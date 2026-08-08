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Nam Securities Share Price

NSE
BSE

NAM SECURITIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Nam Securities along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹91.99 Closed
-1.17₹ -1.09
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Nam Securities Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹88.43₹92.00
₹91.99
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹68.00₹105.97
₹91.99
Open Price
₹92.00
Prev. Close
₹93.08
Volume
22

Source: Dion Global

Nam Securities Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Nam Securities		-7.0813.9914.0722.07-5.2914.0621.15
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Nam Securities has declined 5.29% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Nam Securities has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Nam Securities Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Nam Securities Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
595.6997.89
1093.9395.67
2088.0791.78
5084.286.59
10081.8584.75
20084.6787.12

Source: Dion Global

Nam Securities Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Nam Securities remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Nam Securities Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 17, 2026, 11:32 PM IST ISTNam Securities - Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
Jul 17, 2026, 11:21 PM IST ISTNam Securities - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Qua
Jul 15, 2026, 03:49 PM IST ISTNam Securities - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 09, 2026, 11:46 PM IST ISTNam Securities - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Consideration Of Un-Audited Financial Result For T
May 28, 2026, 09:52 PM IST ISTNam Securities - Non Applicability Of Secretarial Compliance Report As Per Regulation 24A(2) Of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015.

Source: Dion Global

About Nam Securities

Nam Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/07/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1994PLC350531 and registration number is 053200. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Security and commodity contracts brokerage. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 40.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Ms. Divya Goyal
    Director
  • Mr. Ashwani Goyal
    Director
  • Mrs. Kiran Goyal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Prakash Chandra Panjikar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bhisham Kumar Gupta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Nam Securities Share Price

What is the share price of Nam Securities?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nam Securities is ₹91.99 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Nam Securities?

The Nam Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Nam Securities?

The market cap of Nam Securities is ₹49.60 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Nam Securities?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Nam Securities are ₹92.00 and ₹88.43.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nam Securities?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nam Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nam Securities is ₹105.97 and 52-week low of Nam Securities is ₹68.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Nam Securities performed historically in terms of returns?

The Nam Securities has shown returns of -1.17% over the past day, 13.99% for the past month, 14.07% over 3 months, -5.29% over 1 year, 14.06% across 3 years, and 21.15% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Nam Securities?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nam Securities are 275.42 and 4.32 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Nam Securities News

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