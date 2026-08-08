What is the share price of Nagreeka Exports? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nagreeka Exports is ₹22.20 as on .

What kind of stock is Nagreeka Exports? The Nagreeka Exports is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Nagreeka Exports? The market cap of Nagreeka Exports is ₹69.37 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Nagreeka Exports? Today’s highest and lowest price of Nagreeka Exports are ₹23.00 and ₹21.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nagreeka Exports? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nagreeka Exports stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nagreeka Exports is ₹40.20 and 52-week low of Nagreeka Exports is ₹17.52 as on .

How has the Nagreeka Exports performed historically in terms of returns? The Nagreeka Exports has shown returns of -3.27% over the past day, -11.38% for the past month, -20.17% over 3 months, -13.15% over 1 year, -2.25% across 3 years, and -3.2% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Nagreeka Exports? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nagreeka Exports are 22.66 and 0.44 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global