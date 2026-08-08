What is the share price of Nakoda Group Of Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nakoda Group Of Industries is ₹39.95 as on .

What kind of stock is Nakoda Group Of Industries? The Nakoda Group Of Industries is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Nakoda Group Of Industries? The market cap of Nakoda Group Of Industries is ₹70.47 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Nakoda Group Of Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Nakoda Group Of Industries are ₹40.00 and ₹39.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nakoda Group Of Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nakoda Group Of Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nakoda Group Of Industries is ₹44.00 and 52-week low of Nakoda Group Of Industries is ₹22.12 as on .

How has the Nakoda Group Of Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Nakoda Group Of Industries has shown returns of 3.6% over the past day, -3.73% for the past month, 8.56% over 3 months, 43.55% over 1 year, -0.37% across 3 years, and 0.47% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Nakoda Group Of Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nakoda Group Of Industries are 43.00 and 2.42 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global