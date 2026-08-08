Here's the live share price of Nakoda Group Of Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Nakoda Group Of Industries
|-4.61
|-3.73
|8.56
|48.02
|43.55
|-0.37
|0.47
|Nestle India
|2.00
|4.62
|4.33
|18.89
|37.77
|11.16
|11.10
|Britannia Industries
|1.87
|1.25
|-5.09
|-5.54
|0.71
|5.78
|8.70
|Zydus Wellness
|-7.46
|-7.36
|5.82
|30.93
|38.17
|22.12
|3.39
|Bikaji Foods International
|-2.58
|-2.92
|-7.30
|-6.72
|-14.36
|9.03
|14.51
|Orkla India
|1.28
|-6.47
|-12.65
|-3.60
|-20.80
|-7.48
|-4.56
|Hindustan Foods
|-0.33
|6.80
|4.74
|12.86
|6.16
|0.19
|8.58
|Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities
|8.82
|29.67
|10.04
|-1.12
|-25.73
|5.97
|21.87
|Gopal Snacks
|1.57
|1.08
|-17.48
|-7.72
|-24.15
|-8.59
|-5.24
|Prataap Snacks
|7.23
|1.27
|23.05
|13.87
|35.89
|12.67
|11.44
|ADF Foods
|-3.53
|-15.89
|-2.23
|15.95
|13.97
|5.78
|9.12
|Tasty Bite Eatables
|2.37
|8.99
|11.96
|23.08
|-11.96
|-12.39
|-11.57
|Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)
|-2.05
|13.33
|46.43
|11.68
|11.68
|3.75
|2.23
|SKM Egg Products Export (India)
|-5.83
|-24.33
|30.85
|21.73
|46.42
|17.24
|41.04
|HMA Agro Industries
|7.21
|0.32
|-10.75
|-19.88
|-28.57
|-28.93
|-17.76
|Krishival Foods
|0
|-3.72
|5.56
|15.62
|8.16
|-0.48
|-0.29
|Shah Foods
|-9.58
|39.48
|119.48
|141.95
|189.27
|31.72
|65.70
|Lotus Chocolate Company
|-0.12
|-2.66
|-13.97
|-18.09
|-44.72
|24.35
|73.12
|Hexagon Nutrition
|2.27
|-5.18
|28.99
|28.99
|28.99
|8.86
|5.22
|Apis India
|-3.15
|-4.01
|-10.05
|-21.18
|255.01
|170.21
|135.57
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Nakoda Group Of Industries has gained 43.55% compared to peers like Nestle India (37.77%), Britannia Industries (0.71%), Zydus Wellness (38.17%). From a 5 year perspective, Nakoda Group Of Industries has underperformed peers relative to Nestle India (11.10%) and Britannia Industries (8.70%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|39.56
|39.31
|10
|39.23
|39.33
|20
|39.88
|39.32
|50
|39.51
|38.46
|100
|34.62
|36.19
|200
|31.77
|34.05
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Nakoda Group Of Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 42.70% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 01, 2026, 01:28 AM IST IST
|Nakoda Group Of Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
|Jul 28, 2026, 10:55 PM IST IST
|Nakoda Group Of Ind. - Board Meeting Outcome for Unaudited Financial Results Alongwith Limited Review Report For Quater 30-06
|Jul 22, 2026, 12:51 AM IST IST
|Nakoda Group Of Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Unaudited Financial Results Alongwith Limited Review Report
|Jul 16, 2026, 08:58 PM IST IST
|Nakoda Group Of Ind. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 15, 2026, 12:03 AM IST IST
|Nakoda Group Of Ind. - Board Meeting Outcome for Allotment Of Warrants Convertible Into Equity Shares On Preferential Basis
Source: Dion Global
Nakoda Group Of Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/10/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15510MH2013PLC249458 and registration number is 249458. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of food, beverages and tobacco. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 43.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nakoda Group Of Industries is ₹39.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Nakoda Group Of Industries is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Nakoda Group Of Industries is ₹70.47 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Nakoda Group Of Industries are ₹40.00 and ₹39.20.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nakoda Group Of Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nakoda Group Of Industries is ₹44.00 and 52-week low of Nakoda Group Of Industries is ₹22.12 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Nakoda Group Of Industries has shown returns of 3.6% over the past day, -3.73% for the past month, 8.56% over 3 months, 43.55% over 1 year, -0.37% across 3 years, and 0.47% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nakoda Group Of Industries are 43.00 and 2.42 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global