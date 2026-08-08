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Nakoda Group Of Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

NAKODA GROUP OF INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Food Processing

Here's the live share price of Nakoda Group Of Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹39.95 Closed
3.60₹ 1.39
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Nakoda Group Of Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹39.20₹40.00
₹39.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹22.12₹44.00
₹39.95
Open Price
₹40.00
Prev. Close
₹38.56
Volume
2,333

Source: Dion Global

Nakoda Group Of Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Nakoda Group Of Industries		-4.61-3.738.5648.0243.55-0.370.47
Nestle India		2.004.624.3318.8937.7711.1611.10
Britannia Industries		1.871.25-5.09-5.540.715.788.70
Zydus Wellness		-7.46-7.365.8230.9338.1722.123.39
Bikaji Foods International		-2.58-2.92-7.30-6.72-14.369.0314.51
Orkla India		1.28-6.47-12.65-3.60-20.80-7.48-4.56
Hindustan Foods		-0.336.804.7412.866.160.198.58
Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities		8.8229.6710.04-1.12-25.735.9721.87
Gopal Snacks		1.571.08-17.48-7.72-24.15-8.59-5.24
Prataap Snacks		7.231.2723.0513.8735.8912.6711.44
ADF Foods		-3.53-15.89-2.2315.9513.975.789.12
Tasty Bite Eatables		2.378.9911.9623.08-11.96-12.39-11.57
Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)		-2.0513.3346.4311.6811.683.752.23
SKM Egg Products Export (India)		-5.83-24.3330.8521.7346.4217.2441.04
HMA Agro Industries		7.210.32-10.75-19.88-28.57-28.93-17.76
Krishival Foods		0-3.725.5615.628.16-0.48-0.29
Shah Foods		-9.5839.48119.48141.95189.2731.7265.70
Lotus Chocolate Company		-0.12-2.66-13.97-18.09-44.7224.3573.12
Hexagon Nutrition		2.27-5.1828.9928.9928.998.865.22
Apis India		-3.15-4.01-10.05-21.18255.01170.21135.57

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Nakoda Group Of Industries has gained 43.55% compared to peers like Nestle India (37.77%), Britannia Industries (0.71%), Zydus Wellness (38.17%). From a 5 year perspective, Nakoda Group Of Industries has underperformed peers relative to Nestle India (11.10%) and Britannia Industries (8.70%).

Nakoda Group Of Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Nakoda Group Of Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
539.5639.31
1039.2339.33
2039.8839.32
5039.5138.46
10034.6236.19
20031.7734.05

Source: Dion Global

Nakoda Group Of Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Nakoda Group Of Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 42.70% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Nakoda Group Of Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 01, 2026, 01:28 AM IST ISTNakoda Group Of Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
Jul 28, 2026, 10:55 PM IST ISTNakoda Group Of Ind. - Board Meeting Outcome for Unaudited Financial Results Alongwith Limited Review Report For Quater 30-06
Jul 22, 2026, 12:51 AM IST ISTNakoda Group Of Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Unaudited Financial Results Alongwith Limited Review Report
Jul 16, 2026, 08:58 PM IST ISTNakoda Group Of Ind. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 15, 2026, 12:03 AM IST ISTNakoda Group Of Ind. - Board Meeting Outcome for Allotment Of Warrants Convertible Into Equity Shares On Preferential Basis

Source: Dion Global

About Nakoda Group Of Industries

Nakoda Group Of Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/10/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15510MH2013PLC249458 and registration number is 249458. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of food, beverages and tobacco. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 43.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Pravin Choudhary
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Jayesh Choudhary
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Hemraj Dekate
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Kokila Jha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kapil Agrawal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Nakoda Group Of Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Nakoda Group Of Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nakoda Group Of Industries is ₹39.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Nakoda Group Of Industries?

The Nakoda Group Of Industries is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Nakoda Group Of Industries?

The market cap of Nakoda Group Of Industries is ₹70.47 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Nakoda Group Of Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Nakoda Group Of Industries are ₹40.00 and ₹39.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nakoda Group Of Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nakoda Group Of Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nakoda Group Of Industries is ₹44.00 and 52-week low of Nakoda Group Of Industries is ₹22.12 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Nakoda Group Of Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Nakoda Group Of Industries has shown returns of 3.6% over the past day, -3.73% for the past month, 8.56% over 3 months, 43.55% over 1 year, -0.37% across 3 years, and 0.47% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Nakoda Group Of Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nakoda Group Of Industries are 43.00 and 2.42 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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