Nandani Creation Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

NANDANI CREATION LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Readymade Apparels | Smallcap | NSE
₹91.00 Closed
-0.87-0.8
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Nandani Creation Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹90.10₹93.00
₹91.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹50.05₹117.25
₹91.00
Open Price
₹91.80
Prev. Close
₹91.80
Volume
8,134

Nandani Creation Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R192.43
  • R293.87
  • R394.73
  • Pivot
    91.57
  • S190.13
  • S289.27
  • S387.83

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 579.492.64
  • 1074.5292.41
  • 2069.9791.69
  • 5062.991.04
  • 10063.4790.82
  • 20066.5388.53

Nandani Creation Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.814.246.00-0.1656.90983.33306.25
1.352.901.764.27-21.31107.7717.05
1.5639.5322.4818.2048.10134.6492.16
5.618.8424.1442.2016.457.887.88
27.3946.9470.0092.81110.241,343.54816.04
0.84-8.96-2.5410.09-19.2911.35-14.36
6.10-0.8313.5716.8116.92134.45-29.83
22.5230.1563.05104.8140.50477.51416.34
0.576.65-4.937.09-32.50237.08591.27
-1.39-14.41-3.8929.78-8.84332.4268.66
5.3928.8842.7881.7032.75507.5583.90
4.533.1226.6135.33-12.3385.5950.65
5.00-16.154.5820.3289.49957.691,369.02
-2.247.924.3135.83204.90411.44411.44
6.675.713.1713.0565.61424.44-16.09
3.23-3.6019.1125.7523.526.63-25.13
7.41-7.94-13.43-18.31-19.40574.58793.82
4.28-6.081.2910.92-13.1450.89-58.85
6.7712.7623.5890.9990.9990.9990.99
1.501.2031.5624.76-17.28130.376.24

Nandani Creation Ltd. Share Holdings

Nandani Creation Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Nov, 2022Board MeetingOthers
25 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Nandani Creation Ltd.

Nandani Creation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/02/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18101RJ2012PLC037976 and registration number is 037976. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of wearing apparel, except fur apparel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 55.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Anuj Mundhra
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Vandna Mundhra
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Sunita Devi Mundhra
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Gagan Saboo
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Neetesh Kabra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gaurav Jain
    Independent Director

FAQs on Nandani Creation Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Nandani Creation Ltd.?

The market cap of Nandani Creation Ltd. is ₹104.05 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Nandani Creation Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Nandani Creation Ltd. is -64.77 and PB ratio of Nandani Creation Ltd. is 3.71 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Nandani Creation Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nandani Creation Ltd. is ₹91.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nandani Creation Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nandani Creation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nandani Creation Ltd. is ₹117.25 and 52-week low of Nandani Creation Ltd. is ₹50.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

