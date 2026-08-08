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Nandani Creation Share Price

NSE
BSE

NANDANI CREATION

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Nandani Creation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹27.58 Closed
3.96₹ 1.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:56 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Nandani Creation Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹26.61₹28.70
₹27.58
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹24.40₹43.50
₹27.58
Open Price
₹27.00
Prev. Close
₹26.53
Volume
34,470

Source: Dion Global

Nandani Creation Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Nandani Creation		3.41-1.99-16.25-32.94-32.17-29.65-5.81
Eternal		4.158.8522.379.054.3947.7819.25
FSN E-Commerce Ventures		-0.425.3323.0319.4858.1731.19-2.02
Meesho		5.030.49-3.7421.9312.504.002.38
Swiggy		-1.445.440.45-15.87-29.55-14.93-9.24
CarTrade Tech		2.700.3445.3327.7732.7274.4413.22
Brainbees Solutions		0.910.78-10.27-21.75-41.60-31.93-20.61
One Mobikwik Systems		-2.390.17-6.72-10.69-14.59-27.61-17.62
Acetech E-Commerce		-1.834.408.6711.8611.863.812.27
Macobs Technologies		-2.43-6.42-12.85-1.3824.6227.8315.87
Intrasoft Technologies		-4.192.060-11.89-19.05-13.74-9.56
Womancart		-7.59-11.93-21.31-37.75-58.03-8.24-5.03
Digidrive Distributors		-0.62-4.75-22.49-23.79-44.32-43.60-29.08
Net Avenue Technologies		-9.09-9.8415.7935.8015.79-48.34-32.72

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Nandani Creation has declined 32.17% compared to peers like Eternal (4.39%), FSN E-Commerce Ventures (58.17%), Meesho (12.50%). From a 5 year perspective, Nandani Creation has underperformed peers relative to Eternal (19.25%) and FSN E-Commerce Ventures (-2.02%).

Nandani Creation Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Nandani Creation Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
526.8726.97
1027.0627.03
2027.4527.3
5028.6728.27
10029.4429.66
20031.9132.02

Source: Dion Global

Nandani Creation Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Nandani Creation saw a rise in promoter holding to 41.65%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 2.21%, and public shareholding moved down to 56.14% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Nandani Creation Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Nandani Creation fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Nandani Creation

Nandani Creation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/02/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18101RJ2012PLC037976 and registration number is 037976. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of wearing apparel, except fur apparel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 111.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Anuj Mundhra
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Vandna Mundhra
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Sunita Devi Mundhra
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Gagan Saboo
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Neetesh Kabra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Gaurav Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Nandani Creation Share Price

What is the share price of Nandani Creation?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nandani Creation is ₹27.58 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Nandani Creation?

The Nandani Creation is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Nandani Creation?

The market cap of Nandani Creation is ₹62.39 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Nandani Creation?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Nandani Creation are ₹28.70 and ₹26.61.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nandani Creation?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nandani Creation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nandani Creation is ₹43.50 and 52-week low of Nandani Creation is ₹24.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Nandani Creation performed historically in terms of returns?

The Nandani Creation has shown returns of 3.96% over the past day, -1.99% for the past month, -16.25% over 3 months, -32.17% over 1 year, -29.65% across 3 years, and -5.81% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Nandani Creation?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nandani Creation are 31.45 and 0.90 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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