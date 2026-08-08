Here's the live share price of Nandani Creation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Nandani Creation
|3.41
|-1.99
|-16.25
|-32.94
|-32.17
|-29.65
|-5.81
|Eternal
|4.15
|8.85
|22.37
|9.05
|4.39
|47.78
|19.25
|FSN E-Commerce Ventures
|-0.42
|5.33
|23.03
|19.48
|58.17
|31.19
|-2.02
|Meesho
|5.03
|0.49
|-3.74
|21.93
|12.50
|4.00
|2.38
|Swiggy
|-1.44
|5.44
|0.45
|-15.87
|-29.55
|-14.93
|-9.24
|CarTrade Tech
|2.70
|0.34
|45.33
|27.77
|32.72
|74.44
|13.22
|Brainbees Solutions
|0.91
|0.78
|-10.27
|-21.75
|-41.60
|-31.93
|-20.61
|One Mobikwik Systems
|-2.39
|0.17
|-6.72
|-10.69
|-14.59
|-27.61
|-17.62
|Acetech E-Commerce
|-1.83
|4.40
|8.67
|11.86
|11.86
|3.81
|2.27
|Macobs Technologies
|-2.43
|-6.42
|-12.85
|-1.38
|24.62
|27.83
|15.87
|Intrasoft Technologies
|-4.19
|2.06
|0
|-11.89
|-19.05
|-13.74
|-9.56
|Womancart
|-7.59
|-11.93
|-21.31
|-37.75
|-58.03
|-8.24
|-5.03
|Digidrive Distributors
|-0.62
|-4.75
|-22.49
|-23.79
|-44.32
|-43.60
|-29.08
|Net Avenue Technologies
|-9.09
|-9.84
|15.79
|35.80
|15.79
|-48.34
|-32.72
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Nandani Creation has declined 32.17% compared to peers like Eternal (4.39%), FSN E-Commerce Ventures (58.17%), Meesho (12.50%). From a 5 year perspective, Nandani Creation has underperformed peers relative to Eternal (19.25%) and FSN E-Commerce Ventures (-2.02%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|26.87
|26.97
|10
|27.06
|27.03
|20
|27.45
|27.3
|50
|28.67
|28.27
|100
|29.44
|29.66
|200
|31.91
|32.02
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Nandani Creation saw a rise in promoter holding to 41.65%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 2.21%, and public shareholding moved down to 56.14% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Nandani Creation fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Nandani Creation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/02/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18101RJ2012PLC037976 and registration number is 037976. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of wearing apparel, except fur apparel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 111.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nandani Creation is ₹27.58 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Nandani Creation is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Nandani Creation is ₹62.39 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Nandani Creation are ₹28.70 and ₹26.61.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nandani Creation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nandani Creation is ₹43.50 and 52-week low of Nandani Creation is ₹24.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Nandani Creation has shown returns of 3.96% over the past day, -1.99% for the past month, -16.25% over 3 months, -32.17% over 1 year, -29.65% across 3 years, and -5.81% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nandani Creation are 31.45 and 0.90 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global