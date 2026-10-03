What is the share price of Naman Industries Proxima? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Naman Industries Proxima is ₹48.20 as on .

What kind of stock is Naman Industries Proxima? The Naman Industries Proxima is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Naman Industries Proxima? The market cap of Naman Industries Proxima is ₹62.98 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Naman Industries Proxima? Today’s highest and lowest price of Naman Industries Proxima are ₹48.20 and ₹48.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Naman Industries Proxima? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Naman Industries Proxima stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Naman Industries Proxima is ₹87.50 and 52-week low of Naman Industries Proxima is ₹37.00 as on .

How has the Naman Industries Proxima performed historically in terms of returns? The Naman Industries Proxima has shown returns of -4.93% over the past day, 20.8% for the past month, 4.22% over 3 months, -42.76% over 1 year, -25.96% across 3 years, and -16.5% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Naman Industries Proxima? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Naman Industries Proxima are -27.61 and 0.82 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global