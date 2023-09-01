Follow Us

Nahar Capital & Financial Services Ltd. Share Price

NAHAR CAPITAL & FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | NSE
₹287.55 Closed
0.230.65
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Nahar Capital & Financial Services Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹286.05₹290.55
₹287.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹240.40₹410.00
₹287.55
Open Price
₹288.05
Prev. Close
₹286.90
Volume
8,760

Nahar Capital & Financial Services Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1290.37
  • R2292.68
  • R3294.82
  • Pivot
    288.23
  • S1285.92
  • S2283.78
  • S3281.47

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5348.23286.55
  • 10346.12284.9
  • 20351.12284.98
  • 50368.55286.34
  • 100381.87287.2
  • 200444.37298.98

Nahar Capital & Financial Services Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.20-1.894.4516.71-24.85331.45135.05
1.230.423.6918.611.65100.34167.99
0.67-3.714.4012.66-13.02138.07127.57
4.32-0.148.1447.2343.03367.55273.88
1.62-1.234.9616.4428.02177.09141.53
2.47-4.58-7.6311.88-9.384.2523.42
2.643.2235.6756.6243.94170.9049.49
0.83-5.7312.7732.2221.559.55214.09
2.42-6.147.1321.1261.78200.3330.52
1.480.931.5517.0544.36122.670.94
3.1515.4032.9733.6513.6355.00108.62
-4.843.6119.2440.3334.041,030.76177.99
3.99-4.7120.5140.0859.43104.58-24.59
-0.46-0.992.4012.2924.3068.7062.51
1.837.5237.8638.565.08-20.44-64.11
1.42-4.0334.2536.2872.74561.46-17.46
0.05-4.8212.8745.9143.60101.92270.24
-2.060.8933.8033.3248.6348.6348.63
0.74-1.6627.6732.5925.0129.4088.89
3.29-0.4617.9464.2946.16119.7462.82

Nahar Capital & Financial Services Ltd. Share Holdings

Nahar Capital & Financial Services Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
04 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Nahar Capital & Financial Services Ltd.

Nahar Capital & Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/03/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45202PB2006PLC029968 and registration number is 029968. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Trusts, funds and other financial vehicles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 36.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.37 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Jawahar Lal Oswal
    Chairman
  • Mr. Dinesh Oswal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Kamal Oswal
    Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Gogna
    Director
  • Mr. Satish Kumar Sharma
    Director
  • Dr. Roshan Lal Behl
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Suresh Kumar Singla
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Amrik Singh Sohi
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Manisha Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Vijay Asdhir
    Independent Director

FAQs on Nahar Capital & Financial Services Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Nahar Capital & Financial Services Ltd.?

The market cap of Nahar Capital & Financial Services Ltd. is ₹481.54 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Nahar Capital & Financial Services Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Nahar Capital & Financial Services Ltd. is 13.05 and PB ratio of Nahar Capital & Financial Services Ltd. is 0.57 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Nahar Capital & Financial Services Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nahar Capital & Financial Services Ltd. is ₹287.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nahar Capital & Financial Services Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nahar Capital & Financial Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nahar Capital & Financial Services Ltd. is ₹410.00 and 52-week low of Nahar Capital & Financial Services Ltd. is ₹240.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

