Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.20
|-1.89
|4.45
|16.71
|-24.85
|331.45
|135.05
|1.23
|0.42
|3.69
|18.61
|1.65
|100.34
|167.99
|0.67
|-3.71
|4.40
|12.66
|-13.02
|138.07
|127.57
|4.32
|-0.14
|8.14
|47.23
|43.03
|367.55
|273.88
|1.62
|-1.23
|4.96
|16.44
|28.02
|177.09
|141.53
|2.47
|-4.58
|-7.63
|11.88
|-9.38
|4.25
|23.42
|2.64
|3.22
|35.67
|56.62
|43.94
|170.90
|49.49
|0.83
|-5.73
|12.77
|32.22
|21.55
|9.55
|214.09
|2.42
|-6.14
|7.13
|21.12
|61.78
|200.33
|30.52
|1.48
|0.93
|1.55
|17.05
|44.36
|122.67
|0.94
|3.15
|15.40
|32.97
|33.65
|13.63
|55.00
|108.62
|-4.84
|3.61
|19.24
|40.33
|34.04
|1,030.76
|177.99
|3.99
|-4.71
|20.51
|40.08
|59.43
|104.58
|-24.59
|-0.46
|-0.99
|2.40
|12.29
|24.30
|68.70
|62.51
|1.83
|7.52
|37.86
|38.56
|5.08
|-20.44
|-64.11
|1.42
|-4.03
|34.25
|36.28
|72.74
|561.46
|-17.46
|0.05
|-4.82
|12.87
|45.91
|43.60
|101.92
|270.24
|-2.06
|0.89
|33.80
|33.32
|48.63
|48.63
|48.63
|0.74
|-1.66
|27.67
|32.59
|25.01
|29.40
|88.89
|3.29
|-0.46
|17.94
|64.29
|46.16
|119.74
|62.82
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|04 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|23 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Nahar Capital & Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/03/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45202PB2006PLC029968 and registration number is 029968. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Trusts, funds and other financial vehicles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 36.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.37 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Nahar Capital & Financial Services Ltd. is ₹481.54 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Nahar Capital & Financial Services Ltd. is 13.05 and PB ratio of Nahar Capital & Financial Services Ltd. is 0.57 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nahar Capital & Financial Services Ltd. is ₹287.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nahar Capital & Financial Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nahar Capital & Financial Services Ltd. is ₹410.00 and 52-week low of Nahar Capital & Financial Services Ltd. is ₹240.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.