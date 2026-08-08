What is the share price of Nanavati Ventures? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nanavati Ventures is ₹89.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Nanavati Ventures? The Nanavati Ventures is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Nanavati Ventures? The market cap of Nanavati Ventures is ₹41.80 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Nanavati Ventures? Today’s highest and lowest price of Nanavati Ventures are ₹90.00 and ₹89.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nanavati Ventures? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nanavati Ventures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nanavati Ventures is ₹163.30 and 52-week low of Nanavati Ventures is ₹64.50 as on .

How has the Nanavati Ventures performed historically in terms of returns? The Nanavati Ventures has shown returns of 0.56% over the past day, -15.0% for the past month, -17.59% over 3 months, -18.64% over 1 year, 36.42% across 3 years, and 12.22% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Nanavati Ventures? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nanavati Ventures are 570.06 and 1.85 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global