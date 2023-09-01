What is the Market Cap of Nakoda Group Of Industries Ltd.? The market cap of Nakoda Group Of Industries Ltd. is ₹51.16 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Nakoda Group Of Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of Nakoda Group Of Industries Ltd. is 59.99 and PB ratio of Nakoda Group Of Industries Ltd. is 3.26 as on .

What is the share price of Nakoda Group Of Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nakoda Group Of Industries Ltd. is ₹45.95 as on .