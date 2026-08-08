What is the share price of Nam Securities? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nam Securities is ₹91.99 as on .

What kind of stock is Nam Securities? The Nam Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Nam Securities? The market cap of Nam Securities is ₹49.60 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Nam Securities? Today’s highest and lowest price of Nam Securities are ₹92.00 and ₹88.43.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nam Securities? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nam Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nam Securities is ₹105.97 and 52-week low of Nam Securities is ₹68.00 as on .

How has the Nam Securities performed historically in terms of returns? The Nam Securities has shown returns of -1.17% over the past day, 13.99% for the past month, 14.07% over 3 months, -5.29% over 1 year, 14.06% across 3 years, and 21.15% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Nam Securities? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nam Securities are 275.42 and 4.32 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global