Here's the live share price of Nahar Capital & Financial Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Nahar Capital & Financial Services
|8.75
|7.63
|-3.18
|7.03
|-11.20
|-3.14
|-3.46
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Nahar Capital & Financial Services has declined 11.20% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Nahar Capital & Financial Services has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|250.86
|257.51
|10
|249.5
|254.11
|20
|248.59
|251.78
|50
|250.79
|250.04
|100
|243.32
|249.57
|200
|253.77
|255.47
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Nahar Capital & Financial Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.36%, FII holding unchanged at 0.31%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.79% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:50 PM IST IST
|Nahar Cap. & Fin. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:46 PM IST IST
|Nahar Cap. & Fin. - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:42 PM IST IST
|Nahar Cap. & Fin. - Record Date For The Purpose Of Dividend
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:36 PM IST IST
|Nahar Cap. & Fin. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome For The Board Meeting Held On 5Th August, 2026
|Aug 03, 2026, 09:59 PM IST IST
|Nahar Cap. & Fin. - Demat Report For The Month Of July, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Nahar Capital & Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/03/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45202PB2006PLC029968 and registration number is 029968. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Trusts, funds and other financial vehicles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 51.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.37 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nahar Capital & Financial Services is ₹266.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Nahar Capital & Financial Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Nahar Capital & Financial Services is ₹446.29 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Nahar Capital & Financial Services are ₹275.00 and ₹265.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nahar Capital & Financial Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nahar Capital & Financial Services is ₹320.40 and 52-week low of Nahar Capital & Financial Services is ₹196.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Nahar Capital & Financial Services has shown returns of -1.91% over the past day, 7.63% for the past month, -3.18% over 3 months, -11.2% over 1 year, -3.14% across 3 years, and -3.46% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nahar Capital & Financial Services are 3.75 and 0.28 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global