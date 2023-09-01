Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|17 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|15 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Nam Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/07/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1994PLC350531 and registration number is 053200. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Security and commodity contracts brokerage. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 86.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Nam Securities Ltd. is ₹33.43 Cr as on Aug 30, 2023.
P/E ratio of Nam Securities Ltd. is 446.04 and PB ratio of Nam Securities Ltd. is 3.13 as on Aug 30, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nam Securities Ltd. is ₹62.00 as on Aug 30, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nam Securities Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nam Securities Ltd. is ₹90.80 and 52-week low of Nam Securities Ltd. is ₹23.70 as on Aug 30, 2023.