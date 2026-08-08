Here's the live share price of Nam Securities along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Nam Securities
|-7.08
|13.99
|14.07
|22.07
|-5.29
|14.06
|21.15
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Nam Securities has declined 5.29% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Nam Securities has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|95.69
|97.89
|10
|93.93
|95.67
|20
|88.07
|91.78
|50
|84.2
|86.59
|100
|81.85
|84.75
|200
|84.67
|87.12
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Nam Securities remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 17, 2026, 11:32 PM IST IST
|Nam Securities - Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
|Jul 17, 2026, 11:21 PM IST IST
|Nam Securities - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Qua
|Jul 15, 2026, 03:49 PM IST IST
|Nam Securities - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 09, 2026, 11:46 PM IST IST
|Nam Securities - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Consideration Of Un-Audited Financial Result For T
|May 28, 2026, 09:52 PM IST IST
|Nam Securities - Non Applicability Of Secretarial Compliance Report As Per Regulation 24A(2) Of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015.
Source: Dion Global
Nam Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/07/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1994PLC350531 and registration number is 053200. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Security and commodity contracts brokerage. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 40.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nam Securities is ₹91.99 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Nam Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Nam Securities is ₹49.60 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Nam Securities are ₹92.00 and ₹88.43.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nam Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nam Securities is ₹105.97 and 52-week low of Nam Securities is ₹68.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Nam Securities has shown returns of -1.17% over the past day, 13.99% for the past month, 14.07% over 3 months, -5.29% over 1 year, 14.06% across 3 years, and 21.15% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nam Securities are 275.42 and 4.32 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global