Here's the live share price of Naman Industries Proxima along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Naman Industries Proxima
|-0.82
|20.50
|-0.62
|6.17
|-43.29
|-25.96
|-16.50
|Sheela Foam
|-2.83
|-4.67
|-19.18
|23.64
|-8.85
|-18.24
|-12.34
|Wakefit Innovations
|-1.04
|-8.26
|10.32
|-5.01
|-27.26
|-10.06
|-6.17
|Responsive Industries
|0.84
|8.05
|-19.43
|25.24
|-14.11
|-22.85
|5.77
|Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures
|-1.18
|-6.80
|-14.24
|19.13
|34.30
|15.96
|9.29
|BirlaNu
|-3.31
|-2.19
|2.20
|-0.06
|-29.86
|-21.17
|-22.31
|Parin Enterprises
|-4.47
|-1.21
|-2.32
|13.78
|32.71
|114.82
|67.68
|Stanley Lifestyles
|-5.61
|0.60
|-13.01
|8.54
|-54.42
|-34.04
|-22.10
|Transteel Seating Technologies
|-7.35
|5.59
|-41.66
|-45.80
|-40.05
|-5.24
|-3.17
|HVAX Technologies
|4.91
|7.56
|15.24
|-12.69
|-23.83
|13.13
|7.68
|Marvel Decor
|0
|4.68
|-15.88
|20.07
|-30.25
|12.36
|24.16
|Omfurn India
|-0.87
|-9.73
|-5.12
|27.50
|-57.85
|-10.02
|46.72
|Ahlada Engineers
|-5.36
|-0.56
|-4.26
|6.37
|-38.55
|-28.55
|-24.87
|Priti International
|-2.93
|-1.38
|-16.35
|-8.48
|-54.10
|-43.09
|-14.17
|Rexpro Enterprises
|-4.29
|-10.79
|-17.59
|-18.29
|-59.05
|-32.95
|-21.33
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Naman Industries Proxima has declined 43.29% compared to peers like Sheela Foam (-8.85%), Wakefit Innovations (-27.26%), Responsive Industries (-14.11%). From a 5 year perspective, Naman Industries Proxima has underperformed peers relative to Sheela Foam (-12.34%) and Wakefit Innovations (-6.17%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|48.06
|47.82
|10
|44.25
|45.55
|20
|41.89
|43.75
|50
|43.38
|43.99
|100
|47.18
|47.18
|200
|53.85
|55.96
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Naman Industries Proxima saw a rise in promoter holding to 63.35%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.74%, and public shareholding moved down to 40.32% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Naman Industries Proxima fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Naman In-Store (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/07/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74140MH2010PLC205904 and registration number is 205904. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Furniture, Furnishing & Flooring. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 142.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Naman Industries Proxima is ₹48.20 as on Oct 01, 2026.
The Naman Industries Proxima is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Naman Industries Proxima is ₹62.98 Cr as on Oct 01, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Naman Industries Proxima are ₹48.20 and ₹48.20.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Naman Industries Proxima stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Naman Industries Proxima is ₹87.50 and 52-week low of Naman Industries Proxima is ₹37.00 as on Oct 01, 2026.
The Naman Industries Proxima has shown returns of -4.93% over the past day, 20.8% for the past month, 4.22% over 3 months, -42.76% over 1 year, -25.96% across 3 years, and -16.5% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Naman Industries Proxima are -27.61 and 0.82 on Oct 01, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global