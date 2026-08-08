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Nahar Capital & Financial Services Share Price

NSE
BSE

NAHAR CAPITAL & FINANCIAL SERVICES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Nahar Capital & Financial Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹266.50 Closed
-1.91₹ -5.20
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Nahar Capital & Financial Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹265.25₹275.00
₹266.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹196.00₹320.40
₹266.50
Open Price
₹275.00
Prev. Close
₹271.70
Volume
5,709

Source: Dion Global

Nahar Capital & Financial Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Nahar Capital & Financial Services		8.757.63-3.187.03-11.20-3.14-3.46
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Nahar Capital & Financial Services has declined 11.20% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Nahar Capital & Financial Services has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Nahar Capital & Financial Services Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Nahar Capital & Financial Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5250.86257.51
10249.5254.11
20248.59251.78
50250.79250.04
100243.32249.57
200253.77255.47

Source: Dion Global

Nahar Capital & Financial Services Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Nahar Capital & Financial Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.36%, FII holding unchanged at 0.31%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.79% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Nahar Capital & Financial Services Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 10:50 PM IST ISTNahar Cap. & Fin. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Aug 05, 2026, 10:46 PM IST ISTNahar Cap. & Fin. - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
Aug 05, 2026, 10:42 PM IST ISTNahar Cap. & Fin. - Record Date For The Purpose Of Dividend
Aug 05, 2026, 10:36 PM IST ISTNahar Cap. & Fin. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome For The Board Meeting Held On 5Th August, 2026
Aug 03, 2026, 09:59 PM IST ISTNahar Cap. & Fin. - Demat Report For The Month Of July, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Nahar Capital & Financial Services

Nahar Capital & Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/03/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45202PB2006PLC029968 and registration number is 029968. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Trusts, funds and other financial vehicles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 51.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.37 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Jawahar Lal Oswal
    Chairman
  • Mr. Dinesh Oswal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Kamal Oswal
    Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Gogna
    Director
  • Mr. Satish Kumar Sharma
    Director
  • Dr. Vijay Asdhir
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Yash Paul Sachdeva
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Rajan Dhir
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Roshan Lal Behl
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Manisha Gupta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Nahar Capital & Financial Services Share Price

What is the share price of Nahar Capital & Financial Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nahar Capital & Financial Services is ₹266.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Nahar Capital & Financial Services?

The Nahar Capital & Financial Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Nahar Capital & Financial Services?

The market cap of Nahar Capital & Financial Services is ₹446.29 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Nahar Capital & Financial Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Nahar Capital & Financial Services are ₹275.00 and ₹265.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nahar Capital & Financial Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nahar Capital & Financial Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nahar Capital & Financial Services is ₹320.40 and 52-week low of Nahar Capital & Financial Services is ₹196.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Nahar Capital & Financial Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The Nahar Capital & Financial Services has shown returns of -1.91% over the past day, 7.63% for the past month, -3.18% over 3 months, -11.2% over 1 year, -3.14% across 3 years, and -3.46% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Nahar Capital & Financial Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nahar Capital & Financial Services are 3.75 and 0.28 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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