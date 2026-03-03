Here's the live share price of Namo eWaste Management along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Namo eWaste Management has declined 0.35% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 8.53%.
Namo eWaste Management’s current P/E of 37.68x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Namo eWaste Management
|-4.72
|-6.85
|-8.08
|0.60
|13.91
|-0.58
|-0.35
|Antony Waste Handling Cell
|-3.81
|-5.53
|7.76
|-17.14
|-6.74
|23.13
|9.90
|Hi-Green Carbon
|-4.40
|-10.99
|-15.26
|-41.46
|-38.56
|16.29
|9.48
|Exim Routes
|-4.67
|-25.05
|35.97
|35.97
|35.97
|10.79
|6.34
|Race Eco Chain
|-7.56
|6.40
|-27.15
|-54.32
|-57.76
|-23.52
|-14.86
|Urban Enviro Waste Management
|-10.31
|-7.63
|-15.03
|-17.76
|-30.78
|20.12
|11.63
Over the last one year, Namo eWaste Management has gained 13.91% compared to peers like Antony Waste Handling Cell (-6.74%), Hi-Green Carbon (-38.56%), Exim Routes (35.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Namo eWaste Management has underperformed peers relative to Antony Waste Handling Cell (9.90%) and Hi-Green Carbon (9.48%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|175.2
|174.27
|10
|178.01
|176.35
|20
|179.59
|178.18
|50
|181.71
|180.56
|100
|186.23
|181.21
|200
|176.4
|181.09
In the latest quarter, Namo eWaste Management saw a drop in promoter holding to 69.05%, while DII stake decreased to 0.82%, FII holding fell to 0.37%, and public shareholding moved up to 29.77% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Namo eWaste Management fact sheet for more information
Namo eWaste Management Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/01/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74140DL2014PLC263441 and registration number is 263441. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Waste Management. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 121.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Namo eWaste Management is ₹166.60 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Namo eWaste Management is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Namo eWaste Management is ₹380.97 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Namo eWaste Management are ₹170.00 and ₹165.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Namo eWaste Management stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Namo eWaste Management is ₹229.90 and 52-week low of Namo eWaste Management is ₹127.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Namo eWaste Management has shown returns of -4.17% over the past day, -3.42% for the past month, -10.93% over 3 months, 8.53% over 1 year, -0.58% across 3 years, and -0.35% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Namo eWaste Management are 37.68 and 3.98 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.