What is the Market Cap of Nandani Creation Ltd.? The market cap of Nandani Creation Ltd. is ₹104.05 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Nandani Creation Ltd.? P/E ratio of Nandani Creation Ltd. is -64.77 and PB ratio of Nandani Creation Ltd. is 3.71 as on .

What is the share price of Nandani Creation Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nandani Creation Ltd. is ₹91.00 as on .