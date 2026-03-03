Facebook Pixel Code
Namo eWaste Management Share Price

NSE
BSE

NAMO EWASTE MANAGEMENT

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Service
Theme
Waste Management

Here's the live share price of Namo eWaste Management along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹166.60 Closed
-4.17₹ -7.25
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:46 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Namo eWaste Management Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹165.05₹170.00
₹166.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹127.00₹229.90
₹166.60
Open Price
₹170.00
Prev. Close
₹173.85
Volume
27,200

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Namo eWaste Management has declined 0.35% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 8.53%.

Namo eWaste Management’s current P/E of 37.68x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Namo eWaste Management Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Namo eWaste Management		-4.72-6.85-8.080.6013.91-0.58-0.35
Antony Waste Handling Cell		-3.81-5.537.76-17.14-6.7423.139.90
Hi-Green Carbon		-4.40-10.99-15.26-41.46-38.5616.299.48
Exim Routes		-4.67-25.0535.9735.9735.9710.796.34
Race Eco Chain		-7.566.40-27.15-54.32-57.76-23.52-14.86
Urban Enviro Waste Management		-10.31-7.63-15.03-17.76-30.7820.1211.63

Over the last one year, Namo eWaste Management has gained 13.91% compared to peers like Antony Waste Handling Cell (-6.74%), Hi-Green Carbon (-38.56%), Exim Routes (35.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Namo eWaste Management has underperformed peers relative to Antony Waste Handling Cell (9.90%) and Hi-Green Carbon (9.48%).

Namo eWaste Management Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Namo eWaste Management Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5175.2174.27
10178.01176.35
20179.59178.18
50181.71180.56
100186.23181.21
200176.4181.09

Namo eWaste Management Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Namo eWaste Management saw a drop in promoter holding to 69.05%, while DII stake decreased to 0.82%, FII holding fell to 0.37%, and public shareholding moved up to 29.77% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Namo eWaste Management Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Namo eWaste Management fact sheet for more information

About Namo eWaste Management

Namo eWaste Management Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/01/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74140DL2014PLC263441 and registration number is 263441. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Waste Management. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 121.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Akshay Jain
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Parikshit Satish Deshmukh
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ujjwal Kumar
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Rojina Thapa
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Saurabh Shashwat
    Independent Director

FAQs on Namo eWaste Management Share Price

What is the share price of Namo eWaste Management?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Namo eWaste Management is ₹166.60 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Namo eWaste Management?

The Namo eWaste Management is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Namo eWaste Management?

The market cap of Namo eWaste Management is ₹380.97 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Namo eWaste Management?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Namo eWaste Management are ₹170.00 and ₹165.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Namo eWaste Management?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Namo eWaste Management stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Namo eWaste Management is ₹229.90 and 52-week low of Namo eWaste Management is ₹127.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Namo eWaste Management performed historically in terms of returns?

The Namo eWaste Management has shown returns of -4.17% over the past day, -3.42% for the past month, -10.93% over 3 months, 8.53% over 1 year, -0.58% across 3 years, and -0.35% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Namo eWaste Management?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Namo eWaste Management are 37.68 and 3.98 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Namo eWaste Management News

