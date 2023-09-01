Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|06 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
|13 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|To consider issue of Warrants
|25 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
Nanavati Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/08/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51109GJ2010PLC061936 and registration number is 061936. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Diamond Cutting/Precious Metals/Jewellery. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 18.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Nanavati Ventures Ltd. is ₹25.68 Cr as on Aug 30, 2023.
P/E ratio of Nanavati Ventures Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Nanavati Ventures Ltd. is 2.67 as on Aug 30, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nanavati Ventures Ltd. is ₹55.00 as on Aug 30, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nanavati Ventures Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nanavati Ventures Ltd. is ₹58.05 and 52-week low of Nanavati Ventures Ltd. is ₹26.10 as on Aug 30, 2023.