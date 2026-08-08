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Nagreeka Exports Share Price

NSE
BSE

NAGREEKA EXPORTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Nagreeka Exports along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹22.20 Closed
-3.27₹ -0.75
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Nagreeka Exports Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹21.60₹23.00
₹22.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹17.52₹40.20
₹22.20
Open Price
₹21.60
Prev. Close
₹22.95
Volume
2,481

Source: Dion Global

Nagreeka Exports Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Nagreeka Exports		9.09-11.38-20.17-16.38-13.15-2.25-3.20
KPR Mill		2.11-6.569.649.265.4218.8322.77
Vardhman Textiles		3.52-5.851.6419.7652.2921.5210.34
Trident		1.82-2.93-6.12-11.25-10.33-7.633.69
Indo Count Industries		6.11-0.2346.4438.5276.2026.239.72
Nitin Spinners		6.166.8417.2363.4172.8432.8620.73
Faze Three		6.44-4.6525.331.604.9715.4828.34
Pashupati Cotspin		-1.78-4.06-3.952.1621.797.004.14
Ambika Cotton Mills		10.218.2414.7636.6329.647.844.02
Rajapalayam Mills		1.341.210.72-4.31-9.681.75-5.45
Nahar Poly Films		-11.40-3.46-11.71-5.40-23.420.19-1.16
AB Cotspin India		0.93-5.46-11.83-54.40-55.34-23.56-14.89
Ginni Filaments		0.97-11.40-0.8511.46-12.7215.685.57
Ashima		0.3317.488.231.11-25.2811.65-0.60
Super Sales India		0.6137.4135.2677.8034.67-2.719.52
Aastha Spintex		-2.07-42.45-45.31-45.31-45.31-18.22-11.37
Vardhman Polytex		10.64-3.96-5.07-1.65-31.056.7524.23
DCM Nouvelle		15.398.843.0518.87-8.973.96-7.31
Axita Cotton		-0.41-3.31-10.31-21.47-8.73-18.1031.09
Shiva Texyarn		5.9420.452.32-0.66-9.215.10-4.07

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Nagreeka Exports has declined 13.15% compared to peers like KPR Mill (5.42%), Vardhman Textiles (52.29%), Trident (-10.33%). From a 5 year perspective, Nagreeka Exports has underperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (22.77%) and Vardhman Textiles (10.34%).

Nagreeka Exports Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Nagreeka Exports Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
521.5122.4
1022.3122.49
2023.3223.15
5025.5924.5
10025.225.26
20026.4626.26

Source: Dion Global

Nagreeka Exports Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Nagreeka Exports remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 42.67% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Nagreeka Exports Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 09:37 PM IST ISTNagreeka Exports - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve The Unaudited Financial Results Along With The Limited R
Jul 18, 2026, 09:24 PM IST ISTNagreeka Exports - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Jul 18, 2026, 09:23 PM IST ISTNagreeka Exports - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
Jul 06, 2026, 09:43 PM IST ISTNagreeka Exports - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 17, 2026, 07:11 PM IST ISTNagreeka Exports - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot

Source: Dion Global

About Nagreeka Exports

Nagreeka Exports Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/03/1989 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18101WB1989PLC046387 and registration number is 046387. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of jute, mesta and other natural fibers including blended natural fibers *blended yarn/fabrics means, yarn/fabrics containing more than 50% of one fiber.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 511.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.63 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sushil Patwari
    Chairman
  • Mr. Sunil Ishwarlal Patwari
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Mahendra Ishwarlal Patwari
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. D Das Choudhary
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Tushar Jhunjhunwala
    Director
  • Ms. Surabhi Sanganeria
    Director
  • Mr. Pawan Kishore Harlalka
    Director
  • Mr. Amitava Mazumder
    Director
  • Mrs. Priya Saraf
    Director

FAQs on Nagreeka Exports Share Price

What is the share price of Nagreeka Exports?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nagreeka Exports is ₹22.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Nagreeka Exports?

The Nagreeka Exports is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Nagreeka Exports?

The market cap of Nagreeka Exports is ₹69.37 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Nagreeka Exports?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Nagreeka Exports are ₹23.00 and ₹21.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nagreeka Exports?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nagreeka Exports stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nagreeka Exports is ₹40.20 and 52-week low of Nagreeka Exports is ₹17.52 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Nagreeka Exports performed historically in terms of returns?

The Nagreeka Exports has shown returns of -3.27% over the past day, -11.38% for the past month, -20.17% over 3 months, -13.15% over 1 year, -2.25% across 3 years, and -3.2% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Nagreeka Exports?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nagreeka Exports are 22.66 and 0.44 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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