NANAVATI VENTURES LTD.

Sector : Diamond Cutting/Precious Metals/Jewellery | Smallcap | BSE
₹55.00 Closed
00
As on Aug 30, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Nanavati Ventures Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹52.50₹55.00
₹55.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹26.10₹58.05
₹55.00
Open Price
₹52.50
Prev. Close
₹55.00
Volume
0

Nanavati Ventures Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R155.83
  • R256.67
  • R358.33
  • Pivot
    54.17
  • S153.33
  • S251.67
  • S350.83

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 539.352.15
  • 1040.3649.97
  • 2037.147.62
  • 5031.0444.43
  • 10015.520
  • 2007.760

Nanavati Ventures Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
6.9256.0322.2219.5796.439.349.34
1.623.8310.2330.8018.79177.94242.22
16.5242.34126.29112.95193.61226.36226.36
-2.70-3.25-9.69-24.27-13.8711.62-24.62
-1.388.0274.90144.68117.60592.38518.57
-2.18-0.260.330.330.330.330.33
0.72-3.26-5.57-9.95-12.84449.13714.31
4.598.1114.7412.804.9318.02-3.50
-1.56-6.688.81-7.00-63.2665.48-70.78
7.284.1119.4820.47-14.97108.8662.45
3.3025.5559.4772.4853.45217.1256.22
21.1941.2341.2341.2341.2341.2341.23
-2.14-2.32-2.41-11.7010.27260.31820.09
-2.99-6.97-3.348.37-3.85898.26720.00
-0.637.52-29.41-13.1974.33213.41216.10
-0.1517.8215.9325.0624.4627.8260.41
-0.280.1033.8722.21100.76200.29106.08
7.05-1.2893.02105.98274.10274.10274.10
1.1812.42-6.90-7.033.37447.031,040.43
1.703.24-4.3511.442.99244.69111.30

Nanavati Ventures Ltd. Share Holdings

Nanavati Ventures Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
06 May, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
13 Apr, 2023Board MeetingTo consider issue of Warrants
25 Feb, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results

About Nanavati Ventures Ltd.

Nanavati Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/08/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51109GJ2010PLC061936 and registration number is 061936. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Diamond Cutting/Precious Metals/Jewellery. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 18.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Shreykumar Hasmukhbhai Sheth
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Vaishnavi Hemantkumar Nanavati
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Hardikbhai Rajubhai Patel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Bhavisha Divyesh Daliya
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Nanavati Ventures Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Nanavati Ventures Ltd.?

The market cap of Nanavati Ventures Ltd. is ₹25.68 Cr as on Aug 30, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Nanavati Ventures Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Nanavati Ventures Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Nanavati Ventures Ltd. is 2.67 as on Aug 30, 2023.

What is the share price of Nanavati Ventures Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nanavati Ventures Ltd. is ₹55.00 as on Aug 30, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nanavati Ventures Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nanavati Ventures Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nanavati Ventures Ltd. is ₹58.05 and 52-week low of Nanavati Ventures Ltd. is ₹26.10 as on Aug 30, 2023.

