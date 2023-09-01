Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|4.66
|-9.09
|-11.96
|-14.58
|-64.75
|-22.75
|-22.75
|-1.24
|-3.01
|0.18
|16.69
|11.05
|35.30
|94.31
|-0.79
|-6.79
|-3.13
|2.52
|20.76
|19.07
|36.77
|-1.82
|12.68
|34.85
|32.26
|17.65
|110.46
|108.67
|2.95
|1.57
|6.43
|30.42
|8.69
|59.51
|59.51
|2.45
|0.57
|27.49
|35.34
|53.39
|53.39
|53.39
|-0.79
|-1.37
|11.75
|9.36
|-7.83
|-1.06
|-16.63
|2.40
|3.76
|-2.07
|13.18
|0.89
|16.26
|16.26
|1.69
|-2.78
|-2.82
|-4.35
|22.01
|265.08
|560.81
|-0.87
|16.20
|33.37
|102.09
|200.98
|75.41
|75.41
|6.22
|7.38
|15.33
|31.51
|-5.57
|-8.33
|-8.33
|0.43
|-0.38
|42.96
|52.26
|34.95
|21.15
|21.15
|-3.37
|18.91
|44.58
|84.01
|34.76
|39.01
|62.52
|2.53
|-0.74
|25.56
|49.13
|50.57
|198.97
|299.65
|2.66
|1.57
|22.41
|76.87
|54.57
|44.51
|-16.35
|-2.43
|13.59
|98.55
|148.97
|82.74
|89.82
|-35.33
|0.09
|0.53
|0.84
|22.34
|76.29
|172.55
|62.90
|3.71
|9.90
|18.92
|19.89
|16.65
|55.79
|-17.59
|-2.62
|-4.66
|-0.71
|2.16
|6.61
|285.41
|380.21
|27.45
|101.25
|152.78
|239.58
|505.54
|989.71
|584.19
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|29 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Rights issue
|13 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Others
|10 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|20 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|17 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Nakoda Group Of Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/10/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15510MH2013PLC249458 and registration number is 249458. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of food, beverages and tobacco. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 59.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Nakoda Group Of Industries Ltd. is ₹51.16 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Nakoda Group Of Industries Ltd. is 59.99 and PB ratio of Nakoda Group Of Industries Ltd. is 3.26 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nakoda Group Of Industries Ltd. is ₹45.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nakoda Group Of Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nakoda Group Of Industries Ltd. is ₹154.85 and 52-week low of Nakoda Group Of Industries Ltd. is ₹42.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.