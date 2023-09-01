Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.94
|-1.63
|0
|28.96
|10.30
|200.00
|63.32
|8.83
|20.84
|32.45
|29.94
|26.60
|601.35
|462.02
|8.05
|22.60
|22.98
|27.13
|7.46
|513.95
|485.37
|4.59
|8.17
|18.99
|26.09
|19.80
|139.70
|80.26
|0.69
|14.25
|29.46
|85.59
|51.63
|239.83
|210.52
|11.63
|30.49
|25.57
|49.62
|40.37
|704.36
|229.79
|11.37
|4.80
|13.40
|12.47
|-8.03
|146.55
|29.93
|3.73
|9.23
|2.17
|15.73
|-28.94
|311.35
|435.49
|0.38
|-0.38
|-16.19
|-50.24
|-17.05
|44.94
|44.94
|3.93
|18.48
|10.34
|30.39
|-12.30
|558.11
|234.10
|14.18
|10.67
|39.09
|33.92
|-18.94
|142.86
|42.00
|17.34
|12.57
|18.35
|23.39
|-7.91
|392.09
|111.73
|-4.44
|-1.15
|-7.86
|-11.95
|-15.69
|113.22
|-34.68
|-7.69
|10.88
|2.37
|39.55
|-26.82
|574.95
|261.42
|7.18
|0.71
|26.65
|34.21
|-3.75
|70.87
|-50.58
|0
|19.63
|16.36
|12.28
|4.70
|132.30
|122.61
|-3.23
|-3.85
|8.85
|0.54
|-37.84
|-0.86
|-0.86
|23.35
|45.26
|57.94
|82.38
|148.75
|423.68
|109.47
|1.13
|-0.34
|-22.99
|1.93
|58.40
|391.83
|164.90
|-7.68
|12.44
|29.77
|215.01
|170.90
|599.44
|332.87
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Rights issue
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Nagreeka Exports Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/03/1989 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18101WB1989PLC046387 and registration number is 046387. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of jute, mesta and other natural fibers including blended natural fibers *blended yarn/fabrics means, yarn/fabrics containing more than 50% of one fiber.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 551.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Nagreeka Exports Ltd. is ₹52.87 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Nagreeka Exports Ltd. is 23.31 and PB ratio of Nagreeka Exports Ltd. is 0.48 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nagreeka Exports Ltd. is ₹42.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nagreeka Exports Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nagreeka Exports Ltd. is ₹68.00 and 52-week low of Nagreeka Exports Ltd. is ₹28.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.