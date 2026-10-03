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Naman Industries Proxima Share Price

NSE
BSE

NAMAN INDUSTRIES PROXIMA

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Naman Industries Proxima along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹48.20 Closed
-4.93₹ -2.50
As on Oct 01, 2026, 03:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Naman Industries Proxima Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹48.20₹48.20
₹48.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹37.00₹87.50
₹48.20
Open Price
₹48.20
Prev. Close
₹50.70
Volume
12,000

Source: Dion Global

Naman Industries Proxima Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Naman Industries Proxima		-0.8220.50-0.626.17-43.29-25.96-16.50
Sheela Foam		-2.83-4.67-19.1823.64-8.85-18.24-12.34
Wakefit Innovations		-1.04-8.2610.32-5.01-27.26-10.06-6.17
Responsive Industries		0.848.05-19.4325.24-14.11-22.855.77
Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures		-1.18-6.80-14.2419.1334.3015.969.29
BirlaNu		-3.31-2.192.20-0.06-29.86-21.17-22.31
Parin Enterprises		-4.47-1.21-2.3213.7832.71114.8267.68
Stanley Lifestyles		-5.610.60-13.018.54-54.42-34.04-22.10
Transteel Seating Technologies		-7.355.59-41.66-45.80-40.05-5.24-3.17
HVAX Technologies		4.917.5615.24-12.69-23.8313.137.68
Marvel Decor		04.68-15.8820.07-30.2512.3624.16
Omfurn India		-0.87-9.73-5.1227.50-57.85-10.0246.72
Ahlada Engineers		-5.36-0.56-4.266.37-38.55-28.55-24.87
Priti International		-2.93-1.38-16.35-8.48-54.10-43.09-14.17
Rexpro Enterprises		-4.29-10.79-17.59-18.29-59.05-32.95-21.33

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Naman Industries Proxima has declined 43.29% compared to peers like Sheela Foam (-8.85%), Wakefit Innovations (-27.26%), Responsive Industries (-14.11%). From a 5 year perspective, Naman Industries Proxima has underperformed peers relative to Sheela Foam (-12.34%) and Wakefit Innovations (-6.17%).

Naman Industries Proxima Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Naman Industries Proxima Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
548.0647.82
1044.2545.55
2041.8943.75
5043.3843.99
10047.1847.18
20053.8555.96

Source: Dion Global

Naman Industries Proxima Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Naman Industries Proxima saw a rise in promoter holding to 63.35%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.74%, and public shareholding moved down to 40.32% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Naman Industries Proxima Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Naman Industries Proxima fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Naman Industries Proxima

Naman In-Store (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/07/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74140MH2010PLC205904 and registration number is 205904. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Furniture, Furnishing & Flooring. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 142.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Raju Mathuradas Paleja
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Jay Jitendra Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Abdul Shahid Shaikh
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Mehul Dipakbhai Naik
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Foram Rupin Desai
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Anand Sawroop Khanna
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Niraj Omprakash Seth
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Feni Jay Shah
    Independent Woman Director
  • Ms. Harshangiben Pravinsinh Solanki
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Hemali Amit Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Naman Industries Proxima Share Price

What is the share price of Naman Industries Proxima?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Naman Industries Proxima is ₹48.20 as on Oct 01, 2026.

What kind of stock is Naman Industries Proxima?

The Naman Industries Proxima is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Naman Industries Proxima?

The market cap of Naman Industries Proxima is ₹62.98 Cr as on Oct 01, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Naman Industries Proxima?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Naman Industries Proxima are ₹48.20 and ₹48.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Naman Industries Proxima?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Naman Industries Proxima stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Naman Industries Proxima is ₹87.50 and 52-week low of Naman Industries Proxima is ₹37.00 as on Oct 01, 2026.

How has the Naman Industries Proxima performed historically in terms of returns?

The Naman Industries Proxima has shown returns of -4.93% over the past day, 20.8% for the past month, 4.22% over 3 months, -42.76% over 1 year, -25.96% across 3 years, and -16.5% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Naman Industries Proxima?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Naman Industries Proxima are -27.61 and 0.82 on Oct 01, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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