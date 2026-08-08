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Nanavati Ventures Share Price

NSE
BSE

NANAVATI VENTURES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Gems and Jewellery

Here's the live share price of Nanavati Ventures along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹89.50 Closed
0.56₹ 0.50
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Nanavati Ventures Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹89.50₹90.00
₹89.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹64.50₹163.30
₹89.50
Open Price
₹90.00
Prev. Close
₹89.00
Volume
1,500

Source: Dion Global

Nanavati Ventures Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Nanavati Ventures		8.48-15.00-17.59-19.41-18.6436.4212.22
Titan Company		1.397.3914.7316.1144.7519.3922.39
Kalyan Jewellers India		-0.4571.8848.3639.353.2651.8355.59
Thangamayil Jewellery		0.81-17.2528.3642.24168.9567.2264.69
Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle		0.7941.6163.3383.2050.3714.568.50
Sky Gold and Diamonds		11.4024.8744.50105.44152.46201.07137.65
PC Jeweller		5.623.823.16-6.59-29.9952.7032.89
P N Gadgil Jewellers		-4.1113.15-9.908.8416.54-6.77-4.12
Senco Gold		-3.7118.7213.079.1313.5825.4013.92
Goldiam International		-0.9110.1118.8221.9537.4755.9828.85
D P Abhushan		9.2651.4433.2811.27-12.709.745.74
Rajesh Exports		-0.95-13.88-31.71-53.63-53.31-45.33-32.74
Shringar House of Mangalsutra		4.271.957.45-0.5126.058.024.74
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri		-1.3937.4984.3562.5739.7443.5927.70
Khazanchi Jewellers		2.0719.2110.04-4.7923.3570.1537.56
Shanti Gold International		3.473.13-2.061.66-0.83-0.66-0.40
PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery		18.2621.539.5121.2721.276.643.93
Motisons Jewellers		-1.97-6.505.44-10.46-26.6611.306.63
Renaissance Global		3.010.758.54-3.547.206.90-2.62
Asian Star Company		-4.93-7.79-19.22-1.16-20.54-6.74-8.07

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Nanavati Ventures has declined 18.64% compared to peers like Titan Company (44.75%), Kalyan Jewellers India (3.26%), Thangamayil Jewellery (168.95%). From a 5 year perspective, Nanavati Ventures has underperformed peers relative to Titan Company (22.39%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (55.59%).

Nanavati Ventures Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Nanavati Ventures Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
583.0684.31
1079.6584.98
2092.8689.28
50101.0697.16
100105.02101.66
200108.3899.32

Source: Dion Global

Nanavati Ventures Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Nanavati Ventures saw a rise in promoter holding to 62.41%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 37.58% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Nanavati Ventures Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 16, 2026, 12:44 AM IST ISTNanavati Ventures - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 31, 2026, 12:50 AM IST ISTNanavati Ventures - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 31, 2026, 12:47 AM IST ISTNanavati Ventures - Results-For The Financial Year Ended On March 31, 2026
May 31, 2026, 12:42 AM IST ISTNanavati Ventures - Board Meeting Outcome for Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure
May 27, 2026, 12:10 AM IST ISTNanavati Ventures - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of The Securities And Exchan

Source: Dion Global

About Nanavati Ventures

Nanavati Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/08/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51109GJ2010PLC061936 and registration number is 061936. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Gems, Jewellery & Precious Metals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 18.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Shreykumar Hasmukhbhai Sheth
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Vaishnavi Mihir Patel
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Dhiraj Mishra
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Jigishaben Vinodbhai Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Nanavati Ventures Share Price

What is the share price of Nanavati Ventures?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nanavati Ventures is ₹89.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Nanavati Ventures?

The Nanavati Ventures is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Nanavati Ventures?

The market cap of Nanavati Ventures is ₹41.80 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Nanavati Ventures?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Nanavati Ventures are ₹90.00 and ₹89.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nanavati Ventures?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nanavati Ventures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nanavati Ventures is ₹163.30 and 52-week low of Nanavati Ventures is ₹64.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Nanavati Ventures performed historically in terms of returns?

The Nanavati Ventures has shown returns of 0.56% over the past day, -15.0% for the past month, -17.59% over 3 months, -18.64% over 1 year, 36.42% across 3 years, and 12.22% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Nanavati Ventures?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nanavati Ventures are 570.06 and 1.85 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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