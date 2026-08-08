What is the share price of Nandani Creation? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nandani Creation is ₹27.58 as on .

What kind of stock is Nandani Creation? The Nandani Creation is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Nandani Creation? The market cap of Nandani Creation is ₹62.39 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Nandani Creation? Today’s highest and lowest price of Nandani Creation are ₹28.70 and ₹26.61.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nandani Creation? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nandani Creation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nandani Creation is ₹43.50 and 52-week low of Nandani Creation is ₹24.40 as on .

How has the Nandani Creation performed historically in terms of returns? The Nandani Creation has shown returns of 3.96% over the past day, -1.99% for the past month, -16.25% over 3 months, -32.17% over 1 year, -29.65% across 3 years, and -5.81% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Nandani Creation? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nandani Creation are 31.45 and 0.90 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global