What is the Market Cap of Narayani Steels Ltd.? The market cap of Narayani Steels Ltd. is ₹6.83 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Narayani Steels Ltd.? P/E ratio of Narayani Steels Ltd. is 0.93 and PB ratio of Narayani Steels Ltd. is 0.13 as on .

What is the share price of Narayani Steels Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Narayani Steels Ltd. is ₹125.30 as on .