Here's the live share price of Nagreeka Exports along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Nagreeka Exports
|9.09
|-11.38
|-20.17
|-16.38
|-13.15
|-2.25
|-3.20
|KPR Mill
|2.11
|-6.56
|9.64
|9.26
|5.42
|18.83
|22.77
|Vardhman Textiles
|3.52
|-5.85
|1.64
|19.76
|52.29
|21.52
|10.34
|Trident
|1.82
|-2.93
|-6.12
|-11.25
|-10.33
|-7.63
|3.69
|Indo Count Industries
|6.11
|-0.23
|46.44
|38.52
|76.20
|26.23
|9.72
|Nitin Spinners
|6.16
|6.84
|17.23
|63.41
|72.84
|32.86
|20.73
|Faze Three
|6.44
|-4.65
|25.33
|1.60
|4.97
|15.48
|28.34
|Pashupati Cotspin
|-1.78
|-4.06
|-3.95
|2.16
|21.79
|7.00
|4.14
|Ambika Cotton Mills
|10.21
|8.24
|14.76
|36.63
|29.64
|7.84
|4.02
|Rajapalayam Mills
|1.34
|1.21
|0.72
|-4.31
|-9.68
|1.75
|-5.45
|Nahar Poly Films
|-11.40
|-3.46
|-11.71
|-5.40
|-23.42
|0.19
|-1.16
|AB Cotspin India
|0.93
|-5.46
|-11.83
|-54.40
|-55.34
|-23.56
|-14.89
|Ginni Filaments
|0.97
|-11.40
|-0.85
|11.46
|-12.72
|15.68
|5.57
|Ashima
|0.33
|17.48
|8.23
|1.11
|-25.28
|11.65
|-0.60
|Super Sales India
|0.61
|37.41
|35.26
|77.80
|34.67
|-2.71
|9.52
|Aastha Spintex
|-2.07
|-42.45
|-45.31
|-45.31
|-45.31
|-18.22
|-11.37
|Vardhman Polytex
|10.64
|-3.96
|-5.07
|-1.65
|-31.05
|6.75
|24.23
|DCM Nouvelle
|15.39
|8.84
|3.05
|18.87
|-8.97
|3.96
|-7.31
|Axita Cotton
|-0.41
|-3.31
|-10.31
|-21.47
|-8.73
|-18.10
|31.09
|Shiva Texyarn
|5.94
|20.45
|2.32
|-0.66
|-9.21
|5.10
|-4.07
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Nagreeka Exports has declined 13.15% compared to peers like KPR Mill (5.42%), Vardhman Textiles (52.29%), Trident (-10.33%). From a 5 year perspective, Nagreeka Exports has underperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (22.77%) and Vardhman Textiles (10.34%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|21.51
|22.4
|10
|22.31
|22.49
|20
|23.32
|23.15
|50
|25.59
|24.5
|100
|25.2
|25.26
|200
|26.46
|26.26
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Nagreeka Exports remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 42.67% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:37 PM IST IST
|Nagreeka Exports - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve The Unaudited Financial Results Along With The Limited R
|Jul 18, 2026, 09:24 PM IST IST
|Nagreeka Exports - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Jul 18, 2026, 09:23 PM IST IST
|Nagreeka Exports - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
|Jul 06, 2026, 09:43 PM IST IST
|Nagreeka Exports - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 17, 2026, 07:11 PM IST IST
|Nagreeka Exports - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Source: Dion Global
Nagreeka Exports Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/03/1989 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18101WB1989PLC046387 and registration number is 046387. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of jute, mesta and other natural fibers including blended natural fibers *blended yarn/fabrics means, yarn/fabrics containing more than 50% of one fiber.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 511.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.63 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nagreeka Exports is ₹22.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Nagreeka Exports is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Nagreeka Exports is ₹69.37 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Nagreeka Exports are ₹23.00 and ₹21.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nagreeka Exports stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nagreeka Exports is ₹40.20 and 52-week low of Nagreeka Exports is ₹17.52 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Nagreeka Exports has shown returns of -3.27% over the past day, -11.38% for the past month, -20.17% over 3 months, -13.15% over 1 year, -2.25% across 3 years, and -3.2% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nagreeka Exports are 22.66 and 0.44 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global