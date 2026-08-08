What is the share price of Nahar Capital & Financial Services? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nahar Capital & Financial Services is ₹266.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Nahar Capital & Financial Services? The Nahar Capital & Financial Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Nahar Capital & Financial Services? The market cap of Nahar Capital & Financial Services is ₹446.29 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Nahar Capital & Financial Services? Today’s highest and lowest price of Nahar Capital & Financial Services are ₹275.00 and ₹265.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nahar Capital & Financial Services? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nahar Capital & Financial Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nahar Capital & Financial Services is ₹320.40 and 52-week low of Nahar Capital & Financial Services is ₹196.00 as on .

How has the Nahar Capital & Financial Services performed historically in terms of returns? The Nahar Capital & Financial Services has shown returns of -1.91% over the past day, 7.63% for the past month, -3.18% over 3 months, -11.2% over 1 year, -3.14% across 3 years, and -3.46% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Nahar Capital & Financial Services? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nahar Capital & Financial Services are 3.75 and 0.28 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global