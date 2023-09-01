What is the Market Cap of Nahar Capital & Financial Services Ltd.? The market cap of Nahar Capital & Financial Services Ltd. is ₹481.54 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Nahar Capital & Financial Services Ltd.? P/E ratio of Nahar Capital & Financial Services Ltd. is 13.05 and PB ratio of Nahar Capital & Financial Services Ltd. is 0.57 as on .

What is the share price of Nahar Capital & Financial Services Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nahar Capital & Financial Services Ltd. is ₹287.55 as on .