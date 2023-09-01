Nagreeka Exports Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/03/1989 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18101WB1989PLC046387 and registration number is 046387. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of jute, mesta and other natural fibers including blended natural fibers *blended yarn/fabrics means, yarn/fabrics containing more than 50% of one fiber.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 551.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.