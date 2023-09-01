Follow Us

Nagreeka Exports Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

NAGREEKA EXPORTS LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended | Smallcap | NSE
₹42.30 Closed
1.440.6
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Nagreeka Exports Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹41.15₹43.70
₹42.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹28.30₹68.00
₹42.30
Open Price
₹43.70
Prev. Close
₹41.70
Volume
5,577

Nagreeka Exports Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R143.62
  • R244.93
  • R346.17
  • Pivot
    42.38
  • S141.07
  • S239.83
  • S338.52

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 536.9341.75
  • 1037.9142.27
  • 2036.6943.09
  • 5037.0644
  • 10035.8542.91
  • 20041.341.1

Nagreeka Exports Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.94-1.63028.9610.30200.0063.32
8.8320.8432.4529.9426.60601.35462.02
8.0522.6022.9827.137.46513.95485.37
4.598.1718.9926.0919.80139.7080.26
0.6914.2529.4685.5951.63239.83210.52
11.6330.4925.5749.6240.37704.36229.79
11.374.8013.4012.47-8.03146.5529.93
3.739.232.1715.73-28.94311.35435.49
0.38-0.38-16.19-50.24-17.0544.9444.94
3.9318.4810.3430.39-12.30558.11234.10
14.1810.6739.0933.92-18.94142.8642.00
17.3412.5718.3523.39-7.91392.09111.73
-4.44-1.15-7.86-11.95-15.69113.22-34.68
-7.6910.882.3739.55-26.82574.95261.42
7.180.7126.6534.21-3.7570.87-50.58
019.6316.3612.284.70132.30122.61
-3.23-3.858.850.54-37.84-0.86-0.86
23.3545.2657.9482.38148.75423.68109.47
1.13-0.34-22.991.9358.40391.83164.90
-7.6812.4429.77215.01170.90599.44332.87

Nagreeka Exports Ltd. Share Holdings

Nagreeka Exports Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Rights issue
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Nagreeka Exports Ltd.

Nagreeka Exports Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/03/1989 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18101WB1989PLC046387 and registration number is 046387. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of jute, mesta and other natural fibers including blended natural fibers *blended yarn/fabrics means, yarn/fabrics containing more than 50% of one fiber.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 551.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sushil Patwari
    Chairman
  • Mr. Sunil Ishwarlal Patwari
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Mahendra Ishwarlal Patwari
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. D Das Choudhary
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Tushar Jhunjhunwala
    Director
  • Mr. Rajendra M Ruia
    Director
  • Ms. Surabhi Sanganeria
    Director
  • Mr. Pawan Kishore Harlalka
    Director

FAQs on Nagreeka Exports Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Nagreeka Exports Ltd.?

The market cap of Nagreeka Exports Ltd. is ₹52.87 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Nagreeka Exports Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Nagreeka Exports Ltd. is 23.31 and PB ratio of Nagreeka Exports Ltd. is 0.48 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Nagreeka Exports Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nagreeka Exports Ltd. is ₹42.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nagreeka Exports Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nagreeka Exports Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nagreeka Exports Ltd. is ₹68.00 and 52-week low of Nagreeka Exports Ltd. is ₹28.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

