Here's the live share price of Nanavati Ventures along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Nanavati Ventures
|8.48
|-15.00
|-17.59
|-19.41
|-18.64
|36.42
|12.22
|Titan Company
|1.39
|7.39
|14.73
|16.11
|44.75
|19.39
|22.39
|Kalyan Jewellers India
|-0.45
|71.88
|48.36
|39.35
|3.26
|51.83
|55.59
|Thangamayil Jewellery
|0.81
|-17.25
|28.36
|42.24
|168.95
|67.22
|64.69
|Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle
|0.79
|41.61
|63.33
|83.20
|50.37
|14.56
|8.50
|Sky Gold and Diamonds
|11.40
|24.87
|44.50
|105.44
|152.46
|201.07
|137.65
|PC Jeweller
|5.62
|3.82
|3.16
|-6.59
|-29.99
|52.70
|32.89
|P N Gadgil Jewellers
|-4.11
|13.15
|-9.90
|8.84
|16.54
|-6.77
|-4.12
|Senco Gold
|-3.71
|18.72
|13.07
|9.13
|13.58
|25.40
|13.92
|Goldiam International
|-0.91
|10.11
|18.82
|21.95
|37.47
|55.98
|28.85
|D P Abhushan
|9.26
|51.44
|33.28
|11.27
|-12.70
|9.74
|5.74
|Rajesh Exports
|-0.95
|-13.88
|-31.71
|-53.63
|-53.31
|-45.33
|-32.74
|Shringar House of Mangalsutra
|4.27
|1.95
|7.45
|-0.51
|26.05
|8.02
|4.74
|Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri
|-1.39
|37.49
|84.35
|62.57
|39.74
|43.59
|27.70
|Khazanchi Jewellers
|2.07
|19.21
|10.04
|-4.79
|23.35
|70.15
|37.56
|Shanti Gold International
|3.47
|3.13
|-2.06
|1.66
|-0.83
|-0.66
|-0.40
|PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery
|18.26
|21.53
|9.51
|21.27
|21.27
|6.64
|3.93
|Motisons Jewellers
|-1.97
|-6.50
|5.44
|-10.46
|-26.66
|11.30
|6.63
|Renaissance Global
|3.01
|0.75
|8.54
|-3.54
|7.20
|6.90
|-2.62
|Asian Star Company
|-4.93
|-7.79
|-19.22
|-1.16
|-20.54
|-6.74
|-8.07
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Nanavati Ventures has declined 18.64% compared to peers like Titan Company (44.75%), Kalyan Jewellers India (3.26%), Thangamayil Jewellery (168.95%). From a 5 year perspective, Nanavati Ventures has underperformed peers relative to Titan Company (22.39%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (55.59%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|83.06
|84.31
|10
|79.65
|84.98
|20
|92.86
|89.28
|50
|101.06
|97.16
|100
|105.02
|101.66
|200
|108.38
|99.32
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Nanavati Ventures saw a rise in promoter holding to 62.41%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 37.58% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 16, 2026, 12:44 AM IST IST
|Nanavati Ventures - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 31, 2026, 12:50 AM IST IST
|Nanavati Ventures - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 31, 2026, 12:47 AM IST IST
|Nanavati Ventures - Results-For The Financial Year Ended On March 31, 2026
|May 31, 2026, 12:42 AM IST IST
|Nanavati Ventures - Board Meeting Outcome for Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure
|May 27, 2026, 12:10 AM IST IST
|Nanavati Ventures - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of The Securities And Exchan
Source: Dion Global
Nanavati Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/08/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51109GJ2010PLC061936 and registration number is 061936. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Gems, Jewellery & Precious Metals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 18.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nanavati Ventures is ₹89.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Nanavati Ventures is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Nanavati Ventures is ₹41.80 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Nanavati Ventures are ₹90.00 and ₹89.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nanavati Ventures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nanavati Ventures is ₹163.30 and 52-week low of Nanavati Ventures is ₹64.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Nanavati Ventures has shown returns of 0.56% over the past day, -15.0% for the past month, -17.59% over 3 months, -18.64% over 1 year, 36.42% across 3 years, and 12.22% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nanavati Ventures are 570.06 and 1.85 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global