. is ₹14.80 as on Aug 28, 2023.

