What is the Market Cap of Nam Securities Ltd.? The market cap of Nam Securities Ltd. is ₹33.43 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Nam Securities Ltd.? P/E ratio of Nam Securities Ltd. is 446.04 and PB ratio of Nam Securities Ltd. is 3.13 as on .

What is the share price of Nam Securities Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nam Securities Ltd. is ₹62.00 as on .