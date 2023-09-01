Follow Us

NAKODA GROUP OF INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹45.95 Closed
0.110.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Nakoda Group Of Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹45.45₹47.95
₹45.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹42.55₹154.85
₹45.95
Open Price
₹47.95
Prev. Close
₹45.90
Volume
12,633

Nakoda Group Of Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R147.32
  • R248.63
  • R349.32
  • Pivot
    46.63
  • S145.32
  • S244.63
  • S343.32

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5125.5745.03
  • 10124.4444.84
  • 20126.3345.85
  • 50133.2149.49
  • 100136.6454.83
  • 200170.5769.55

Nakoda Group Of Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.66-9.09-11.96-14.58-64.75-22.75-22.75
-1.24-3.010.1816.6911.0535.3094.31
-0.79-6.79-3.132.5220.7619.0736.77
-1.8212.6834.8532.2617.65110.46108.67
2.951.576.4330.428.6959.5159.51
2.450.5727.4935.3453.3953.3953.39
-0.79-1.3711.759.36-7.83-1.06-16.63
2.403.76-2.0713.180.8916.2616.26
1.69-2.78-2.82-4.3522.01265.08560.81
-0.8716.2033.37102.09200.9875.4175.41
6.227.3815.3331.51-5.57-8.33-8.33
0.43-0.3842.9652.2634.9521.1521.15
-3.3718.9144.5884.0134.7639.0162.52
2.53-0.7425.5649.1350.57198.97299.65
2.661.5722.4176.8754.5744.51-16.35
-2.4313.5998.55148.9782.7489.82-35.33
0.090.530.8422.3476.29172.5562.90
3.719.9018.9219.8916.6555.79-17.59
-2.62-4.66-0.712.166.61285.41380.21
27.45101.25152.78239.58505.54989.71584.19

Nakoda Group Of Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Nakoda Group Of Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
29 Jul, 2023Board MeetingRights issue
13 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others
10 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
20 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
17 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Nakoda Group Of Industries Ltd.

Nakoda Group Of Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/10/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15510MH2013PLC249458 and registration number is 249458. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of food, beverages and tobacco. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 59.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Pravin Choudhary
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Jayesh Choudhary
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Neeta Jain
    Woman Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vijay Giradkar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Nakoda Group Of Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Nakoda Group Of Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Nakoda Group Of Industries Ltd. is ₹51.16 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Nakoda Group Of Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Nakoda Group Of Industries Ltd. is 59.99 and PB ratio of Nakoda Group Of Industries Ltd. is 3.26 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Nakoda Group Of Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nakoda Group Of Industries Ltd. is ₹45.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nakoda Group Of Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nakoda Group Of Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nakoda Group Of Industries Ltd. is ₹154.85 and 52-week low of Nakoda Group Of Industries Ltd. is ₹42.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

