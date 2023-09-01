Follow Us

Nam Securities Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

NAM SECURITIES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹62.00 Closed
00
As on Aug 30, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Nam Securities Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹62.00₹62.00
₹62.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹23.70₹90.80
₹62.00
Open Price
₹62.00
Prev. Close
₹62.00
Volume
0

Nam Securities Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R162
  • R262
  • R362
  • Pivot
    62
  • S162
  • S262
  • S362

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 534.2261.98
  • 1036.5661.89
  • 2043.0761.07
  • 5040.8257.9
  • 10033.5754.29
  • 20039.6749.96

Nam Securities Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.80-2.6731.9171.8912.2289.0282.89
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Nam Securities Ltd. Share Holdings

Nam Securities Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
17 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
15 May, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Nam Securities Ltd.

Nam Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/07/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1994PLC350531 and registration number is 053200. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Security and commodity contracts brokerage. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 86.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Kiran Goyal
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Divya Goyal
    Director
  • Mr. Ashwani Goyal
    Director
  • Mr. Ravi Berry
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Rekha Chauhan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prakash Chandra Panjikar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Nam Securities Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Nam Securities Ltd.?

The market cap of Nam Securities Ltd. is ₹33.43 Cr as on Aug 30, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Nam Securities Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Nam Securities Ltd. is 446.04 and PB ratio of Nam Securities Ltd. is 3.13 as on Aug 30, 2023.

What is the share price of Nam Securities Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nam Securities Ltd. is ₹62.00 as on Aug 30, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nam Securities Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nam Securities Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nam Securities Ltd. is ₹90.80 and 52-week low of Nam Securities Ltd. is ₹23.70 as on Aug 30, 2023.

